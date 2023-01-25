ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

European stocks fall on earnings jitters, rate hike worries

Jan 25 (Reuters) - European stocks slipped on Wednesday as lacklustre results from U.S. software giant Microsoft fanned fears about the outlook for the tech sector, while investors remained concerned that central banks were not yet close to pausing their interest rate hikes.
NASDAQ

BHC March 10th Options Begin Trading

Investors in Bausch Health Companies Inc (Symbol: BHC) saw new options begin trading today, for the March 10th expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the BHC options chain for the new March 10th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Investopedia

BofA's Stock Rewards Reflect Conundrum for Big Financial Firms

Bank of America will again reward most of its employees with restricted stock. The decision comes as many other Wall Street firms lay off workers. Talent retention remains key in tight U.S. jobs market; Citi boosts pay for junior bankers. Bank of America's (BAC) decision this week to reward almost...
NASDAQ

‘With Risk Comes Opportunity’: Oppenheimer Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy, Including One With 170% Upside Potential

While the overall stock market direction so far this year remains up, the path ahead still presents plenty of potential headwinds. Inflation has yet to be properly tamed, the geopolitical map remains uncertain with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine still ongoing and Covid variants could reappear at any time. Add in the prospect for a fiery battle in Congress around raising the debt ceiling, and Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus thinks market volatility is “unlikely to leave the landscape.”
thestockdork.com

US Banks Begin Bracing For A Recession

The largest US banks are forecast to report a drop in fourth-quarter profits as they set aside additional funds to brace economic headwinds hurting investment banking. JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo will report earnings this week. The four, along with Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, are expected to accumulate a combined $5.7 billion in reserves – more than double last year – to cover themselves in case clients default on loan repayments.
NASDAQ

EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso steady after GDP data, Asian FX firms on weaker dollar

Jan 26 (Reuters) - The Philippine peso inched higher on Thursday, keeping those gains after data showed faster-than-forecast economic growth, while other Asian currencies also rose slightly against a weaker greenback. The peso PHP= was up 0.2%. The Philippine economy grew at a stronger-than-forecast annual rate of 7.2% in the...
NASDAQ

JPMorgan CEO Dimon sees interest rates going beyond 5% - CNBC

Jan 19 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon expects interest rates to go beyond 5% as inflation remains high, he said in an interview with CNBC on Thursday. "I actually think rates are probably going to go higher than 5% ... there's a lot...
US News and World Report

IBM to Cut 3,900 Jobs - Bloomberg News

(Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp will cut 3,900 roles, or about 1.5% of its global workforce, its chief financial officer, James Kavanaugh, told Bloomberg News in an interview on Wednesday. (Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel) Copyright 2023 Thomson Reuters. Comparative assessments and other editorial...
NASDAQ

5 Stocks to Watch on Dividend Hikes to Reward Investors

The bearish sentiment in U.S. stock markets prevails mostly due to multi-decade high inflation. Worried investors who have lost a massive amount of wealth since late 2021 continue to take refuge in safe investments that could preserve their capital and earn regular returns. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy