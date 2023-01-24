Read full article on original website
arkadelphian.com
REAL ESTATE: Pine Street strip mall sells; Veolia acquires acreage on Hasley Road
Clark County real estate transactions recorded Jan. 13-27 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is gathered from public records held by the Clark County Circuit Clerk. The Arkadelphian includes names of grantees, grantors, transaction price and property description available, and does not withhold names. Paduva LLC/Clark County Storage...
magnoliareporter.com
Oil and Gas: Three lithium wells being drilled in Lafayette County
Recent South Arkansas drilling permits, well completions, recompletions and workovers, according to the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission. Quanico Oil & Gas of El Dorado is the operator and Sewell Drilling is the contractor for the Ezzell 14-1, 2,353 feet FNL and 280 feet FEL in Section 12-17S-15W in the El Dorado East Field in Union County. Total depth is 6,400 feet in the Smackover Lime. Work will start February 1.
arkadelphian.com
Sanders’ order delays broadband expansion in SW Arkansas
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders has issued a new executive order 23-14 which has delayed and may possibly eliminate broadband expansion in eight Arkansas counties including Clark, Columbia and Hot Spring counties where the lack of broadband access is an issue in many rural areas. In comments before the joint performance...
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Friday, January 27, 2023: Four-lane U.S. 82
We’re going to hold Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders to her pledge made Thursday to see the four-laning of U.S. 82 across South Arkansas. Of course, in some respects, that pledge is like some of her executive orders on matters that were either moot points, or work already in progress. We were already expecting to see a contract issued later this year for the segment between Columbia 27 and the 82-98 junction west of Waldo, along with the reconstruction of the railroad overpass on U.S. 82 near the Lafayette County line. We expect that to be followed by a bid award in a couple of years for the segment between Columbia 526 eastward to Arkansas 98 south of Village – although we suspect that segment might be curtailed somewhat. If the governor is saying that she’s going to support some type of gasoline/electric tax package to get this project rolling, well, she’s got a little time to place this on the 2024 ballot with perhaps some of the work starting within the fourth or sixth year of a Sanders administration. We’ve been plugging for 82 four-laning for decades. Some of it has happened. Perhaps Sanders has a way to push this across the goal line so that South Arkansas gets what Mississippi and most of Texas already has – four lanes of U.S. 82 across their states.
arkadelphian.com
Clark County lottery sales top $496K in December
Clark County had Arkansas Scholarship Lottery ticket sales totaling $496,672 in December 2022, according to a report released earlier this month by the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration – Office of the Arkansas Lottery. Statewide, Arkansas had lottery ticket sales of $49,978,201 in December, which is down from...
arkadelphian.com
SAU Tech names Amity’s Huffman to Chancellor’s List
EAST CAMDEN — Southern Arkansas University Tech’s Chancellor’s List for Fall 2022 is announced with Jacob Huffman from Amity making the list. SAU Tech recognizes students for superior academic achievement in the following ways: Chancellor’s List – Students registered for 12 hours or more of college-level credit for the semester who receive a 4.00 semester GPA on all hours attempted.
arkadelphian.com
Bismarck Deli and Market: A growing community staple
In June 2022, Jesse and Nikki Loftin responded to a local need and a prime opportunity. “We figured we’d start a deli because there’s nothing like that here,” Jesse said. “Then we started doing breakfast because there’s no breakfast here. Then there’s no meat and produce, so we serve the community like that.”
arkadelphian.com
Dispatch Desk: Friday, Jan. 27
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
KATV
2 deputies placed on administrative leave after abandoning man near gas station
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Hot Spring County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident involving a man being left near a Saline County gas station by the employees of their department Wednesday. Around 12:05 p.m., Sheriff Scott Finkbeiner of the HSCSO said deputies of the Saline County Sheriff's Office...
mysaline.com
Areas of Arkansas could get 12 inches; Saline County is a question mark
There’s a lot of talk on social media about snow, and there’s no denying that Saline County’s weather will change significantly on Tuesday, but the white stuff is mostly for the part of the state that is several miles north and west of Interstate 30. Having said that, we’ll be updating if anything changes, as it frequently does with winter weather.
AOL Corp
Forklift with ‘makeshift brake’ rolls, kills 18-year-old worker in Arkansas, feds say
An 18-year-old worker parked the forklift he had been operating at an Arkansas worksite, then accidentally dropped the key, according to federal authorities. As he was searching for the dropped key in Rison, officials said the forklift rolled and struck the unsupervised man, killing him. Following his death in July...
arkadelphian.com
Gutierrez named to Fall 2022 Chancellor’s List at UALR
LITTLE ROCK — Aryanna Gutierrez, of Arkadelphia, AR, has been named to the Fall 2022 Chancellor’s List at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. UA Little Rock recognizes superior academic performance at the end of each semester. To be named to the UA Little Rock Chancellor’s List, a student must have completed at least nine credit hours with a 3.9 GPA or higher.
mysaline.com
Obituaries from Saline County Arkansas January 25th
No new obituaries were added for Saline County today. Check back tomorrow for updates or click the link below for previous days obituaries.
arkadelphian.com
UCA lists local students to Fall 2022 Dean’s, President’s Lists
CONWAY — The University of Central Arkansas congratulates nearly 1,200 students who were named a fall 2022 Presidential Scholar. Local students who were named as Presidential Scholars are as follows:. Molly N Matthews, of Amity. Gracie L Simpson, of Arkadelphia. The university also congratulates more than 1,400 students who...
arkadelphian.com
Two arsons under investigation in Arkadelphia
Arkadelphia authorities on Friday are piecing together a charred puzzle after two homes were destroyed in overnight fires. Although police aren’t yet releasing details, two separate cases of arson, both dated Jan. 27, were filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department. No details are available in those reports as they are sealed as felony investigations.
arkadelphian.com
Charlie James Smith
Charlie James Smith was born on February 23, 1968, in Camden, Arkansas to the union of Peggy “Pinkie” Jean Smith and Charlie Smith. Charlie was affectionately known as “Jaime” or “Hollywood” by all who knew and loved him. He grew up at 646 Lincoln Center with his grandparents, Jake and Mary Lee Whitney, two brothers, and a sister.
Hot Spring County sheriff responds to claim inmate was assaulted after release from custody
The Hot Spring County sheriff is speaking up after two of his deputies were arrested and accused of beating a former inmate while dropping him off in another county.
arkadelphian.com
Woman charged for filing false report of hocked PS5
A Clark County woman is facing prison time for allegedly pawning a gaming system and later reporting it stolen. Authorities are accusing a 41-year-old Hearn woman of filing a false report and theft of rented property, both Class D felonies that carry a prison sentence of up to six years and/or a fine of up to $10,000.
21-year-old Benton firefighter dies in car crash
The Benton Fire Department is mourning the loss of a young firefighter.
Magic Springs Announces Classic Rock Act in Summer Concert Series
Who is ready for summer? It's been a long winter and we aren't even finished with January. Here's something to look forward to, Magic Springs Theme & Water Park in Hot Springs, Arkansas just announce that a great classic rock band will kick off their 2023 Summer Concert Series. Magic...
