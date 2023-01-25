Read full article on original website
Bitcoin (BTC) is Goldman Sachs’ Best-Performing Asset of 2023, BTC Maintains Momentum
© Reuters Bitcoin (BTC) is Goldman Sachs’ Best-Performing Asset of 2023, BTC Maintains Momentum. As Bitcoin (BTC) continues its steep incline, recovering from the losses of 2022, the banking giant Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) has ranked BTC as the best-performing asset in the world this year. Bitcoin (BTC) is...
Stocks head toward positive week as investors await Fed rate move
Investing.com -- U.S. stocks were rising, pushing the major indexes toward a positive week after economic data showed inflation slightly accelerated in December from the prior month. At 10:33 ET (15:33 GMT) the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 53 points or 0.2%, while the S&P 500 was up 0.2%...
Tesla May Sell Off Remaining Bitcoin Holdings if BTC Above $32K
© Reuters. Tesla May Sell Off Remaining Bitcoin Holdings if BTC Above $32K. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) did not make any Bitcoin transactions in the final quarter of 2022. The average price of Tesla’s Bitcoin holdings is $32,099 per Bitcoin. Bitcoin rising above $32,000 could motivate Tesla to recoup invested...
Tesla: Morgan Stanley on why the stock is up so much post Q4
© Reuters. Tesla (TSLA): Morgan Stanley on why the stock is up so much post Q4. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) appears to be finally regaining the trust of investors as its shares trade nearly 10% higher early on Thursday following the company's Q4 earnings release late last night. Here's a Morgan...
Dow futures tick lower, Intel dips 9.7% after earnings miss
Investing.com - U.S. stock futures were fell during Thursday’s evening trade after major benchmark averages finished the regular session in positive territory following a better than expected GDP reading, while investors continue to monitor a slew of earnings results. By 6:35pm ET (11:35pm GMT) Dow Jones Futures were 0.1%...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.08%
Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the Consumer Goods, Technology and Consumer Services sectors led shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.08%, while the S&P 500 index gained 0.25%, and the NASDAQ Composite index climbed 0.95%.
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
2 Cheap 11.2% Dividend Stocks and 1 Paying “Just” 9.5%
Today we’ll discuss a duo of cheap dividend stocks paying 11.2%. And, for good measure, we’ll throw in another bargain even though it “only” yields 9.5%. I jest because I love. Dividends, that is. And bear markets don’t usually last much longer than this. So, it is double-digit yield shopping we go.
BankFinancial earnings missed by $0.04, revenue was in line with estimates
Investing.com - BankFinancial (NASDAQ: BFIN) reported fourth quarter EPS of $0.27, $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.31. Revenue for the quarter came in at $15.86M versus the consensus estimate of $15.86M. BankFinancial's stock price closed at $9.91. It is up 1.64% in the last 3 months and down...
Oil’s 2-week rally snaps on unexpected Russian supply, lingering U.S. worries
Investing.com -- Oil erased its January rally after crude prices posted their first weekly loss in three weeks and the second one for the month on reports of a surfeit of unexpected Russian supply headed for the market and signs that U.S. economic concerns were as important as bullish optimism over Chinese oil demand.
SEB beats profit forecasts helped by trading income, hikes dividend
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Swedish banking group SEB beat fourth-quarter net profit forecasts on Thursday on higher interest income after central bank rate hikes and trading gains, prompting it to boost its proposed dividend. Surging inflation, in part due to the energy crisis stemming from the war in Ukraine, has seen central...
Argo Blockchain Faces Class Action Lawsuit, Shares Down 7.5%
Argo Blockchain Faces Class Action Lawsuit, Shares Down 7.5%. Investors recently filed a class-action lawsuit against Argo Blockchain. The lawsuit alleges that the Bitcoin miner misled investors during its IPO in 2021. The company’s share price fell more than 7% over the past 24 hours. Investors of Argo Blockchain...
Colombia raises interest rate to 12.75%, may not be final hike
BOGOTA (Reuters) -Colombia's central bank board raised the benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points to 12.75% on Friday, a softer increase than expected by a majority of analysts as the board continues to grapple with high inflation. The interest rate is at its highest since November 1999. "Both total...
Blackstone's earnings fall 41% as assets sales slump
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Blackstone Inc's fourth-quarter distributable earnings fell 41% year-on-year as the world's largest manager of alternative assets said on Thursday it cashed out fewer investments across key portfolios. Blackstone (NYSE:BX) has been dealing with rising redemptions at its flagship real estate income trust (BREIT), prompting the private equity...
Natural gas ends unchanged, raising questions on whether it has bottomed
Investing.com -- Natural gas futures fell for a sixth week in a row although Friday’s flat close raised questions on whether the ferocious selloff in the heating fuel over an unseasonably warm winter was coming to an end. The front-month March gas contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange’s...
5 reasons why the Aptos (APT) rally could still have wings
Aptos’ APT reached a new all-time high of $20.39 after posting gains exceeding 400% since the start of 2023. While the rally could just be a pump-and-dump event due to the perception of weak fundamentals, increasing negative sentiment toward the token will likely fuel the prices in the short term.
Japan, Netherlands to join U.S. in restricting chip equipment exports to China-Bloomberg
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan and the Netherlands will soon agree to join the United States in restricting exports of semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China, Bloomberg News reported. Talks between the countries will conclude as early as Friday, with the Netherlands restricting ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) NV from selling machines to China used...
Gold Nears Major Resistance, Prepares for a Plunge
Between 2020 and now, quite a lot happened, quite a lot of money was printed, and we saw a war in Europe. Yet gold failed to rally to new highs. It’s trading very close to its 2011 high, which tells you something about the strength of this market. It’s almost absent.
Bitcoin Mining in Malawi Connects More Families to the Grid
© Reuters. Bitcoin Mining in Malawi Connects More Families to the Grid. A Bitcoin mining project in Malawi utilizes clean and excess hydro energy to connect more families to the grid while providing economic empowerment to the region. The project brings electricity to the community, job opportunities, and improved...
