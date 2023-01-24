Read full article on original website
Crushed ice and fast food fans in eastern Iowa, Sonic Drive-In has some news for you. Nik Bhakta, who owns more than 100 Sonic Drive-Ins, told The Gazette, that he hopes to open 10 locations in Eastern Iowa. They will be in Iowa City, Davenport, and Des Moines. If all goes to plan the first ones should open by the end of the year. Iowa City and Coralville are expected to get three or four of the 10 new locations. It's not been announced where a new one would go in Davenport.
