Hillsboro, OH

Frank Angier, 95

 2 days ago
Frank Angier was born on December 16, 1927 to Frank and Mae Odette Angier in New Haven, Vermont.

He passed away peacefully on January 11, 2023 at his son, Frank’s, home near Hillsboro, Ohio.

He was predeceased by his parents, his eight siblings, former wife, Liz Angier, and son-in-law, Lyle Griffith. In addition to grandchildren, great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, he leaves children, Billy (Kathy) Corbett, Cynthia Griffith, Frank (Sherry) Angier, Rebecca (Paul) Owens, and Jon Angier.

Frank developed a love of animals and the outdoors while farming most of his childhood. He attended school and served as an altar boy in the Middlebury, Vermont area. He was a natural mechanic, which served him well during his time in the Air Force. He enlisted in 1945 and served in the Pacific as an air traffic controller. He was known for his ability to keep generators running when no one else could, and getting runway lights up for any plane needing to land. He walked away from two plane crashes after returning to the States. In 1950 he was sent to Clinton County, Ohio to open new operations at the air base there. He retired from Wright Patterson Air Force Base after decades of serving as a civilian civil engineer.

He also farmed in the New Burlington area in his off hours. In the late 60s-early 70s he served as mayor of Port William. He was a member of the VFW, American Legion, and Eagles. In later years, Frank resided in Brown County, Ohio and enjoyed dancing at The Red Barn just over the river into Kentucky. He loved to travel to Vermont and New York, often with his brother, Laurence, to visit relatives.

There are no services set at this time. Arrangements are being handled by Turner Funeral Home in Hillsboro.

