Dating in your 50s after divorce.
Divorce is stated as the 2nd most stressful life event as it makes you rethink the past, and consider your poor choices and it ultimately forces you to look at yourself and what you want out of life. Dating in your 50s after a divorce can feel just as overwhelming, but don't feel alone.
A change is coming. What angel number 555 means for your relationships and work life.
The angel number 555 is associated with action, faith and emotions. Seeing this angel number means to trust the changes being made to reach your higher self.
8 Tips for Living Alone Again After Divorce Or Separation
Life after a divorce or separation requires many adjustments. One big one? Learning to live alone again. After my separation, I texted my older cousin for words of advice. He’d previously survived a divorce, lived on his own for a while, and is now happily remarried. While discussing my pending move to a new place, we talked about how to readjust to living alone and dealing with the loneliness that can strike. He made one particular comment that stuck in my brain until moving day: “Living alone seems exciting at first, but you won’t know how you’ll handle it until that first night alone after you move in, lock the door for the night, and get into bed. That’s when it will all hit you.”
Upsetting Habits That May Influence Relationships
Pet peeves reveal a lot about a person’s character and what values are important to them. It is important to discuss pet peeves early when dating so that you do not upset one another. It is also important to pick up on cues from the person you are dating both verbally and non-verbally of what might be acceptable to them. For example, someone who chews with their mouth open and eats with their elbow on the table clearly does not have many food related pet peeves, but if you do that might be an issue long term for the success of the relationship.
Opinion: Navigating A Relationship With A Partner Who Has a Different Social Circle
Navigating a relationship with a partner with a different lifestyle or social circle can be challenging, but it's not impossible. It's important to remember that we all have different backgrounds and experiences shaping our perspectives and values and that having different lifestyles and social circles is okay. With the right approach, you can support your partner and help to strengthen your relationship.
Running to escape negative emotions can worsen your sense of well-being. Here’s how to reshape your relationship to exercise
Running is good for physical and mental health, but your intention for engaging in it matters.
What Occurs When the Family's Scapegoat Pulls Away?
The scapegoat is the black sheep of their family. They're often treated poorly by the rest of the family and are often blamed for problems. The scapegoat is often lonely, depressed or angry because they feel like no one else can understand what it's like to be in their position.
The power of gratitude.
To practice gratitude is not just a nice idea; it’s an essential habit that can make a big difference in your life. Practicing gratitude is an expression of being grateful for what one has in life.
Finding the Balance: The Intersection of Hard Work, Hustle, Rest, and Sleep
As a 20-year-old, I have come to realize that the key to success is a balance of hard work, hustle, rest, and sleep. These four elements are essential to achieving your goals, whether they be personal or professional.
Learning to Love Yourself Starts From the Inside Out
In a world characterized by unrealistic standards set by society, self-love can feel so unreachable. Yet, loving yourself is crucial for building healthy relationships, growing confidence for personal and professional growth, developing mental resilience, and living a happy and fulfilled life. Nevertheless, learning to love yourself is a journey that takes gradual steps toward self-worth. Moreover, taking an inside-out approach is the first step towards overcoming the blocks to self-love. When you discover the inner beauty that lies deep within you, you find your self-worth, which leads to self-love. So, how can you learn to start loving yourself from the inside out? It starts with healing your whole being – mind, body, heart, and spirit, and eventually adopting traits that bring balance, self-confidence, and accomplishment.
This Low-Effort Activity Could Bring The Love Back To Your Relationship
You don't need to be with your partner to effectively use this relationship hack.
Opinion: 11 Reasons You Might Still Be Single
I have been, for all intents and purposes, single for a few years now. It still feels strange to say because, silly me, I thought the last relationship just might be the last relationship.
Simple Ways to Help Your Aging Parents
Knowing how to help them best can be challenging as your parents get older. Here are some simple ways to make their lives easier and give them the support they need. From helping around the house to staying in touch, these tips will go a long way in showing your aging parents that you care.
Advice on “Getting back to us” in relationships
If you have a significant other, you know that life can sometimes get in the way of the closeness you feel with that other person. Relationships can feel strain from a multitude of life changes. From welcoming a new baby, to losing a job, and even when one of you strays from the relationship with another person, it can sometimes feel like you’ve lost your way. Kimberly Rowbotham is a mental health counselor and owner of Kimberly Rowbotham Counseling, LLC. She stopped by to give us a guide for all those love birds out there, who may be going through a change, so we can all “get back to us.”
Employees think this is the most productive day of the workweek
Nearly half of hybrid workers prefer to start their week from their company’s HQ. The post Employees think this is the most productive day of the workweek appeared first on Talker.
Opinion: Unsexy Indicators of Exceptionally Strong Mental Intellect
Being alone and not needing validation from others is a sign of exceptionally strong mental intellect. You're not afraid to be alone. Being alone doesn't mean you are lonely. In fact, it can be a time for self-reflection, which is important for your mental health. You may find that being alone gives you the opportunity to recharge your batteries and be more present when you are with others.
Handle Your Emotions
Being human, we feel many emotions daily due to several aspects. And most emotions aren't beneficial at all. The thing that emotion does is it makes you act according to what you're feeling. The word “emotion” has existed in English since the 17th century as a translation of a French word that means physical disturbance. Now I'm not you saying to stop feeling any emotions that aren't possible either, or if it does, you might be considered a psychopath who isn't good either. So what should you do then? Here are five good ways to handle your emotions.
The Impact of Children on Romantic Relationships: Navigating the Challenges and Finding Solutions
I love my children. I’m so grateful I had them. But I’d be lying if I said they didn’t make things difficult. It’s harder to find time alone. It’s harder to want to be intimate when one or both of my husband and I have recently changed a poopy diaper or are covered with some other malodorous body fluid. The sleepless nights. The fatigue.
Fewer Ultimatums, More Boundaries: What Tough Love Looks Like in a Marriage
“Give ’em some tough love.” It’s an often-repeated saying in regards to relationships, both with kids and adults. Let’s say your kid is acting out. It’s common, as a parent, to use a bit of tough love to teach your child a lesson. Warning them, for example, that you’ll take away that night’s screen time if they continue throwing peas at the dinner table. But similar strategies of course shouldn’t be used when dealing with other adults — including your spouse.
Planning for Sobriety
I’ve been sober from alcohol for almost seven years. The reasons why I was successful in getting sober are complex and unique to me. The truth is everyone who quits any kind of substance will have a unique ride into sobriety. Many of us relapse many times before finally getting sober.
