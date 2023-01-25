The Great Northern Festival is back and one of this year’s signature events is the opening of Sauna Village. It’s hosted on the grounds of The Market at Malcom Yards in Minneapolis. There are eight different sauna companies represented and each offer a slightly different sauna experience. They also have several cold plunge tubs lining the center of the village. They’re calling that, Cold Plunge Alley. It will be open through February 5th. To learn more or book a spot head to The Great Northern Festival’s website.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO