Muffins & Mimosas: Don't Miss This Fun Adult Morning Walk Happening in Hingham!
(HINGHAM, MASSACHUSETTS) Do you enjoy the crisp morning air on your face and the bubbly, sweet taste of mimosa going down your throat? If so, then this is one morning walk you won't want to miss!
Animal Rescue League takes in nearly 70 cats and kittens from overcrowding situations
BOSTON — The Animal Rescue League of Boston has taken in 70 cats and kittens that were rescued from two overcrowding situations in Norfolk and Bristol counties, a shelter spokesman said Tuesday. The animals are being cared for at the ARL’s Boston and Brewster locations, said Mike DeFina, spokesman...
The Explanation Behind This Door Sign at a Dartmouth Liquor Store
Oftentimes, it's the little things in life that can change someone's day from bad to better. You never know when it's going to happen, but with a little faith, you just might find or see something good enough to make a difference in your day. I've stumbled across this "little...
Harbor Seal at Woods Hole Science Aquarium Dies
FALMOUTH – The Woods Hole Science Aquarium shared an update that one of the facility’s two harbor seals died yesterday. Kitt, a young female seal, was found dead in her enclosure on Monday morning. The aquarium said in a press release there were no obvious signs of trauma.
Murders of 2 children send shockwaves through Duxbury community
DUXBURY – Residents are overcome with sadness as they arrive at a memorial on Summer Street to reflect on the tragedy that occurred inside the Duxbury home Tuesday night. Lindsay Clancy, 32, is charged with murdering her 5-year-old daughter Cora and 3-year-old son Dawson, and critically injuring their 7-month-old brother. The mother allegedly strangled the children. She's recovering in a Boston hospital after attempting to take her own life, and will be arraigned at a later date. For Janet McMann, it's the feeling of wanting to do something as she pauses with flowers. "Sometimes in life you just have to...
Emotional vigil in Duxbury addresses mental health following deaths of children
DUXBURY, Mass. — An emotional candlelight vigil in Duxbury addressed mental health two days after the tragedy that claimed the lives of two children and critically injured an infant. Mother 32-year-old Lindsay Clancy remains under police custody at a Boston Hospital in serious condition after a reported suicide attempt.
Retirement Sale Continues at Largest Christmas Experience in New England
(ABINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS) For the last 40 years, the South Shore had been home to thelargest Christmas experience in New England,Abington Christmas Place. As of 2023, the magical Christmas experience is now only opening its doors for those looking for a magical discounted deal.
Middleboro Is Getting Some Serious BBQ With New Sarcastic Swine Spot
Get ready to go hog wild, as one of Southeastern Massachusetts’ favorite BBQ restaurants is expanding to a second location. Abington’s Sarcastic Swine Restaurant & Catering is opening a satellite location in South Middleboro. The new Sarcastic Swine BBQ South will be located inside of the Capeway Convenience...
Whitman, Massachusetts, Police Compliment Hilarious License Plate
Police departments around the country haven't always been on the best of terms with citizens for the last handful of years. It's truly been a wild ride and what the media tosses out to the public most is all the negativity (for any topic, really.) Which makes any police officer...
Hilderbabes take Nantucket
A Hilderbabe’s pilgrimage to Nantucket is like a Potterhead’s trip to Hogwarts, only this mecca isn’t a film set; it’s a real place. On a Friday night in January, Elin Hilderbrand strode into the ballroom of the Nantucket Hotel wearing a fuchsia sundress, jeweled flip-flops and a smile as twinkly as the disco ball over her head.
Pass Permits Free Senior Parking at Westport’s Horseneck Beach
Massachusetts no longer offers free college tuition for seniors, but there are still a few perks left for us "golden agers" to enjoy. SeniorLiving.org provides a comprehensive listing of senior discounts and savings, some available to folks as young as 55 years old, including retail, restaurants, grocery chains, travel, and more.
Plymouth teen recovering from brain bleed motivated to give back
PLYMOUTH -- A Plymouth teen who fought to relearn how to walk and talk after a sudden brain bleed now hopes to help others. John Brennan knows he's been given a second chance at life. "You should never say you hit rock bottom. There is always deeper you can go," Brennan laughed. He speaks from a very painful experience. One week before his 14th birthday, he was studying in his room when he suffered a brain hemorrhage. "I walked to the door and fell on my back, uncontrollably seizing," he said. John was later diagnosed with Moyamoya, a rare cerebrovascular disorder caused by blocked...
Weather Conditions Hinder Morning Ferries Between Cape and Islands
HYANNIS – Morning ferry trips between Cape Cod and the Islands on Thursday, January 26, are being impacted by weather conditions. Both the Steamship Authority and Hy-Line Cruises have advised travelers that rain and heavy winds could lead to delays or cancellations. The Steamship Authority has already reported that...
DA: Two children found dead inside Duxbury home, mother & infant hospitalized with injuries
DUXBURY, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a double-death investigation after two children were found dead inside a Duxbury home on Tuesday night. Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz confirmed three children, under the age of five were found unconscious inside the home by police around 6:15 p.m. A 5-year-old girl...
Mass. psychiatrist after Duxbury tragedy: 'You're not alone'
“You’re not alone”: A young mother is now accused of killing her two young children, and critically injuring her baby at their home in Duxbury. Dr. Manuel Pacheco, a psychiatrist at Tufts Medical Center talks about mental health issues that can contribute to tragedies.
Mass. has one of the best romantic getaways for Valentine’s Day, according to Architectural Digest
The property will become a year-round resort on Feb. 9. Travelers seeking fairytale-like accommodations this Valentine’s Day will find the perfect getaway at a Cape Cod resort, according to Architectural Digest. The publication recently released a list of 13 romantic getaways for Valentine’s Day and beyond, comprised of seven...
Reports have surfaced concerning what took place before two young children died and a mother jumped from a window in Massachusetts
Multiple reports have surfaced concerning the moments that led up to the tragic death of two young children in Massachusetts. According to multiple media outlets, those who know Lindsay Clancy of Duxbury have stated that she had taken a leave from her job as a nurse and was undergoing an extensive five day a week program for postpartum depression before jumping from a window in what 911 calls described as a suicide attempt.
Candle caused house fire that injured Fall River couple
Firefighters rushed to the couple's Ray Street home early Tuesday morning to find heavy smoke billowing from the roof and flames shooting from the second-floor windows.
Massachusetts Man Who Never Came Home Found Dead In Cape Cod Waters: Police
A 40-year-old man from Cape Cod was found dead after his family reported that he never came home from work, authorities said. Family members of Eduardo Gomes, of West Yarmouth, told police around 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23 that was last seen around 1 a.m. the same day, Yarmouth Police said on F…
The New Bedford Recycling Department is Warning the City of Problematic Amazon Packaging
With the amount of Amazon packages that get delivered to the front steps of New Bedford residents daily, I'm curious how many people recycle properly. I was "today years old" when I learned that those plastic bubble envelopes were bad for machines at the recycling plants. They might seem like something you might recycle, but this type of packaging is causing more problems than good.
