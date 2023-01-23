ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Yardbarker

Bulls might try to re-sign Nikola Vucevic this offseason

With the NBA trade deadline quickly approaching, many assumed the Chicago Bulls would begin selling off pieces of its roster, including four-time All-Star Nikola Vucevic. However, according to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, the Bulls have other ideas for the veteran center. For now, the Bulls have decided to hang...
CHICAGO, IL
The Comeback

Ex-NBA champion faces huge legal battle

An ex-NBA star faces a lawsuit after getting involved in an altercation at Sunday’s NFL playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers. Matt Barnes faces a lawsuit after the former NBA champion allegedly got into it with his fiancée’s ex-husband. TMZ reported about the lawsuit on Friday afternoon. Fox News wrote, “David Read more... The post Ex-NBA champion faces huge legal battle appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
247Sports

Postgame Reaction: No. 4 Vols blow past Georgia

No. 4 Tennessee cruised to a dominating 70-41 win over Georgia on Wednesday night inside of Thompson-Boling Arena to improve to 17-3 on the season and 7-1 in SEC play. It's the 11th time this season the Vols have won by 20 points, which ties a program-record. The Dawgs become the 10th opponent that UT has held to under 50 points.
ATHENS, GA

