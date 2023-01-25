ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Tahoe Daily Tribune

Quick-hitting storm could drop a foot of snow at Tahoe; Frigid temps to follow

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A quick-hitting storm to cap the weekend at Lake Tahoe will bring gusty winds, up to a foot of snow and possible sub-zero temperatures. Ahead of the snow, southwest winds will increase Saturday night into Sunday morning. Winds will gust up to 30 mph and up to 80 mph on Sierra ridge tops which may result in some mountain recreational impacts, the National Weather Service said in a special statement.
KOLO TV Reno

BLM, nonprofit, seed burned areas of eastern Nevada

ELY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management and nonprofit organization Eastern Nevada Landscape Coalition teamed up to seed more than 19,000 acres of burned public lands in eastern Nevada. The new seeding project will augment previous seedings to improve wildlife habitat and watershed health in areas afflicted by...
a-z-animals.com

Why Is Lake Mead Drying Up? Here Are the Top 3 Reasons

Lake Mead’s dramatically decreased water level has brought concerns about climate change, water consumption, and drought conditions in the Southwest. However, the water shortage has also revealed startling discoveries. Lake Mead’s story is one that exhibits the importance of discovery and of conservation. Find out why Lake Mead is drying up and what discoveries have been made within and around the lake’s remaining waters.
Nevada Appeal

Cattlemen’s Update crisscrosses Nevada

The annual Cattlemen’s Update, presented annually in January by the University of Nevada and sponsored by a number of businesses and agencies, crisscrossed Northern Nevada to present information to ranchers and other stakeholders that may affect their businesses and the Nevada cattle industry. The first day was presented virtually...
thenevadaindependent.com

Let's make geothermal energy boom in Nevada

When you think about renewable energy in Nevada, it’s natural to focus on solar energy. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, our state has “the greatest solar power potential in the nation.”. Next, your thoughts may turn to hydropower, due to the historic role that Hoover Dam...
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada gets $55 million for high-speed internet

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - The state of Nevada will be getting more than $55 million for high-speed internet. The money will go towards broadband infrastructure and other digital connectivity technology projects to help connect more than 40,000 households in the Silver State. Money for the projects comes from the...
Washington Examiner

Nevada goes all in on lithium, creating thousands of new jobs

Nevada is betting big that its lithium mines will bring billions of dollars and thousands of manufacturing and mining jobs to the state within the next five years. “Whether you have a GED or Ph.D., we have a job for you in mining, and it is a high-paying job,” Nevada Mining Association President Tyre Gray told Fox 5. “Lithium is really going to be the way that we power the green future that we all want."
news3lv.com

High water users beware: New fine for using too much water

Las Vegas (KSNV) — About one of every 10 valley residents may be opening a higher water bill this month. The Las Vegas Valley Water District has begun fining users for using too much water. The usage limits depend on the season; it is currently 14,000 gallons per single-family...
mynews4.com

UNR offering free radon test kits for residents across northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — January is National Radon Action Month and the University of Nevada, Reno Extension's Radon Education Program is offering free short-term radon test kits to Nevadans in January and February. Radon is a naturally occurring, radioactive gas that is colorless, odorless and...
