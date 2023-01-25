As inflation continues, consumers are getting worn out and spending less. If high-price fatigue continues through the spring, retail analysts see consumers tightening up the purse strings, which will put retail gross margins at risk for further erosion. And even though the fourth quarter of 2022 GDP came in better than expected, Lindsey Mazza, global retail lead at Capgemini Group, said consumers are concerned about their financial situations. Here, Mazza discusses consumer spending trends and the impact of inflation as well as finding from the company’s recently published consumer survey.More from WWDThe Scene at Sundance Film Festival 2023Gaurav Gupta Couture Spring...

20 HOURS AGO