Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff advance to doubles semifinals at Australian Open
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jessica Pegula is still in contention for an Australian Open title as semifinalist in the doubles tournament with partner Coco Gauff. Pegula, the Buffalo native who is ranked No. 3 in the world, and Gauf, the second-highest ranked American at No. 7, will face the Japanese tandem of Shuko Aoyama and […]
Magda Linette keeps Cinderella story alive with stunning victory over Karolina Pliskova, advances to maiden Australian Open semifinal
The dream run continued for Magda Linette, as the unseeded Pole outplayed former World No.1 Karolina Pliskova to reach her first career Grand Slam semifinal at the 2023 Australian Open. Linette remained consistent in her 6-3 7-5 victory on Wednesday, matching her big-hitting opponent's power from the baseline. After an...
Tennis-Rybakina and Sabalenka set up Australian Open final showdown
MELBOURNE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Elena Rybakina won a duel of Grand Slam champions to reach her first Australian Open final and will battle Aryna Sabalenka for the title after the Belarusian shrugged off her semi-final hoodoo at the majors.
Tennis-Soccer mom Azarenka ordered to take off PSG shirt at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Self-described "obnoxious soccer mom" Victoria Azarenka was ordered to take off her Paris St Germain shirt at the Australian Open on Thursday before bowing out of the Grand Slam with a straight sets defeat by Elena Rybakina in the semi-finals.
"She was pressuring me constantly the whole time" - Pegula opens up on painful Australian Open quarterfinal defeat to Azarenka
Top-ranked American Jessica Pegula said Victoria Azarenka took away her biggest weapon and admitted that it was hard for her to put any pressure on the Belarusian. The third seed suffered a 6-4 6-1 loss to world No.24 Azarenka in the Australian Open quarterfinal. "Hitting the ball deep, taking it...
Djokovic uses post match interview in tribute to Federer: "Tennis misses him, for sure"
Novak Djokovic received a huge applause when he asked for the Australian crowd to give one to Roger Federer as both he and the sport of tennis miss him. It's been a while since Federer last played at the Australian Open and he'll never play again due to him bidding farewell to the sport last year. He's missed by many including Djokovic who referenced him in his speech after the win over Andrey Rublev. It's another semi-final for him in Melbourne, a place where he never lost a semi-final.
Australian Open: Djokovic routs Rublev to reach semi-finals – as it happened
The nine-times champion secured a dominant 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 victory to take another step towards his 22nd grand slam title
Tennis-Anyone but Djokovic: Rublev targets first Grand Slam semi-final
Jan 25 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic remains on track for his 10th Australian Open crown after returning to his imperious best and although Andrey Rublev is not looking forward to Wednesday's quarter-final clash, he is still hoping to stop the Serbian's title charge.
2023 Qatar Open Doha ATP Entry List - Nadal, Zverev, Medvedev & more
The 2023 Qatar Open will be held in Doha from February 20 - 26 and the entry list is full of star players. Rafael Nadal leads the entry list for this ATP 250 event, but after the first major of the season, the Spaniard announced that he will be out for 6-8 weeks, and most likely, he will not compete at the 2023 Qatar Open. Although having the 22-time Grand Slam champion is something that every event wishes for, even without Nadal, the tournament should be a spectacle.
2023 Qatar ExxonMobil Open ATP Entry List featuring Nadal, Auger-Aliassime, Medvedev and Zverev
The Qatar ExxonMobil Open will be hosted in Doha, Qatar from February 20-26, 2023 and will feature several of the ATP's top talent as they battle for one of the more esteemed titles on tour. An ATP 250 event, the Qatar Open will see 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal...
Henman lauds 'amazing' transformation round to round by Azarenka: "Less pressure and expectation and she played a brilliant match"
Tim Henman praised Victoria Azarenka for what she's been able to do this year at the Australian Open including playing better with every match. Victoria Azarenka is playing really strong tennis at the Australian Open and their level has been increasing with every match. It was fascinating to see and Eurosport analyst Tim Henman agrees as he lauded her transformation from match to match en route to the semi-finals:
AMRO Open Rotterdam Entry List including Tsitsipas, Rublev, Auger-Aliassime, Medvedev, Rune, Monfils and Murray
The 2023 Rotterdam Open will be the 50th edition of the event and it will run from February 13th to the 20th with a packed field of amazing players. The 50th time the event is being held will be a big deal for a very popular event among the players. The ATP 500 event managed to group together a very strong entry list and if none cancel it will be an amazing event with plenty of good tennis. The defending champion is Felix Auger-Aliassime and he will make his return to the event.
Reanne Evans beats Stuart Bingham to become first woman to win a match at Snooker Shoot Out
Reanne Evans beat former world champion Stuart Bingham 60-8 to become the first woman to win a match in the one-frame Snooker Shoot Out in Leicester. Evans, 37, the 12-time women's world champion, made an early break of 21 before pulling clear to seal a memorable win. "I think I...
2023 Qatar TotalEnergies Open WTA Entry List including Swiatek, Jabeur, Pegula, Garcia, Gauff
The 2023 Qatar Open features a strong field headlined by world nuber one Iga Swiatek alongside Jabeur, Pegula, Garcia, Gauff and many others. The Qatar Open is a WTA 500 event that is part of the Gulf series this year that also will feature events in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. This event will feature a packed lineup of some amazing tennis players like Swiatek, Jabeur, Pegula, Garcia, Gauff and many others. Last year's champion was Iga Swiatek and it was the start of her incredible undefeated streak.
