Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBA Star Diagnosed With Major InjuryOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
Burlington to Replace Shopping Mall Anchor Piggy WigglyJoel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in MilwaukeeBryan DijkhuizenMilwaukee, WI
Baseball Legend and Three-Time World Series Champion DiesOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
In 2002, a 7-year-old girl was approached by a strange woman at school. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Alexis?Fatim HemrajMilwaukee, WI
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com
KUSD School Board approves $6.7 million in budget cuts, closing Wilson Elementary
The board room of the Educational Support Center was solemn and silent Tuesday night as the Kenosha Unified School Board unanimously approved $6.7 million in recommended budget reductions for next year, a decision that included closing Wilson Elementary School. By a 5-0 vote, the board made the decision to close...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Red Apple Elementary School in Racine
1/26 School Shout Out: Red Apple Elementary School in Racine. Good morning from fourth graders at Red Apple Elementary School in Racine. DELAYS, 34 MENTALLY AND 34 NORTHBOUND. >> GOOD MORNING, MY NAME IS MR. CHEN FROM RED APPLE SCHOOL. I’D LIKE TO WELCOME OUR FOURTH GRADE CLASS. >> GOOD MORNING!
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Host Committee CEO helping city get ready for big event
MILWAUKEE — A year and a half to go and the leg work is just beginning for the 2024 Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee. For Host Committee CEO Steve King, the task is formidable but doable. TMJ4’s Chief Political Reporter Charles Benson caught up with the longtime Republican...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Local Alpha Delta Kappa offers scholarship
Alpha Delta Kappa Kenosha Zeta Chapter is offering a $500 scholarship to at least one college student in their final semester/s of study preparing to work in the field of education. Applicants need to reside in or attend a college in Kenosha County. The application deadline is March 1. Kenosha...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Siena Catholic Schools hosting open houses next week
RACINE — The educational journey from kindergarten to high school impacts your child’s future. The path to success can be faith-filled, safe and affordable. Siena Catholic Schools of Racine will partner with your family on this journey to help make it a reality. cost. If you don’t think...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Mark Jensen Kenosha murder trial: Toxicology expert testifies
KENOSHA, Wis. – There was lengthy testimony on Thursday, Jan. 26 from a toxicology expert for Mark Jensen’s defense – that Julie Jensen died from ethylene glycol poisoning. But she could not determine whether it was homicide or suicide. “There is no way to just look at...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
New video released in Milwaukee jail death
THE PUBLIC. REPORTER: THE IN-CUSTODY DEATH OF 21-YEAR-OLD BREION GREEN AT THE MILWAUKEE COUNTY JAIL LAST JUNE BROUGHT A SERIES OF PROTESTS, AND AS HIS MOTHER TOLD ME THEN, A CALL FOR ANSWERS. >> I WANT JUSTICE FOR MY SON. I WANT TO KNOW THE TRUTH. I WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENED IN THE LAST HOURS OF HIS LIFE. WE NEED TRANSPARENCY. THEY HAVE NOT TOLD ME ANYTHING. >> I DON’T THAT. REPORTER: NEWLY RELEASED VIDEO SHOWS GREEN BEING PLACED INTO A MILWAUKEE SHERIFF’S SQUAD AT BRADFORD BEACH JUNE 26 ARRESTED FOR DISORDERLY CONDUCT, CARRYING A CONCEALED HANDGUN, AND BAIL JUMPING. >> DO YOU NEED MEDICAL ATTENTION? REPORTER: DEPUTIES APPEAR TO CHECK ON HIM IN THE SQUAD TO MAKE SURE HE’S OK, AND THEN TRANSPORT HIM INSIDE THE JAIL. BUT, AN INVESTIGATION SHOWED GREEN STRANGLED HIMSELF WITH A PHONE CORD IN A HOLDING CELL WITHIN AN HOUR OF BEING BOOKED. >> THEY ARE VERY UPSET THAT IS NOT RELEASED. REPORTER: BUT THAT VIDEO ISN’T BEING RELEASED. >> THE VIDEO THAT DEPICTS HIM IN A TRAGIC SITUATION OF THE REGULATION. — STRANGLED. ALSO THE INDIFFERENCE THEY BELIEVE THE CORRECTIONS OFFICER DISPLAYED WHEN PASSING THE CELL, BARELY LOOKING INTO THE CELL AND WALKING OFF. REPORTER: THE FAMILY AND THEIR ATTORNEY HAVE SEEN THE VIDEO JUST ONCE BUT ENOUGH TO BELIEVE GREEN’S SUICIDE COULD’VE BEEN PREVENTED. >> A MATTER OF A COUPLE OF MINUTES COULD HAVE PREVENTED BUT THIS FAMILY HAS TO LIVE WITH. REPORTER: IN MILWAUKEE, NICK BOHR, WISN 12 NEWS. >> THE SHERIFF’S OFFICE SAID RELEASING THE INTERNAL VIDEO WOULD COMPROMISE JAIL SECURITY. EARLIER THIS MONTH, THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY ANNOUNCED NO CRIMINAL CHARGES WOULD BE FILED IN GREEN’S DEATH. THE FAMILY ATTORNEY TELLS 12 NEWS THEY’RE STILL EXPLORING THEIR NEXT STEPS WHICH COULD INCLUDE A CIVIL LAWSUI.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha senior living facility fined after 89-year-old resident found dead outside
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has barred a Kenosha senior living facility from taking in new residents until it complies with health and safety standards. The state’s Division of Quality Assurance investigated Parkside Manor Assisted Living and Memory Care following the death of...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha County chase after hit-and-run crash caught on dash, bodycam
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. – The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department shared dash camera and body camera video of a police chase following a hit-and-run crash on Thursday, Jan. 26. Officials said in a Facebook post that a Kenosha County sheriff’s deputy located a vehicle that was involved in a...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee man dies during first date after stolen car crashes into their car
Five teens are in custody after a fatal crash Sunday night. Milwaukee Police Department said around 7:30 pm Sunday, they started chasing a stolen car near 11th and Center. MPD said officers chased the stolen car to 20th and North, where it crashed into another vehicle, killing the passenger inside. Marquis Hacket, 47, died in the crash. He was on a first date with Tiffiney Cleaves-Moore when they were struck. Cleaves-Moore said they had just left a restaurant. “His son was the highlight of the show. He talked about his son so much,” Cleaves-Moore said. “That’s the last thing I remember. We were looking at each other, talking at the red light.” Cleaves-Moore said she remembers waking up in the hospital with a broken back and bruised lung. Hacket’s mother said he was a devoted family man who loved horses. He leaves behind two daughters and a son. “He told me he had a hot date and he said, ‘Ma, this might be the one,'” said Dorothy Hacket, Hacket’s mother.”It’s all gone for nothing, because somebody wanted to take a joy ride,” Hacket’s mother said. “Thirteen to 15-year-olds, five of them in one car. It doesn’t make any sense.”Hacket’s family started a GoFundMe to help pay for his funeral expenses. “These young people, it’s not a game. You destroy people’s lives with this crap. It’s not a game and it’s not fair for those of us left picking up the pieces, because you took away a son and a brother and a father and that You don’t get that back,” Hacket’s mother said. Police said four juveniles were taken into custody and one is in the hospital. Police said officers also recovered a gun at the scene. Criminal charges will be referred by the district attorney’s office in the coming days.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Police investigating ‘suspicious’ death in northern Kenosha
The Kenosha Police Department is awaiting autopsy results after the death of a 58-year-old man who was found dead in a garage Tuesday afternoon. Sgt. Jeff Galley said the KPD responded for an unconscious/not breathing man in a garage Tuesday at about 3:11 pm in the 3100 block of 14th Avenue.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Snow in forecast for Wednesday – West of the I
The National Weather Service is pretty darn sure we will see some snow Wednesday in Western Kenosha County. There’s a 100 percent chance of snow for us in the latest, local NWS forecast. Snow is expected to begin falling about 5 am and continue until about 5 pm Two...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Freeman leads Milwaukee against Wright State after 30-point game
Milwaukee Panthers (14-6, 8-2 Horizon) at Wright State Raiders (11-10, 4-6 Horizon) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wright State -5; over/under is 153.5. BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee faces the Wright State Raiders after BJ Freeman scored 30 points in Milwaukee’s 88-75 victory over the Youngstown State Penguins. The Raiders are 4-6 in...
Comments / 0