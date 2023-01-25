Read full article on original website
Related
"Referees had never seen a football player come in and play basketball" - Darryl Dawkins on holding the record for most fouls in a season
The late Darryl Dawkins once had another witty yet sensible answer to why he holds the NBA record for most personal fouls committed in a season
Stephen A. Smith Earned a Basketball Scholarship on the Spot by Drilling 17 Straight Threes in Front of the Coach
Stephen A. Smith put on the shooting clinic of his life to earn his college basketball scholarship. The post Stephen A. Smith Earned a Basketball Scholarship on the Spot by Drilling 17 Straight Threes in Front of the Coach appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg Central Catholic completes season sweep of Serra Catholic
The last time Greensburg Central Catholic and Serra Catholic met, the Centurions managed to escape with a two-point win Dec. 20. Tuesday night’s rematch featured a more lopsided result with the same team coming away victorious. Tyree Turner netted a game-high 24 points, Franco Alvarez poured in 23 and...
Marblehead conquered by Vikings
It was a tale of two halves for The Marblehead girls basketball team Tuesday night against Winthrop. The Magicians controlled play in the first half, but the Vikings’ offense exploded The post Marblehead conquered by Vikings appeared first on Itemlive.
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team
The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
‘The Way It Should Be!’ College Coach Blasted for Criticizing How Savannah James Protects Bronny From Recruiters
An anonymous college coach is under fire for seemingly criticizing the way Savannah James chooses to protect her eldest son from hungry recruiters. On Tuesday, ON3’s NIL 100 released its valuation list which ranks all athletes eligible for name, image, and likeness deals. Bronny James came in at number one with a whopping $7.5 million.
Lady Buffaloes Rally Past Lady Mounties
It was less than three weeks ago that the Floyd County Lady Buffaloes (13-4, 6-1) had cruised to a 35 point victory at Mountaineer Arena over the Alleghany Lady Mountaineers (10-6, 3-4), 57-22. On Tuesday in the rematch, there was no blowout victory. Needing a fourth quarter comeback on Tuesday, the Lady Buffaloes rallied from a six point deficit heading into the final period to defeat the Lady Mountaineers 47-44 in a big Three Rivers District matchup. Destiny Harmon paced the Lady Buffaloes comeback with a team-high 14 points, while Kiley Hylton had 10. The Lady Mountaineers were led by Kendell Keene who also...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Norwin girls can’t halt North Allegheny’s home winning streak
Even when it is Norwin coming to town, North Allegheny tries to keep things in proper perspective on its home floor, where the girls basketball team has been virtually unstoppable in recent years. Just because the next opponents is No. 1 Norwin, a rival and the only team to challenge...
Look: College Baseball Preseason Top 25 Poll Released
LSU enters the 2023 college baseball season with lofty expectations. Despite going 40-22 and missing last year's College World Series, the Tigers top D1Baseball's preseason Top 25 after restocking their roster this offseason. It's the first time they'll begin the season ranked No. 1. Here's a look ...
Comments / 0