The Detroit Pistons snapped their four game losing streak last night against the Brooklyn Nets with the kind of competitive effort fans have been asking for. Even though the Nets were shorthanded (so were the Pistons, obviously) and on the second game of a back-to-back, it was the type of game that makes you think that the Pistons are on their way to turning the corner and may just need their star back and a few free-agent additions to finally be competitive next season.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO