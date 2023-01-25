ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Are Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers talking trade?

The Detroit Pistons snapped their four game losing streak last night against the Brooklyn Nets with the kind of competitive effort fans have been asking for. Even though the Nets were shorthanded (so were the Pistons, obviously) and on the second game of a back-to-back, it was the type of game that makes you think that the Pistons are on their way to turning the corner and may just need their star back and a few free-agent additions to finally be competitive next season.
5 Justin Fields trades the Bears could make and take Bryce Young No. 1

Most Bears fans want to keep Justin Fields and trade the No. 1 pick, but a possibility remains that Chicago trades Fields in order to draft Bryce Young. Whenever the Houston Texans gifted the Chicago Bears the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the assumption by many fans was that the team was going to trade the selection for a team looking to draft either Alabama star Bryce Young or Ohio State star C.J. Stroud. However, there have been murmurs that, instead, the Bears could trade Justin Fields and take one of the quarterback prospects for their own.
NFL rumors: Bears could have bidding war for No. 1 pick trade

The Chicago Bears can pit two rival teams against each other for the No. 1 overall pick in 2023. Although the Chicago Bears have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, it is probably in their best interest to trade it for assets and build the best team it possibly can around their franchise quarterback Justin Fields.
3 free agents bats the Chicago Cubs should consider

As the rumors have come in that the Chicago Cubs aren't done adding, we can rule out any major-league signing in terms of offense. The Cubs have just enough money to sign a back end of the bullpen reliever and keep enough under the first tier of the luxury tax to add at the trade deadline. That doesn't mean, however, that the Cubs can't add bats on minor-league deals and hopefully find some cost-effective production.
Top NFL picks and predictions today for Conference Championship Games

It’s official. We only have three NFL games left to watch and bet on until next season. Two of them happen today, when the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles face-off in the NFC Championship Game, and the Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.
