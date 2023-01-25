Read full article on original website
Police: 1 killed in Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person has died following a shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood Thursday evening. The Columbus Division of Police said officers were called to the 2400 block of Eakin Road for a report of a person shot around 7:45 p.m. Medics arrived on scene and pronounced the...
sciotopost.com
Found Guilty of Murder Inside of Ross Correctional Institution
CHILLICOTHE – A murder occured between two cellmates in Ross County Institution in February of 2022, now the man responsible will face serious charges after almost being released. Darryl King was found guilty of the murder of Alex Sapp in Ross County court this week. The trial only lasted...
Suspect, 14, arrested in Columbus McDonald’s homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A suspect in a fatal shooting of a man at a south Columbus McDonald’s restaurant earlier this month, has been arrested. Columbus police said at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, the 14-year-old suspect turned himself into the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center, hours after Columbus police released his identity in connection with the […]
WHIZ
Charges Filed in Vehicle Pursuit
Zanesville Police release more details into a vehicle pursuit earlier this week. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel said that the driver of the vehicle 23-year-old Ray Watts, of Zanesville, is being charged with failure to comply, kidnapping, possessing criminal tools, drug abuse instruments and operating a motor vehicle bearing a invalid license plate.
Detectives investigate 'violent threat' against Fairfield Union High School
LANCASTER, Ohio — Fairfield Union Local Schools will be closed Thursday due to violent threats made toward the schools overnight. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says the threat was made toward Fairfield Union High School. According to Superintendent Chad Belville, the school district is working with the sheriff’s office...
Photos show NBC4 blocked on Reynoldsburg police computers
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) – Police officers for the City of Reynoldsburg are reporting that NBC4i.com has been blocked on department-owned computers. Officers reported this anonymously, for fear of repercussions from Reynoldsburg police leadership, after a report about the Reynoldsburg Division of Police ran last Wednesday on NBC4 and was later posted on NBC4i.com. The report […]
sciotopost.com
Update – Search Warrant Uncovers Larger Theft Ring with Herrnstein Theft
Chillicothe – Last Friday, January 20, 2023, from around 3:00 am to 5:40 AM a few thieves decided to steal from Herrnstein Chrysler at 133 Marietta Rd. These people stole at least 8 spare wheels and tires from the back of Jeeps as well as various other items from inside different vehicles. Since then photos have been spread on social media in an attempt to catch and prosecute these thieves, no one knew they would get caught at the scene of the crime days later.
A couple’s accounts were charged thousands of dollars
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Sept. 30, 2022 was a typical morning for Richard and Stephanie Fritz, until Stephanie checked her bank account. “There was a withdrawal pending for $3,000,” said Stephanie. A withdrawal Stephanie said she knew she didn’t authorize. She immediately called the bank and spoke with a representative, who said it appeared to […]
Fairfield Union Local Schools closed due to violent threats
PLEASANTVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Fairfield Union Local School District is closed Thursday due to threats of violence, according to the district’s superintendent. The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the threats, but believe there is no known current threat to the district. In a statement made on social media, Superintendent Chad Belville said, “Fairfield […]
Wanted man in Eastmoor shooting arrested, charged with murder
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man charged for the murder of a 20-year-old in east Columbus last week has been arrested and was arraigned this morning in Franklin County Municipal Court. According to records with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Dayveion Carroll was found and arrested Wednesday and will face charges of murder, criminal mischief […]
OU police searching for alleged campus attacker
ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio University Police Department is asking for assistance in a now-closed investigation of an attack on a woman due to a lack of evidence. On Tuesday, the OUPD received a tip about a felonious assault outside of the Tiffin Hall residence on OU’s East Green. Someone anonymously placed a note […]
Miami University student, parents found dead in possible murder-suicide at Ohio home
DUBLIN — The Dublin Police Department is investigating a local family’s death as a possible murder-suicide. Dublin Police were called to the 7300 block of Balfoure Circle at around 2 a.m. Wednesday, January 18, a spokesperson for the department stated. Officers responded after a “friend of one of the residents” requested a wellness check.
Suspect named in fatal south Columbus McDonald’s shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Law enforcement officials have released the identity of a suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a man at a south Columbus fast-food restaurant earlier this month. Police said Eric Lanning, 14, is wanted in the shooting death of Christopher Mateen on Jan. 14. Lanning has been charged with […]
Suspect wanted for felony charges arrested after police chase in North Franklinton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A suspect wanted on felony charges was arrested Thursday morning after an overnight police chase that ended in North Franklinton just before 3 a.m. Two male suspects were in the vehicle at the time of the chase and said both were taken into custody. One suspect was wanted for an unknown […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Driver leads law enforcement on a two-county chase
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol and deputies with the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a high-speed chase Tuesday afternoon. According to initial reports, troopers tried to stop a vehicle near Route 104 and Route 665. The driver, dispatchers said, then took off. Speeds in the chase reached nearly 100 mph.
sciotopost.com
Police identify body found at west Columbus parking lot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have opened up a homicide investigation after a 44-year-old man missing from Maryland was found dead Tuesday afternoon in west Columbus. Hajid Jordan, 44, was found just before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the parking lot of a business in the 600 block of Hilliard Rome Road, according to the […]
Police: Man found inside West Carrollton daycare, taken to hospital
Authorities were dispatched after the communications center was notified someone was inside of the building, according to West Carrollton Deputy Police Chief David Wessling.
2 kilos of fentanyl found in Dayton home
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Detectives recovered 2 kilos of fentanyl after serving a search warrant in Dayton Tuesday. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, The R.A.N.G.E. Task Force searched a home in the 100 block of Andrews Street in Dayton. Detectives found 2 kilos of fentanyl inside the home and arrested an individual on […]
Camera spots $500 theft of apparel from Polaris Fashion Place
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Surveillance footage caught a man stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a storefront at Polaris Fashion Place earlier this month. The man stole around $500 worth of apparel at 3 p.m. on Jan. 7, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Authorities said the man appears to be 35 […]
