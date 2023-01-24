Read full article on original website
Snow Emergency Routes Activated for Sedalia
Due to a Winter Weather Advisory being issued by the National Weather Service predicting 1-3 inches of snowfall with locally higher amounts possible for the Sedalia area, residents are reminded that when more than two inches of snow/sleet/ice is expected within a 24-hour period, the City declares a snow emergency and the Emergency Snow Routes are put into effect.
WINTER WEATHER UPDATES: MoDOT reports some roads becoming snow-covered
Check back for updates related to the winter storm. The post WINTER WEATHER UPDATES: MoDOT reports some roads becoming snow-covered appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
More than $41 million in damage caused by arson in Missouri in 2022
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) After a deadly fire is put out, the work for fire investigators begins. A Mexico man was charged with arson and murder following an apartment fire in Mexico, Missouri, that allegedly led to the death of his mother. Fires like this are investigated using a collaborative effort from local fire departments, law The post More than $41 million in damage caused by arson in Missouri in 2022 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Sedalia Man Injured When Hyundai Slides Off Roadway
A Sedalia man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2005 Hyundai Tucson, driven by 20-year-old Matthew J. Mahalovich of Sedalia, was on Route Y, east of Van Natta Road around 7:30 a.m., when the vehicle began sliding on the slush-covered roadway. The Hyundai crossed the center line, and traveled off the north side. The vehicle then struck the ditch, overturned and came to rest facing northeast.
Smithton Woman Injured in Pettis County Accident
A Smithton woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2018 GMC Sierra truck, driven by 29-year-old Ashely M. Edwards of Smithton, was on Missouri 135, south of Route HH (west of Clifton City) around 7:45 a.m., when the truck traveled off the roadway and struck a ditch.
DNR To Hold Awareness Session On Proposed Landfill Expansion in Cole County
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources will hold a public awareness session on the permitting process for sanitary landfills. The session will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8 at the department's conference center, 1730 E. Elm St. in Jefferson City. Representatives of the department's Waste Management Program, Missouri...
Traffic Stop Leads to Chase, Arrest of Suspect on I-70
Last Friday morning, Sedalia Police attempted to stop a vehicle for an equipment violation. The driver of the vehicle, who was later identified as Edward D. Ebert, 52, of Kansas City, failed to stop. SPD initiated a pursuit, which was later terminated. A short time later, Pettis County Deputies were...
Sedalia Police Reports For January 27, 2023
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Thursday evening, Officers responded to the Motel 6, 3402 West Broadway Boulevard, for a warrant check. Officers made contact with the subject and checked his information with Dispatch. It was confirmed he had an active felony warrant from Pettis County for Harassment in the 1st Degree. Jerry J. Cook, 39, of Sedalia, was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail, where he was booked pending a $5,000 cash or surety bond.
Warrensburg Teen Injured in JoCo Rollover
A Warrensburg teen was injured in a one-vehicle crash that occurred Monday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2001 Honda, driven by a 17-year-old male from Warrensburg, was on Route V at Country Road NE 500, just before 8 a.m., when the Honda traveled off the right side of the roadway, overturned and came to rest in a field.
House Fire at 16th and Murray Ruled Accidental
Sedalia Fire Department crews responded to a house fire at 1926 East 16th Street at 7:47 a.m. Wednesday. The first truck on scene at 7:49 a.m., and reported heavy smoke pushing from the roof eaves with visible fire present. Sedalia Police and PCAD also responded to the scene. Crews made...
SFCC To Offer Motorcycle Training April Through October
State Fair Community College’s The LearningForce is offering a series of weekend Basic Rider Courses starting in April and concluding in October on the Sedalia campus. The basic two-day training is for people with little or no knowledge of operating a motorcycle. A one-day Basic Rider Course 2 for people who want to refresh or sharpen their riding skills will be offered 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 23 or Aug. 6.
Bothwell Foundation Presents AEDs to Pettis County Sheriff’s Department
Members of Wear Red for Women, a Bothwell Foundation committee, recently presented four automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to the Pettis County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) for deputy vehicles. An AED is a small, lightweight device that allows individuals and first responders to treat sudden cardiac arrest. The machine automatically analyzes...
UDDATED: Toddler found wandering just west of Sedalia, sheriff searching for caregivers
UPDATE: The mother has been located. The Pettis County Sheriff takes to social media Tuesday to try and find the caregivers of a two-year-old boy. Sheriff Brad Anders reported the boy, who they’re estimating is around two, was found walking in Country Club Estates. The department asks anyone who’s missing a child to contact police at 660-827-0052.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports for January 27, 2023
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. On Tuesday afternoon, Pettis County Deputies took a report of burglary from the 22000 block of Smasal Road. The burglary took place between the afternoon of January 22nd and the morning of January 24th. The investigation continues.
Tesla Totaled in JoCo Crash
A Whiteman Air Force Base woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash that occurred Friday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2020 Tesla Model 3, driven by 35-year-old Amy A. Sjoholm, was on Missouri 23, north of NE 500 Road around 10:30 a.m., when she looked down at her cats, which were walking around the front seat, and the Tesla traveled off the left side of the roadway, impacted an embankment and became airborne. The Tesla began to overturn until coming to rest in the northbound lane of 23, facing south.
SEDALIA WOMAN CHARGED WITH TRAFFICKING DRUGS IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Sedalia woman has been charged with several drug-related felonies in Pettis County after a traffic stop on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. According to the Sedalia Police Department, the Crime Resolution Unit conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 61-year-old Angela Barber-Cox. The traffic stop was the result of a joint drug investigation with the Johnson County Crime Resolution Team.
SPD Uses Drone To Catch Burglary Suspect At Dugan’s Paint
Sedalia Police were dispatched to Dugan's Paint, 3103 Erika Avenue, for an alarm early Thursday morning. Officers located a broken window on the north side of the business. Officers cleared the business, and no-one was located inside. Officers began searching the area on foot and in vehicles for the suspect....
No Injuries Reported at Fire Scene at 16th & Osage
Sedalia Fire Department crews responded to 1523 South Osage for a structure fire at 6:43 a.m., Monday morning, according to Fire Chief Matt Irwin. Crews first arrived on scene at 6:46 a.m. Sedalia Police and PCAD also responded to the fire scene. Fire crews advised they had heavy smoke pushing...
S-C Senior Bailey Brown Selected For John T. Belcher Scholarship
Smith-Cotton senior Bailey Brown was selected as the recipient of the Sedalia 200 district-level John T. Belcher Scholarship. Brown will receive $500 and moves on to the regional level of the statewide scholarship program, which is sponsored by the Missouri School Boards Association. According to the MSBA website (mosba.org), MSBA...
Sedalia Police uncover "substantial amount" of meth & Fentanyl during Wednesday night bust
A Pettis County woman is facing drug-related charges following a traffic stop in her hometown. The Sedalia Police Department reports Angela Barber-Cox, 61, of Sedalia, was arrested on two counts of second-degree drug trafficking, two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving without an operator’s license.
