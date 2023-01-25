ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Greensburg Central Catholic completes season sweep of Serra Catholic

The last time Greensburg Central Catholic and Serra Catholic met, the Centurions managed to escape with a two-point win Dec. 20. Tuesday night’s rematch featured a more lopsided result with the same team coming away victorious. Tyree Turner netted a game-high 24 points, Franco Alvarez poured in 23 and...
Marblehead conquered by Vikings

It was a tale of two halves for The Marblehead girls basketball team Tuesday night against Winthrop. The Magicians controlled play in the first half, but the Vikings’ offense exploded The post Marblehead conquered by Vikings appeared first on Itemlive.
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team

The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
Lady Buffaloes Rally Past Lady Mounties

It was less than three weeks ago that the Floyd County Lady Buffaloes (13-4, 6-1) had cruised to a 35 point victory at Mountaineer Arena over the Alleghany Lady Mountaineers (10-6, 3-4), 57-22. On Tuesday in the rematch, there was no blowout victory. Needing a fourth quarter comeback on Tuesday, the Lady Buffaloes rallied from a six point deficit heading into the final period to defeat the Lady Mountaineers 47-44 in a big Three Rivers District matchup. Destiny Harmon paced the Lady Buffaloes comeback with a team-high 14 points, while Kiley Hylton had 10. The Lady Mountaineers were led by Kendell Keene who also...
Norwin girls can’t halt North Allegheny’s home winning streak

Even when it is Norwin coming to town, North Allegheny tries to keep things in proper perspective on its home floor, where the girls basketball team has been virtually unstoppable in recent years. Just because the next opponents is No. 1 Norwin, a rival and the only team to challenge...
Look: College Baseball Preseason Top 25 Poll Released

LSU enters the 2023 college baseball season with lofty expectations. Despite going 40-22 and missing last year's College World Series, the Tigers top D1Baseball's preseason Top 25 after restocking their roster this offseason. It's the first time they'll begin the season ranked No. 1. Here's a look ...
