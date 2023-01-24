Read full article on original website
Williams sees pay scale as good start
HAMILTON — Departments within Marion County got their wishes granted when the Marion County Commission approved the new pay scale. A pay scale in Marion County has been long awaited by many, but likely none more than Marion County Sheriff Kevin Williams. Williams, who has been sheriff for over...
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Melany Hess And Kristain Heath Hess to BBVA USA dated July 2, 2020; said mortgage being recorded on July 6, 2020, in Book 2020, Page 2124 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Marion County, Alabama. The undersigned, PNC Bank, National Association, successor by merger to BBVA USA, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Marion County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 2nd day of March, 2023 the following property, situated in Marion County, Alabama, to-wit: Commence at a 3 inch pipe found and purported to be the Southeast corner of the Northwest 1/4 of the Northeast 1/4 of Section 20, Township 9 South, Range 11 West, Marion County, Alabama; thence North 420.0 feet to an iron pin set the point of beginning for the property herein described; thence South 89 degrees 30 minutes 00 seconds West 210.00 feet to an iron pin set on the East margin of Dogwood Lane; thence along said margin North 315.00 feet to an iron pin set; thence leaving said margin North 89 degrees 30 minutes 00 seconds East 210.00 feet to an iron pin set; thence South 315.00 feet to the point of beginning. Said property is commonly known as 207 Dogwood Ln, Bear Creek, AL 35543. Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control. Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an "as-is" basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.
Alabama cities get more federal dollars to help people pay rent
Several Alabama cities and counties are getting extra federal dollars to help people struggling with rent and utility payments. Jefferson County, home to Birmingham, will receive $25 million from the funds originally given to the Alabama Department of Housing and Finance Authority to dole out to residents of the state. The City of Huntsville has received $4.58 million, also reallocated from the state, for Huntsville Housing Helps, a program administered by the Catholic Center of Concern.
Opinion | Hasn’t this state done enough to the Native people?
The University of Alabama's main campus in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. At my age, I don’t expect to be learning about a crime spree that stretches over two centuries or so. Yet here I am, just learning about what Alabama and the United States has done – and continues to do – to the Indigenous people by illegally retaining the remains of some of their dead in defiance of a 1990 federal law.
Agencies lend neighborly hand during shootout
DOUBLE SPRINGS — Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies aided law enforcement and first responders during the stand off shootout situation that took place in Double Springs on the night of Tuesday, Jan. 17. Jefferey Lee Adair, 48, of 301 Old Union Road, Haleyville, surrendered to law enforcement at approximately...
Morgan’s jobless rate among lowest statewide
Morgan County ended 2022 with one of the lowest unemployment rates in the state according to statistics released this past week by the Alabama Department of Labor. Morgan County’s jobless rate was 1.7 percent in December compared to 1.9 percent in November and 2 percent a year ago. The county’s record-low unemployment rate was 1.6 percent in April.
Senior Spotlight: Eguel Belk turns 103
HAMILTON — Hamilton resident Eguel Belk celebrated her 103rd birthday this past week, with her party being held on her birthday on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the North Mississippi Medical Center-Hamilton Nursing Home. Belk, born in 1920 and a longtime resident of Hamilton, was raised on a farm in...
Arrests and Incidents reported Jan. 26, 2023
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Jan. 26, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s OfficeIncidents Jan. 23• assault; CR 1344• harassment; CR 1356• burglary; CR 1518• criminal mischief; CR 437• theft of property; Hwy. 157• assault; 4th St. SW Jan. 24• domestic violence; CR 1338• Violation of Protection Order-criminal mischief• home repair fraud; CR 1573• criminal mischief; CR 1337• theft of services; Hwy. 157• criminal mischief; Hwy. 278 E• burglary; Logan Ave. SW• criminal mischief; CR 1212 Jan. 25• domestic violence; Day Gap Rd.• possession of marijuana;...
Muscle Shoals, Tuscumbia leaving Greater Shoals Broadband Cooperative District
Two major cities and an electric utility are parting ways with the Greater Shoals Broadband Cooperative District.
Beloved faculty member identified in school bus accident at Mortimer Jordan HS
WARRIOR, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Jefferson County Schools has identified 58-year-old Mark Ridgeway as the teacher and driver killed Wednesday morning as a result of the tragic accident at Mortimer Jordan High School. Police say shortly after 6:30 a.m., they were notified of an accident involving a staff member at...
Tuscaloosa Staff Unsure If Law Now Allows Permit Holders to Carry Guns in Schools
City staff in Tuscaloosa will look to the state for clarity on its new permitless carry law over major questions about what it allows and how to enforce it, including uncertainty about whether some individuals are now allowed to carry firearms at schools. The concerns surfaced Monday afternoon at a...
Teacher identified in fatal accident at Mortimer Jordan High School
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — UPDATE:. The Jefferson County School System identified the teacher as Mark Ridgeway. Here's a statement from Mortimer Jordan High School's principal Craig Kanaday:. “Mark Ridgeway, a graduate of Mortimer Jordan, dedicated his life to serving people. He pastored a church until his recent retirement this...
Aderholt voted against PFAS bill
Flint, Mich. is not the only place where there is a problem with contaminated water. Guin, Ala. also has a problem. There has been a second lawsuit filed to bring attention to the water supply in Guin and the dangers that it presents to the people who live there. It...
Respiratory Illnesses Trending Down in Alabama
Alabama health officials are tracking lower levels of COVID-19 and influenza compared to the start of this year but said it's still important to take precautions. Alabama health officials are tracking lower levels of COVID-19 and influenza compared to the start of this year but said it's still important to take precautions.
Florence Police searching for domestic violence suspect with multiple active warrants
The Florence Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating Shane Britian Kimbrell, a Colbert County man with multiple active warrants for his arrest. Kimbrell, 36, is described as a white man who is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 177 pounds, with blonde hair, brown eyes and a medium build.
Why Are So Many People Missing In Florence, Alabama?
There are currently 157 adults in Alabama listed as actively missing on the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Community Information Center website. Some of the listings on the website go back as far as 1980 concerning a missing persons case from Birmingham. Among the total missing adults are 7 active cases from Florence, Alabama along with 1 missing persons case from Haleyville which I am including in this article. Although the cases are not believed to be related (and there is no implication here that they are) still...that's a lot of missing persons from one area in the state. Here is a list of the 8 active missing adults cases from Florence and the Shoals area....
Investigator: Victim woke up during assault, fought off attacker at Morgan Co. home
A woman who was asleep at her boyfriend's house in Lacey's Spring woke up to find someone else in bed with her, assaulting her as she slept, according to an affidavit filed this week in Morgan County District Court. The affiant, a Morgan County Sheriff's Office investigator, said the incident...
Looking ahead: Growth on horizon for Hartselle, surrounding area
Leaders in the City of Hartselle are looking ahead and planning for future growth as plans for capital improvement projects get underway. Among those planned projects are a new library and fire station, according to Hartselle Mayor Randy Garrison, who said properties for both projects are being sought now. “The...
Winfield schools graded in top 10
WINFIELD — Winfield City Schools received a top 10 score from the Alabama State Department of Education’s 2022 A-F report card with a total district score of 92. Report card scores are based on six areas: academic achievement, academic growth, chronic absenteeism, college and career readiness, graduation rate and progress of English proficiency.
Lauderdale Co. woman arrested for shooting at brother
LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A woman in Lauderdale County is facing an attempted murder charge after shooting at her brother Monday night. According to an official with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Tamra Allen was arrested Monday night in Rogersville after allegedly firing three shots at her brother in Center Star.
