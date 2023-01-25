Read full article on original website
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Detroit Pistons: Trade with the Trail Blazers could change the culture
The NBA trade deadline is approaching the Detroit Pistons have a big decision to make about Bojan Bogdanovic. Most of the reported offers have been underwhelming and the Pistons have held their position that they would be comfortable just keeping the sharpshooter if the right deal does not surface. Detroit...
Are Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers talking trade?
The Detroit Pistons snapped their four game losing streak last night against the Brooklyn Nets with the kind of competitive effort fans have been asking for. Even though the Nets were shorthanded (so were the Pistons, obviously) and on the second game of a back-to-back, it was the type of game that makes you think that the Pistons are on their way to turning the corner and may just need their star back and a few free-agent additions to finally be competitive next season.
Detroit Pistons: Dwane Casey gave glimpse of possible future roles
The Detroit Pistons will take on the Houston Rockets tonight in a battle of two teams at the bottom of their respective conferences. This will be one of a handful of important games left in the season that will go a long way towards determining the final lottery odds. The...
Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Is Dating 20-Year Old LSU Swimmer Jadyn Jannasch
It looks like Dak isn’t doing too bad after his playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers NFC divisional round this past Sunday…. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has a new lady in his life, Louisiana State University swimmer named Jadyn Jannasch (her Instagram profile picture features her wearing a Cowboys jacket as well):
Patrick Beverley T’d Up for Using Camera to Point Out Missed Foul on LeBron
The Lakers guard used a prop to plead the case of a missed foul call on LeBron James in the final seconds of regulation, but was ultimately unsuccessful.
LeBron James goes berserk after missed foul call, Patrick Beverley gets technical foul for showing ref camera
LeBron James was irate after the referees missed a foul call toward the end of the fourth quarter in the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Boston Celtics.
5 Justin Fields trades the Bears could make and take Bryce Young No. 1
Most Bears fans want to keep Justin Fields and trade the No. 1 pick, but a possibility remains that Chicago trades Fields in order to draft Bryce Young. Whenever the Houston Texans gifted the Chicago Bears the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the assumption by many fans was that the team was going to trade the selection for a team looking to draft either Alabama star Bryce Young or Ohio State star C.J. Stroud. However, there have been murmurs that, instead, the Bears could trade Justin Fields and take one of the quarterback prospects for their own.
NFL rumors: Bears could have bidding war for No. 1 pick trade
The Chicago Bears can pit two rival teams against each other for the No. 1 overall pick in 2023. Although the Chicago Bears have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, it is probably in their best interest to trade it for assets and build the best team it possibly can around their franchise quarterback Justin Fields.
3 free agents bats the Chicago Cubs should consider
As the rumors have come in that the Chicago Cubs aren't done adding, we can rule out any major-league signing in terms of offense. The Cubs have just enough money to sign a back end of the bullpen reliever and keep enough under the first tier of the luxury tax to add at the trade deadline. That doesn't mean, however, that the Cubs can't add bats on minor-league deals and hopefully find some cost-effective production.
2 Cardinals offseason decisions that will pay off, and 1 that will backfire
These two St. Louis Cardinals’ offseason decisions will pay off in 2023 but this other one looks like it’s going to backfire. For a team coming off a division title and employing National League MVP and third-place finisher, the St. Louis Cardinals had a relatively quiet offseason. It wasn’t bad. It was more about what they didn’t do than what they did.
Ohio State legend joining Buckeyes coaching staff for 2023 season
James Laurinaitis is returning to Columbus to join Ryan Day’s Ohio State coaching staff. The Ohio State defense needs to get a little tougher, so the Buckeyes are bringing in the son of Road Warrior Animal James Laurinaitis to show they mean serious business. For real though, the Buckeyes’...
Top NFL picks and predictions today for Conference Championship Games
It’s official. We only have three NFL games left to watch and bet on until next season. Two of them happen today, when the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles face-off in the NFC Championship Game, and the Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.
Jim Harbaugh has reportedly worn out his NFL welcome with flip-flopping interest
Michigan fans may not have to go through any more Jim Harbaugh-to-the-NFL rumors with the head coach reportedly losing interest from pro teams. Broncos owner Greg Penner recently met in person to discuss the open head coaching position in Denver…but it shouldn’t be cause for concern for Michigan.
