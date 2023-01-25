Read full article on original website
Related
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Quick-hitting storm could drop a foot of snow at Tahoe; Frigid temps to follow
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A quick-hitting storm to cap the weekend at Lake Tahoe will bring gusty winds, up to a foot of snow and possible sub-zero temperatures. Ahead of the snow, southwest winds will increase Saturday night into Sunday morning. Winds will gust up to 30 mph and up to 80 mph on Sierra ridge tops which may result in some mountain recreational impacts, the National Weather Service said in a special statement.
Heavy snow and rain fell across Nevada this month. Are we still in a drought?
This week’s Indy Environment newsletter looks at improving drought conditions after large storms brought considerable precipitation to much of Nevada and the Colorado River Basin. The post Heavy snow and rain fell across Nevada this month. Are we still in a drought? appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
KOLO TV Reno
BLM, nonprofit, seed burned areas of eastern Nevada
ELY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management and nonprofit organization Eastern Nevada Landscape Coalition teamed up to seed more than 19,000 acres of burned public lands in eastern Nevada. The new seeding project will augment previous seedings to improve wildlife habitat and watershed health in areas afflicted by...
abc10.com
Inside Operation Sierra Storm: The latest updates on weather in South Lake Tahoe
Clear with little in the way of wind will mean lows near freezing with patchy fog and frost possible. Lake Tahoe will have lows near 10°.
a-z-animals.com
Why Is Lake Mead Drying Up? Here Are the Top 3 Reasons
Lake Mead’s dramatically decreased water level has brought concerns about climate change, water consumption, and drought conditions in the Southwest. However, the water shortage has also revealed startling discoveries. Lake Mead’s story is one that exhibits the importance of discovery and of conservation. Find out why Lake Mead is drying up and what discoveries have been made within and around the lake’s remaining waters.
Power outages can be expected ahead of wind advisory for most of Southern Nevada
The National Weather Service for Las Vegas issued a wind advisory for most counties in Southern Nevada until Monday afternoon.
pvtimes.com
NWS: Winds could reach up to 50 mph in Nye County and surrounding areas
Wind gusts could reach up to 50 mph today, according to the National Weather Service which has issued an advisory through 4 p.m. Monday that covers territory from Death Valley National Park to Pahrump, Indian Springs, Desert Rock and Amargosa Valley. North winds of 25 to 35 mph could gust...
Economists predict recession, but not 'doomsday,' for Northern Nevada economy
“I don't expect it to be long, I do not expect it to be deep, but I would not be surprised if we do see some of that correction,” Brian Gordon, a principal at the firm Applied Analysis, told The Nevada Independent. The post Economists predict recession, but not 'doomsday,' for Northern Nevada economy appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Nevada Appeal
Cattlemen’s Update crisscrosses Nevada
The annual Cattlemen’s Update, presented annually in January by the University of Nevada and sponsored by a number of businesses and agencies, crisscrossed Northern Nevada to present information to ranchers and other stakeholders that may affect their businesses and the Nevada cattle industry. The first day was presented virtually...
Water panel talked key issues in Colorado River basin states
Former general manager of Southern Nevada Water Authority asked hard-hitting questions to Colorado River basin state leaders
thenevadaindependent.com
Let's make geothermal energy boom in Nevada
When you think about renewable energy in Nevada, it’s natural to focus on solar energy. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, our state has “the greatest solar power potential in the nation.”. Next, your thoughts may turn to hydropower, due to the historic role that Hoover Dam...
Nevada ranks #1 for public bridges in the nation
13 Action News joins NDOT for a bridge inspection on I-11 in Hoover Dam. There's an extensive amount that goes into the inspection.
Influx of Hawaiians moving to Las Vegas for cheaper price of living
Realtor, Scott Suzuki talks comparison between an average home in Hawaii and in Las Vegas. The difference is staggering. Meanwhile, Trevis Nishioka shares his story of moving to Las Vegas.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada gets $55 million for high-speed internet
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - The state of Nevada will be getting more than $55 million for high-speed internet. The money will go towards broadband infrastructure and other digital connectivity technology projects to help connect more than 40,000 households in the Silver State. Money for the projects comes from the...
Washington Examiner
Nevada goes all in on lithium, creating thousands of new jobs
Nevada is betting big that its lithium mines will bring billions of dollars and thousands of manufacturing and mining jobs to the state within the next five years. “Whether you have a GED or Ph.D., we have a job for you in mining, and it is a high-paying job,” Nevada Mining Association President Tyre Gray told Fox 5. “Lithium is really going to be the way that we power the green future that we all want."
fernleyreporter.com
Developer Norman wants to build, finance a ring road around Fernley to help industrial expansion, Gilman says
Northern Nevada developers Roger Norman Sr. and Lance Gilman — who attracted major international companies like Tesla, Switch and Google to their Tahoe-Reno Industrial Park east of Sparks — announced plans for another major industrial park around Fernley more than a year ago. Tuesday on Nevada Newsmakers, Gilman...
news3lv.com
High water users beware: New fine for using too much water
Las Vegas (KSNV) — About one of every 10 valley residents may be opening a higher water bill this month. The Las Vegas Valley Water District has begun fining users for using too much water. The usage limits depend on the season; it is currently 14,000 gallons per single-family...
Man who kidnapped woman in Nevada for two weeks now a fugitive in Oregon
Police were searching for a man accused of torturing a woman he held captive less than two years after he was convicted in Nevada of critically injuring another woman he held captive for two weeks.
mynews4.com
UNR offering free radon test kits for residents across northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — January is National Radon Action Month and the University of Nevada, Reno Extension's Radon Education Program is offering free short-term radon test kits to Nevadans in January and February. Radon is a naturally occurring, radioactive gas that is colorless, odorless and...
Nevada hitting a critical point in nursing shortage
The state of Nevada is close to hitting a critical point in health care as the shortage of nurses continues to get worse.
Comments / 1