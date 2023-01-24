Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Melany Hess And Kristain Heath Hess to BBVA USA dated July 2, 2020; said mortgage being recorded on July 6, 2020, in Book 2020, Page 2124 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Marion County, Alabama. The undersigned, PNC Bank, National Association, successor by merger to BBVA USA, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Marion County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 2nd day of March, 2023 the following property, situated in Marion County, Alabama, to-wit: Commence at a 3 inch pipe found and purported to be the Southeast corner of the Northwest 1/4 of the Northeast 1/4 of Section 20, Township 9 South, Range 11 West, Marion County, Alabama; thence North 420.0 feet to an iron pin set the point of beginning for the property herein described; thence South 89 degrees 30 minutes 00 seconds West 210.00 feet to an iron pin set on the East margin of Dogwood Lane; thence along said margin North 315.00 feet to an iron pin set; thence leaving said margin North 89 degrees 30 minutes 00 seconds East 210.00 feet to an iron pin set; thence South 315.00 feet to the point of beginning. Said property is commonly known as 207 Dogwood Ln, Bear Creek, AL 35543. Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control. Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an "as-is" basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

MARION COUNTY, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO