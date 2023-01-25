ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

tennisuptodate.com

Djokovic uses post match interview in tribute to Federer: "Tennis misses him, for sure"

Novak Djokovic received a huge applause when he asked for the Australian crowd to give one to Roger Federer as both he and the sport of tennis miss him. It's been a while since Federer last played at the Australian Open and he'll never play again due to him bidding farewell to the sport last year. He's missed by many including Djokovic who referenced him in his speech after the win over Andrey Rublev. It's another semi-final for him in Melbourne, a place where he never lost a semi-final.
Yardbarker

2023 Qatar Open Doha ATP Entry List - Nadal, Zverev, Medvedev & more

The 2023 Qatar Open will be held in Doha from February 20 - 26 and the entry list is full of star players. Rafael Nadal leads the entry list for this ATP 250 event, but after the first major of the season, the Spaniard announced that he will be out for 6-8 weeks, and most likely, he will not compete at the 2023 Qatar Open. Although having the 22-time Grand Slam champion is something that every event wishes for, even without Nadal, the tournament should be a spectacle.
tennisuptodate.com

Henman lauds 'amazing' transformation round to round by Azarenka: "Less pressure and expectation and she played a brilliant match"

Tim Henman praised Victoria Azarenka for what she's been able to do this year at the Australian Open including playing better with every match. Victoria Azarenka is playing really strong tennis at the Australian Open and their level has been increasing with every match. It was fascinating to see and Eurosport analyst Tim Henman agrees as he lauded her transformation from match to match en route to the semi-finals:
tennisuptodate.com

AMRO Open Rotterdam Entry List including Tsitsipas, Rublev, Auger-Aliassime, Medvedev, Rune, Monfils and Murray

The 2023 Rotterdam Open will be the 50th edition of the event and it will run from February 13th to the 20th with a packed field of amazing players. The 50th time the event is being held will be a big deal for a very popular event among the players. The ATP 500 event managed to group together a very strong entry list and if none cancel it will be an amazing event with plenty of good tennis. The defending champion is Felix Auger-Aliassime and he will make his return to the event.
tennisuptodate.com

2023 Qatar TotalEnergies Open WTA Entry List including Swiatek, Jabeur, Pegula, Garcia, Gauff

The 2023 Qatar Open features a strong field headlined by world nuber one Iga Swiatek alongside Jabeur, Pegula, Garcia, Gauff and many others. The Qatar Open is a WTA 500 event that is part of the Gulf series this year that also will feature events in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. This event will feature a packed lineup of some amazing tennis players like Swiatek, Jabeur, Pegula, Garcia, Gauff and many others. Last year's champion was Iga Swiatek and it was the start of her incredible undefeated streak.

