White Bear Lake standoff: Police officer shot identified

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities released the identity of the police officer shot several times during a standoff in White Bear Lake on Tuesday. The White Bear Lake Police Department (WBLPD) said six-year veteran officer Ryan Sheak was shot three times in the midsection while trying to execute an arrest warrant for a felony domestic assault.
2 juveniles hit by car hospitalized, driver arrested: Bloomington police

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - A driver was arrested in Bloomington after allegedly hitting two juveniles, leaving them both seriously injured Friday evening. The Bloomington Police Department said the crash occurred around 6:20 p.m. near 78th Street and 12th Avenue. Officers responded to the pedestrian crash and found two juveniles, who police believe are in their teens, lying in the roadway.
White Bear Lake standoff: Man charged with shooting officer, records show suspect's troubling past

(FOX 9) - A man involved in a standoff that led to the shooting of a police officer in White Bear Lake Tuesday is facing several charges following his arrest. Daniel Loren Holmgren Jr., 33, of White Bear Lake is charged with one count of first-degree attempted murder, and four counts of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon after the shooting and standoff Tuesday that put one officer in the hospital.
Teenager charged in killing of 15-year-old boy in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Brooklyn Park teenager faces charges in the killing of a 15-year-old boy who was shot to death in a stolen Kia earlier in the month. Prosecutors charged Shawn Kellin Goodloe, 19, in Hennepin County Court with second-degree felony murder and second-degree murder with intent. According...
Winsted standoff: 2 McLeod County deputies shot identified

WINSTED, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities released the identities of two McLeod County deputies struck by gunfire during a standoff in Winsted on Monday. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office said deputies Darrell Caturia and Angie Malz were attempting to serve a felony arrest warrant around 11:35 a.m. on Jan. 23 the 660 block of Pheasant Run in Winsted but were refused entry into the home.
Cody Fohrenkam found guilty of murdering Deshaun Hill

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Cody Fohrenkam was found guilty on all charges in the murder of Deshaun Hill. The jury went back for deliberations at 1:30 p.m. and reached a verdict in just one hour on Thursday. Fohrenkam was found guilty of second-degree intentional murder and second-degree unintentional felony murder.
Drug bust at Hudson High School in Wisconsin

HUDSON, Wis. (FOX 9) - A number of students are suspected of being involved in illegal drug activity at Hudson High School in western Wisconsin, resulting in a drug warrant being executed at the school Thursday morning. The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office told FOX 9 the items seized during...
Tyre Nichols: Minneapolis community leaders respond to video 'Heartbroken. Sad. Disturbing’

Fox 9's Maury Glover spoke to two influential Black community leaders in the Twin Cities about their reactions to what they saw in the video showing the police beating of Tyre Nichols. Tyrone Terrill, president of the African American Leadership Project, said, "No officer there showed any humanity for a man that, very similar to George Floyd, cried for his mother and again no humanity."
Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby returns to Excelsior Feb. 4

EXCELSIOR, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby returns to Excelsior and surrounding communities in February. More than 30 sled dog teams will race 40 miles around Lake Minnetonka competing for a $40,000 purse. The race will start and end on Water Street in downtown Excelsior, where there will be plenty of festivities all weekend long.
Crews battle structure fire at farm property near Hastings

VERMILLION TOWNSHIP (FOX 9) - Fire crews battled a structure fire in Vermillion Township on Thursday evening. The large fire appeared to be burning at a rural farm property on the 17000 block of Emery Avenue near 170th Street East, located about seven miles west of Hastings. The fire was...
Plymouth Fire & Ice festival canceled due to 'unsafe ice conditions'

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - Plymouth’s 30th annual winter celebration has been canceled due to weather conditions causing unsafe ice, according to an announcement. The Fire & Ice festival, initially scheduled for 3-7 p.m. on Feb. 2 at Parkers Lake Park, was set to feature events such as recycling bin races, a youth ice fishing contest, hayrides, pony and sled-dog rides, miniature golf on the ice, snow bowling and more. Among the events, 2010 Olympic curler John Benton was due to be in attendance.
Hockey Day Minnesota in White Bear Lake this weekend

Hockey season is in full swing, and this weekend teams will play the sport the say it was intended: outside. Single-digit highs won't stop the beloved Minnesota tradition, with Hockey Day Minnesota being held in White Bear Lake with multiple outdoor games. FOX 9's Hannah Flood shares the plan for the weekend event.
Walk among dinos this weekend

The Minneapolis Convention Center has gone prehistoric. Jurassic Quest has moved in for the weekend. It runs January 27th through the 29th. Visitors will come face to face with the gigantic creatures that ruled that ruled the land 165 million years ago. There are also baby dinos you can interact with and two walls lined with bounce houses. Get your tickets ahead of time online or at the door.
Sauna culture curiosity inspires creation of sauna village in Minneapolis

The Great Northern Festival is back and one of this year’s signature events is the opening of Sauna Village. It’s hosted on the grounds of The Market at Malcom Yards in Minneapolis. There are eight different sauna companies represented and each offer a slightly different sauna experience. They also have several cold plunge tubs lining the center of the village. They’re calling that, Cold Plunge Alley. It will be open through February 5th. To learn more or book a spot head to The Great Northern Festival’s website.
Edina High School goalie sets what is believed to be the state record for wins

An Edina senior has likely set a new all-time record for wins by a girls goalie in Minnesota high school hockey history. Edina goalie Uma Corniea first tied the record Saturday then broke it on Tuesday. The new record now stands at 96 and is likely to keep growing. But it's a record she didn't even realize she was approaching.
Minnesota weather: Here's how cold it'll get this weekend

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The cold is a'comin!. The cold that's coming isn't particularly unusual, isn't likely to break any sort of records, and isn't extreme by any stretch. Saying that though, this chilliness will be at least "noteworthy" because of how long it could potentially be around — a week or more.
Gophers basketball: What we learned from a 61-57 loss to Indiana

MINNEAPOLIS - If it wasn’t for bad luck, the University of Minnesota men’s basketball team might not have any luck at all. The Gophers were severely short-handed Wednesday night, down to seven scholarship players, in a 61-57 loss to Indiana at Williams Arena. Minnesota has lost four straight since a win at Ohio State, and is now 1-9 in Big Ten play. Here’s what we learned from their latest effort.
