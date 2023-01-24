Read full article on original website
Look: Charles Barkley's Comment About Donald Trump Going Viral
On Thursday night, the NBA announced the starters for each conference in the NBA All-Star Game. In the East, the starters will be Giannis Antetokounmpo (the Captain), Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Donovan Mitchell. Meanwhile, in the West, the starters are LeBron James (the Captain), ...
Los Angeles Lakers Get Zach LaVine For Russell Westbrook And Two First-Round Picks, Zach Lowe Suggested This Blockbuster Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers receive Zach LaVine in return fro Russell Westbrook and their two first-round picks in this trade suggested by NBA analyst Zach Lowe.
Former Trail Blazer Mychal Thompson on Bill Schonely, Damian Lillard and why he hates talking about the 1978 NBA Draft: Sports by Northwest podcast
Bill Schonely was already a legend in Portland by the time the Trail Blazers selected Mychal Thompson with the first overall pick in 1978. Over the next 40-plus years, Thompson forged a friendship with the legendary radio play-by-play announcer, including a stretch when they were both part of the Blazers broadcast crew in the ‘90s.
Jokic won't play for short-handed Nuggets at Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic won’t play for the Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night at Milwaukee as he continues to recover from a tight left hamstring. This will be the third game in the last four that Jokic has missed. After sitting out...
Yardbarker
Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker
Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
Yardbarker
Kyle Kuzma Fires Back At Former Teammate After He Said Wizards Players Just Play For Money And Not To Win
Getting traded to the Washington Wizards in 2021 was the best thing that happened to Kyle Kuzma. It allowed him to show to the world that he was more than just a role player that he had been reduced to on the Los Angeles Lakers. Kuzma was stuck playing third-fiddle...
Joel Embiid had savage response to Kevin Durant calling him out
Joel Embiid on Wednesday night busted out an old-school WWE celebration during the Philadelphia 76ers’ win over the Brooklyn Nets, and Kevin Durant did not appreciate it. Embiid was fouled midway through the third quarter while making a layup to put the Sixers up 93-77. He celebrated by doing several crotch chops toward the crowd.... The post Joel Embiid had savage response to Kevin Durant calling him out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Sports
Lakers trade rumors: Bojan Bogdanovic remains a top target; Patrick Beverley most likely to be shipped out
The Los Angeles Lakers got a jump on trade season by moving for Rui Hachimura on Monday and, sending Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks (2023, 2028 and 2029) back to the Wizards. Do they have another deal in store? Let's take a look at the latest trade rumblings connected with the purple and gold ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline on Feb. 9.
Opposing NBA player reacts to Joel Embiid All-Star news
The starters for this season’s NBA All-Star Game were revealed on Thursday, and many could not believe that Joel Embiid was not part of the group. The Philadelphia 76ers big man was edged out in the East, where the starters will be Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain), Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum. Embiid... The post Opposing NBA player reacts to Joel Embiid All-Star news appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Shannon Sharpe Reveals Desmond Bane Told Him The Game Was Over And Just 10 Seconds Later Dennis Schroder Stole The Ball And Lakers Won It
Shannon Sharpe says that Desmond Bane said to his face that the game between the Grizzlies and the Lakers was over before Dennis Schroder stole the ball and won it.
Joel Embiid Claps Back at Critical Kevin Durant on Twitter
Joel Embiid clapped back at Kevin Durant, who was critical of his second-half celebration on Wednesday night.
Yardbarker
Ben Simmons Seemed Afraid Of Joel Embiid And Decides To Pass The Ball Immediately
Ben Simmons wasn't ready to shoot the ball in the Brooklyn Nets' 137-133 loss, and the bigger question was whether he was afraid of taking on Joel Embiid, his former Philadelphia 76ers teammate. Simmons has had a roller coaster run so far this season, and just when it looked like...
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers named as contender in potential Trae Young trade market
It is no secret the Los Angeles Lakers are on the hunt for another star player, and while they are unlikely to snag one at the NBA trade deadline, they could be a player in a possible Trae Young trade market this summer. It has been another disappointing season thus...
Luka Dončić Could Miss More of the Mavericks Season With Sprained Ankle
Since he joined the NBA in 2018, Luka Dončić's ankle has been a big problem for the Dallas Mavericks. The four-time NBA All-Star has suffered several sprains throughout his career, most recently dealing with left ankle soreness. Luckily, he hasn't missed too many games in the 2022-23 season; however, that could be changing since his injury seems to be getting worse.
Yardbarker
Nikola Jokic Continues To Put Himself At Top Of MVP Conversations
Nikola Jokic has been the face of the Denver Nuggets for the last several seasons and he has cemented his spot in the team’s lore by winning the league’s MVP award in 2021 and 2022. Now, Jokic is looking to become just the third player in league history...
