CNBC
Several stocks halted due to 'exchange-related issue'
Trading in dozens of stocks on the NYSE was briefly halted shortly after the market opened. CNBC's Bob Pisani has the detail.
European stocks fall on earnings jitters, rate hike worries
Jan 25 (Reuters) - European stocks slipped on Wednesday as lacklustre results from U.S. software giant Microsoft fanned fears about the outlook for the tech sector, while investors remained concerned that central banks were not yet close to pausing their interest rate hikes.
NASDAQ
BHC March 10th Options Begin Trading
Investors in Bausch Health Companies Inc (Symbol: BHC) saw new options begin trading today, for the March 10th expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the BHC options chain for the new March 10th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Investopedia
BofA's Stock Rewards Reflect Conundrum for Big Financial Firms
Bank of America will again reward most of its employees with restricted stock. The decision comes as many other Wall Street firms lay off workers. Talent retention remains key in tight U.S. jobs market; Citi boosts pay for junior bankers. Bank of America's (BAC) decision this week to reward almost...
NASDAQ
‘With Risk Comes Opportunity’: Oppenheimer Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy, Including One With 170% Upside Potential
While the overall stock market direction so far this year remains up, the path ahead still presents plenty of potential headwinds. Inflation has yet to be properly tamed, the geopolitical map remains uncertain with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine still ongoing and Covid variants could reappear at any time. Add in the prospect for a fiery battle in Congress around raising the debt ceiling, and Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus thinks market volatility is “unlikely to leave the landscape.”
Elon Musk's net worth skyrockets nearly $11 billion in 2 days as the Tesla CEO defends his 'funding secured' tweet in trial
Elon Musk's wealth soared by nearly $11 billion since he took the stand on Friday in the "funding secured" trial. The Tesla CEO 's net worth rose $10.6 billion to $145.2 billion, marking the biggest two-day gain since November. Musk's gain in wealth comes as he defends his 2018 tweet...
Musk agrees with JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon that it will take 50 years to transition to green energy
J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon and Elon Musk agreed Thursday that the world will be reliant on oil and gas for 50 years and that an immediate transition to alternative energy is unrealistic.
A Tesla buyer says she effectively lost $10,810 overnight after the carmaker slashed prices
Forty people contacted Insider to express dissatisfaction about missing out on Model 3 and Model Y price cuts. One said they felt "cheated."
Elon Musk Gave A Nod As Cathie Wood Raises Alarm On Trillion-Dollar Auto Debt Market Facing 'Serious Losses'
Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Investment Management, expressed skepticism about the auto debt market, explaining how a fall in the residual value of gas-powered autos could lead to serious losses. What Happened: Wood tweeted in October, “Given the accelerated consumer preference shift toward electric vehicles, used car prices and...
WALL STREET WIPEOUT: Thousands of jobs cut on brutal day for finance
It's a dark Wednesday on Wall Street, as Goldman Sachs cuts thousands of jobs and BlackRock cuts hundreds.
Gautam Adani — the world's richest Asian — saw his net worth crash by more than $5 billion in a day after a short-seller targeted his business empire
Shares in Adani's listed businesses fell after Hindenburg alleged his conglomerate is involved in market manipulation and accounting fraud.
thestockdork.com
US Banks Begin Bracing For A Recession
The largest US banks are forecast to report a drop in fourth-quarter profits as they set aside additional funds to brace economic headwinds hurting investment banking. JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo will report earnings this week. The four, along with Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, are expected to accumulate a combined $5.7 billion in reserves – more than double last year – to cover themselves in case clients default on loan repayments.
If You Invested $1,000 In Goldman Sachs (GS) Stock At Its COVID-19 Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the past two and a half years. But there was no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom. Goldman's Bumpy Ride: One company that has been a...
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso steady after GDP data, Asian FX firms on weaker dollar
Jan 26 (Reuters) - The Philippine peso inched higher on Thursday, keeping those gains after data showed faster-than-forecast economic growth, while other Asian currencies also rose slightly against a weaker greenback. The peso PHP= was up 0.2%. The Philippine economy grew at a stronger-than-forecast annual rate of 7.2% in the...
NASDAQ
JPMorgan CEO Dimon sees interest rates going beyond 5% - CNBC
Jan 19 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon expects interest rates to go beyond 5% as inflation remains high, he said in an interview with CNBC on Thursday. "I actually think rates are probably going to go higher than 5% ... there's a lot...
US News and World Report
IBM to Cut 3,900 Jobs - Bloomberg News
(Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp will cut 3,900 roles, or about 1.5% of its global workforce, its chief financial officer, James Kavanaugh, told Bloomberg News in an interview on Wednesday. (Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel) Copyright 2023 Thomson Reuters. Comparative assessments and other editorial...
Goldman Sachs announces reduction in asset management investments
Goldman Sachs Group Inc's asset management arm will make significant reductions to the $59 billion of alternative investments that hurt the firm's earnings.
Exclusive-Blackstone in talks with Bain to sell $480 million stake in top Indian REIT-sources
MUMBAI, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Blackstone (BX.N) is in talks to sell around half of its stake in India's largest real estate investment trust Embassy Office Parks (EMBA.NS) to private equity firm Bain Capital, two sources said, in a deal worth up to $480 million at current prices.
Exclusive: Goldman Sachs says even a near-default on US debt could spark a recession and market mayhem
A full-blown debt ceiling crisis has the potential to stop the US economy in its tracks, according to the top economist at Goldman Sachs.
NASDAQ
5 Stocks to Watch on Dividend Hikes to Reward Investors
The bearish sentiment in U.S. stock markets prevails mostly due to multi-decade high inflation. Worried investors who have lost a massive amount of wealth since late 2021 continue to take refuge in safe investments that could preserve their capital and earn regular returns. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the...
