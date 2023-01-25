Read full article on original website
fox9.com
White Bear Lake standoff: Police officer shot identified
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities released the identity of the police officer shot several times during a standoff in White Bear Lake on Tuesday. The White Bear Lake Police Department (WBLPD) said six-year veteran officer Ryan Sheak was shot three times in the midsection while trying to execute an arrest warrant for a felony domestic assault.
fox9.com
2 juveniles hit by car hospitalized, driver arrested: Bloomington police
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - A driver was arrested in Bloomington after allegedly hitting two juveniles, leaving them both seriously injured Friday evening. The Bloomington Police Department said the crash occurred around 6:20 p.m. near 78th Street and 12th Avenue. Officers responded to the pedestrian crash and found two juveniles, who police believe are in their teens, lying in the roadway.
fox9.com
White Bear Lake standoff: Man charged with shooting officer, records show suspect's troubling past
(FOX 9) - A man involved in a standoff that led to the shooting of a police officer in White Bear Lake Tuesday is facing several charges following his arrest. Daniel Loren Holmgren Jr., 33, of White Bear Lake is charged with one count of first-degree attempted murder, and four counts of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon after the shooting and standoff Tuesday that put one officer in the hospital.
fox9.com
Teenager charged in killing of 15-year-old boy in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Brooklyn Park teenager faces charges in the killing of a 15-year-old boy who was shot to death in a stolen Kia earlier in the month. Prosecutors charged Shawn Kellin Goodloe, 19, in Hennepin County Court with second-degree felony murder and second-degree murder with intent. According...
fox9.com
Winsted standoff: 2 McLeod County deputies shot identified
WINSTED, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities released the identities of two McLeod County deputies struck by gunfire during a standoff in Winsted on Monday. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office said deputies Darrell Caturia and Angie Malz were attempting to serve a felony arrest warrant around 11:35 a.m. on Jan. 23 the 660 block of Pheasant Run in Winsted but were refused entry into the home.
fox9.com
Tyre Nichols: Twin Cities police prepare for possible unrest following release of video
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The City of Minneapolis has joined two other local municipalities — Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center — in issuing statements and announcing emergency plans in preparation for the release Friday evening of the video showing the Memphis police beating of Tyre Nichols, which led to murder chargers for the five officers involved.
fox9.com
Cody Fohrenkam found guilty of murdering Deshaun Hill
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Cody Fohrenkam was found guilty on all charges in the murder of Deshaun Hill. The jury went back for deliberations at 1:30 p.m. and reached a verdict in just one hour on Thursday. Fohrenkam was found guilty of second-degree intentional murder and second-degree unintentional felony murder.
fox9.com
Drug bust at Hudson High School in Wisconsin
HUDSON, Wis. (FOX 9) - A number of students are suspected of being involved in illegal drug activity at Hudson High School in western Wisconsin, resulting in a drug warrant being executed at the school Thursday morning. The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office told FOX 9 the items seized during...
fox9.com
Tyre Nichols: St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, Mpls Commissioner Alexander join response
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, whose father was a police officer, was one of the first public officials in the Twin Cities metro to respond to the release of the video showing five former Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols, who died three days later. He...
fox9.com
Tyre Nichols: Minneapolis community leaders respond to video 'Heartbroken. Sad. Disturbing’
Fox 9's Maury Glover spoke to two influential Black community leaders in the Twin Cities about their reactions to what they saw in the video showing the police beating of Tyre Nichols. Tyrone Terrill, president of the African American Leadership Project, said, "No officer there showed any humanity for a man that, very similar to George Floyd, cried for his mother and again no humanity."
fox9.com
Propane tank explosion causes significant damage to structures in White Bear Lake
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The White Bear Lake Fire Department is reminding the public about the dangers of working with gases after responding to a propane tank explosion Thursday morning. Fire crews responded to the report of a loud explosion that shook the caller’s house and received...
fox9.com
Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby returns to Excelsior Feb. 4
EXCELSIOR, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby returns to Excelsior and surrounding communities in February. More than 30 sled dog teams will race 40 miles around Lake Minnetonka competing for a $40,000 purse. The race will start and end on Water Street in downtown Excelsior, where there will be plenty of festivities all weekend long.
fox9.com
Crews battle structure fire at farm property near Hastings
VERMILLION TOWNSHIP (FOX 9) - Fire crews battled a structure fire in Vermillion Township on Thursday evening. The large fire appeared to be burning at a rural farm property on the 17000 block of Emery Avenue near 170th Street East, located about seven miles west of Hastings. The fire was...
fox9.com
Plymouth Fire & Ice festival canceled due to 'unsafe ice conditions'
PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - Plymouth’s 30th annual winter celebration has been canceled due to weather conditions causing unsafe ice, according to an announcement. The Fire & Ice festival, initially scheduled for 3-7 p.m. on Feb. 2 at Parkers Lake Park, was set to feature events such as recycling bin races, a youth ice fishing contest, hayrides, pony and sled-dog rides, miniature golf on the ice, snow bowling and more. Among the events, 2010 Olympic curler John Benton was due to be in attendance.
fox9.com
Hockey Day Minnesota in White Bear Lake this weekend
Hockey season is in full swing, and this weekend teams will play the sport the say it was intended: outside. Single-digit highs won't stop the beloved Minnesota tradition, with Hockey Day Minnesota being held in White Bear Lake with multiple outdoor games. FOX 9's Hannah Flood shares the plan for the weekend event.
fox9.com
Walk among dinos this weekend
The Minneapolis Convention Center has gone prehistoric. Jurassic Quest has moved in for the weekend. It runs January 27th through the 29th. Visitors will come face to face with the gigantic creatures that ruled that ruled the land 165 million years ago. There are also baby dinos you can interact with and two walls lined with bounce houses. Get your tickets ahead of time online or at the door.
fox9.com
Sauna culture curiosity inspires creation of sauna village in Minneapolis
The Great Northern Festival is back and one of this year’s signature events is the opening of Sauna Village. It’s hosted on the grounds of The Market at Malcom Yards in Minneapolis. There are eight different sauna companies represented and each offer a slightly different sauna experience. They also have several cold plunge tubs lining the center of the village. They’re calling that, Cold Plunge Alley. It will be open through February 5th. To learn more or book a spot head to The Great Northern Festival’s website.
fox9.com
Edina High School goalie sets what is believed to be the state record for wins
An Edina senior has likely set a new all-time record for wins by a girls goalie in Minnesota high school hockey history. Edina goalie Uma Corniea first tied the record Saturday then broke it on Tuesday. The new record now stands at 96 and is likely to keep growing. But it's a record she didn't even realize she was approaching.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Here's how cold it'll get this weekend
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The cold is a'comin!. The cold that's coming isn't particularly unusual, isn't likely to break any sort of records, and isn't extreme by any stretch. Saying that though, this chilliness will be at least "noteworthy" because of how long it could potentially be around — a week or more.
fox9.com
Gophers basketball: What we learned from a 61-57 loss to Indiana
MINNEAPOLIS - If it wasn’t for bad luck, the University of Minnesota men’s basketball team might not have any luck at all. The Gophers were severely short-handed Wednesday night, down to seven scholarship players, in a 61-57 loss to Indiana at Williams Arena. Minnesota has lost four straight since a win at Ohio State, and is now 1-9 in Big Ten play. Here’s what we learned from their latest effort.
