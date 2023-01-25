ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

95.3 MNC

School delays and closings for Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

Several schools are on delay or closed on Thursday, Jan. 26. If your school is closed to in-person learning, be sure to check to see if e-learning or virtual learning is happening instead. The following schools are on delay:. Lakeland. Prairie Heights. West Noble. Whitko. The following schools are closed:
WHITE PIGEON, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Snowstorm remnants: What we can expect Thursday morning and afternoon

The snowstorm for southern Michigan is winding down. Now a burst of Lake-effect snow is going to develop for Thursday. Here’s a quick look at Thursday’s weather. The radar forecast shows an area of lake-effect snow over the southwest corner of Lower Michigan on Thursday. This lake-effect will move away from the lake and turn into spurts of snow showers crossing southeast Lower Michigan late Thursday.
MICHIGAN STATE
wbch.com

Snow Update

The Hastings Department of Public Service crews started cleaning up Hastings roads this Thursday morning at 4-am. The Hastings National Weather Service Climatological Station is reporting a total of 5.5 inches from the system that moved through the area Tuesday and Wednesday.
HASTINGS, MI
WZZM 13

Accumulating snowfall continues into the weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Wednesday's snow played out as expected, leaving West Michigan with a fresh blanket of snow. The highest totals in West Michigan were down toward Battle Creek and Vicksburg. We had nearly three inches on the weather deck and portions of Muskegon saw three inches of snowfall.
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive

Snow, ice on roads caused almost 50 crashes in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Inclement winter weather took more than 50 vehicles off the road during Wednesday’s snowstorm, though few of those crashes resulted in injuries. Since midnight Jan. 25, Jackson County Central Dispatch has received 49 requests for weather-related crashes caused by a snowstorm that hit the area Wednesday, said Central Dispatch Director Jason Hamman.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
MLive

Buddy’s Pizza plans second Grand Rapids area location

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Detroit-style pizza chain Buddy’s Pizza is opening a second location in the Grand Rapids area. The chain is planning a carry-out restaurant at 3957 Alpine Ave. NW in Alpine Township just north of Grand Rapids, the company said in a news release. It will be the company’s 22nd location in Michigan, and second in the Grand Rapids area. The company opened up a location at 4061 28th St. SE in Kentwood in 2019.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Man Cave Mondays: The Blizzard of ’78

This week is the 45th anniversary of the famous blizzard of 1978. Strong winds blew extremely heavy snow into huge snowdrifts that blocked many roads for days and closed schools for up to two weeks. Notre Dame and Ohio State Universities closed for the first time ever. (Jan. 23, 2023)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

MSP: Semi-truck blaze shuts down part of I-96

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids troopers are working to clear the highway after a semi-truck caught fire on Wednesday afternoon. The semi-truck was found burning on westbound I-96 near 36th Street. Troopers say the driver was safe and escaped from the burning vehicle. Currently, the right lane on...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Craving BBQ? Try the Best BBQ in Lansing

I'm on a high protein diet right now. That means I can eat bbq, I'll stick to dry rubs to avoid the carbs. There are a lot of BBQ restaurants in Lansing, let's figure out who's got the best. In my opinion, the Lansing market is saturated with BBQ places....
LANSING, MI
97.9 WGRD

SPOTTED: Yeti In Grand Rapids’ East Paris Nature Park

A Yeti is loose in Grand Rapids. Everybody scream!. No...not the weird bottle. "The term Yeti comes from the Nepali dictionary and means 'abominable snowman'. It is also called Meh-Teh in Tibetan folklore. According to urban legends, Yeti is a two-legged white, shaggy ape-like animal and is described to be 10-20 feet tall. The footsteps found by the Army had measured 32x15 inches, clearly suggesting that they did not belong to a human."
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Bill’s Blog: The Blizzard of ’78 – 45 Years Ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week is the 45th anniversary of the famous blizzard of 1978. Strong winds blew extremely heavy snow into huge snowdrifts that blocked many roads for days and closed schools for up to two weeks. Notre Dame and Ohio State Universities closed for the first time ever.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

