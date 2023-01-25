Read full article on original website
Related
explorejeffersonpa.com
Two Sentenced to Prison for Participation in Drug Trafficking Ring
United States District Judge Christy Criswell Wiegand sentenced James Williams Jr., age 58, of Reynoldsville, Pennsylvania, to 46 months of imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release. According to information presented to the court, Williams was a methamphetamine distributor who obtained between 350 grams and 500 grams of methamphetamine as part of a large-scale methamphetamine distribution conspiracy and redistributed it to meth users.
mynews4.com
2 teenagers hospitalized in shooting at Carson City
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — Two teenagers were transported to the hospital on serious conditions after a shooting at Carson City Tuesday night, according to Sheriff Ken Furlong with CCSO. At approximately 7:15 p.m. on January 24, a shooting occurred between teenagers in the area of Carmine St. and...
mynews4.com
Three teens arrested after multiple shot in Carson City
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Three teen suspects were arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred in Carson City Tuesday night that sent a 16-year-old to the hospital with critical injuries. The Carson City Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) received 911 calls of a shooting actively...
fernleyreporter.com
Sheriff’s Office seizes vehicle in homicide investigation
The Lyon County Sheriff’s deputies seized a vehicle to be processed for forensic evidence on Wednesday as they continue to investigate the death of a man found in a Fernley house Christmas Eve. According to the LCSO, at approximately 10:25 p.m. on Dec. 24, Lyon County dispatch received a...
KOLO TV Reno
Teens clash, bullets fly in Carson confrontation
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Sheriff’s investigators were still on the scene late Wednesday morning, gathering evidence to explain what happened at the dead end of Carmine Street on Carson’s northeast side 16 hours earlier. This much we know: at about 7 p.m. on Tuesday, bullets were flying,...
2news.com
Authorities Arrest 3 Teens in Connection With Shooting in Carson City
Carson City Deputies have arrested three teens in connection with a shooting near Carmine Street and Airport Road on Tuesday night. Police got multiple calls of shots fired in the area just after 7 p.m. - officers eventually found two people with gunshot wounds. When deputies arrived at one of...
mynews4.com
Ask Joe Investigates: local business fights back after losing liquor license
Reno, NEV — A local business is fighting back after losing its liquor license, claiming the city of Reno is targeting them unfairly. Wrightway Market owner Ophinder Dhillon calls the city's decision a gut punch to his livelihood. With no liquor license and more empty store shelves, his family...
Nevada Appeal
New smoke shop near Carson High raises questions about tobacco laws
A new vape and tobacco shop in a strip mall north of the Carson High School baseball field has raised questions about regulations regarding nicotine products and schools. “I bring my daughter to school in the mornings, and there it was,” said Carson City resident Jerome Lala. “It’s an inappropriate place to put a vape store.”
2news.com
Carson City Sheriff's Office Investigating Shooting
They say multiple teens were involved. Three juveniles have been taken into custody as suspects in a shooting in Carson City that injured two teens, including one who remains hospitalized in critical condition. Detectives have determined approximately 17 shots were fired from handguns and several vehicles were damaged by a fleeing vehicle during Tuesday night’s shooting. Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong told the Nevada Appeal the motive appears to be drugs. Deputies recovered multiple baggies containing marijuana and mushrooms from inside the vehicle that fled the area. The youth who remained in critical condition at Renown Medical Center in Reno on Wednesday was identified as a 16-year-old Lyon County teen who was shot in the face.
2news.com
Celebration of Love planned for Anna Marie Scott, Investigation into death still ongoing
The Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe is holding a "Celebration of Love" for Anna Marie Scott as the 1-year anniversary of her death nears. On February 3, 2022, the body of Scott, 23, was located inside a burned vehicle on southbound I-580. The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Scott’s cause of death was homicide.
mynews4.com
Reno non-profit helping homeowners with free home repairs, renovations
RENO, Nev. (NEWS 4 & FOX11) — A Reno non-profit organization, Rebuilding Together Northern Nevada (RTNN), is making an impact in our community’s lives through providing safety repairs and renovations to low and moderate-income homeowners in need. The organization is an inspiring example of community service that is...
2news.com
New Freestanding Emergency Department to Open in Spanish Springs
A new freestanding emergency department will be opening soon in Spanish Springs. The ribbon cutting to introduce the facility was today, but they hope to have their grand opening next week. Officials say their whole goal with these freestanding emergency departments is to put emergency services closer to the community,...
police1.com
Video: Nev. cop saved by good Samaritans after being shot in the leg during shootout
RENO, Nev. — The Reno Police Department released bodycam footage from a deadly shootout between officers and two suspects at an apartment complex. According to the Reno Gazette, the incident left one suspect dead and another suspect wounded. Officers were initially called to the apartment complex on a report of possible gunfire in the area stemming from a parking dispute.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Police looking for driver in early morning traffic incident
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno police are looking for a vehicle involved in a traffic incident that occurred early Thursday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., the Reno Police Department, Reno Fire, and REMSA all responded to the intersection of Mill Street and Kirkman for reports of a person who was struck by a car while illegally lying in the roadway.
2news.com
Reno Fire Department stresses importance of wearing seatbelt after crash in Sparks
Officials with the Reno Fire Department are reminding locals about the importance of wearing a seatbelt after a passenger was partially ejected through the windshield as a result of a crash on Sparks Boulevard Monday night. A stalled vehicle was pulled over off the shoulder and the driver, not realizing...
2news.com
Man Arrested in Connection With Hit-&-Run Crash in Sparks
Sparks Police have arrested a man they say drove off after a traffic stop that led to a hit-&-run crash. Police say 35-year-old Shaun Garlick drove off after a traffic stop eventually crashing into a parked car. Police say he was captured and then booked into the Washoe County Jail...
Record-Courier
Nevada DA’s seek to roll back law changes
Nevada district attorneys are gearing up for a legislative session where they hope to roll back some of the changes they say have contributed to increased crime in the Silver State. On Tuesday, Douglas District Attorney Mark Jackson issued a statement setting out the agenda for his fourth term as...
Nevada officer rescued by good Samaritan after being shot in the leg during shootout
A Reno police officer was rescued by good Samaritans after he was shot in the leg during a shootout with two suspects while staking out an apartment.
Record-Courier
Douglas County legal - 30693
Notice is given that Susan Louise Hagen is the duly appointed Trustee of the Uebele Family Trust, dated May 7, 1973. The Grantor of that Trust was Dorothy May Uebele. Dorothy May Uebele died on December 26, 2022. At the time of her death, Dorothy May Uebele’s mailing address was 875 Bollen Circle, Gardnerville, Nevada. The last four (4) digits of Dorothy May Uebele’s Social Security Number are 8100. A creditor having a claim against Decedent’s Estate must submit a claim to the Trustee at the address given below within 90 days after the first publication of this notice. Michael G. Millward, Esq., Millward Law, Ltd., obo Susan Hagen, 1591 Mono Ave., Minden, NV 89423.
mynews4.com
One injured after stabbing at Meadow Wood Apartments in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is injured after a stabbing at the Meadow Wood Apartments on Tuesday night, according to the Reno Police Department (RPD) RPD told News 4-Fox 11 that a report came in at approximately 8:22 p.m. on January 24 at the 6200 Meadowood Mall Circle.
Comments / 0