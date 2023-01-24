ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Oregonian

Former Trail Blazer Mychal Thompson on Bill Schonely, Damian Lillard and why he hates talking about the 1978 NBA Draft: Sports by Northwest podcast

Bill Schonely was already a legend in Portland by the time the Trail Blazers selected Mychal Thompson with the first overall pick in 1978. Over the next 40-plus years, Thompson forged a friendship with the legendary radio play-by-play announcer, including a stretch when they were both part of the Blazers broadcast crew in the ‘90s.
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker

Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
Larry Brown Sports

Joel Embiid had savage response to Kevin Durant calling him out

Joel Embiid on Wednesday night busted out an old-school WWE celebration during the Philadelphia 76ers’ win over the Brooklyn Nets, and Kevin Durant did not appreciate it. Embiid was fouled midway through the third quarter while making a layup to put the Sixers up 93-77. He celebrated by doing several crotch chops toward the crowd.... The post Joel Embiid had savage response to Kevin Durant calling him out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Lakers trade rumors: Bojan Bogdanovic remains a top target; Patrick Beverley most likely to be shipped out

The Los Angeles Lakers got a jump on trade season by moving for Rui Hachimura on Monday and, sending Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks (2023, 2028 and 2029) back to the Wizards. Do they have another deal in store? Let's take a look at the latest trade rumblings connected with the purple and gold ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline on Feb. 9.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Opposing NBA player reacts to Joel Embiid All-Star news

The starters for this season’s NBA All-Star Game were revealed on Thursday, and many could not believe that Joel Embiid was not part of the group. The Philadelphia 76ers big man was edged out in the East, where the starters will be Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain), Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum. Embiid... The post Opposing NBA player reacts to Joel Embiid All-Star news appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Distractify

Luka Dončić Could Miss More of the Mavericks Season With Sprained Ankle

Since he joined the NBA in 2018, Luka Dončić's ankle has been a big problem for the Dallas Mavericks. The four-time NBA All-Star has suffered several sprains throughout his career, most recently dealing with left ankle soreness. Luckily, he hasn't missed too many games in the 2022-23 season; however, that could be changing since his injury seems to be getting worse.
DALLAS, TX

