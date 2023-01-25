Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Jan. 18 — Peter Robert Baldwin, 57, of 905 Nathan Dudley Road, Clinton, was charged with animal cruelty, breaking and entering, trespassing and communicating threats. Bond set at $5,500; court date is Feb. 15.

• Jan. 18 — Theressea Joyner, 53, of 92 Shaun Lane, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is March 7.

• Jan. 19 — Eric Merchison, 32, of 3306 Wrench Road, Clinton, was charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, open container, driving while license revoked, damage to property, fictitious tag, resisting public officer, no liability insurance and no registration. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Feb. 21.

• Jan. 19 — Denia Gailyn Faison, 34, of 105 Forestview Drive, Dudley, was charged with identity theft and fictitious information to officer. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Feb. 3.

• Jan. 19 — Brittany Tiquisha Kenon, 32, of 196 Bubba Gump Lane, Salemburg, was charged on out-of-county warrants with misdemeanor larceny, aid and abet larceny, possession of stolen goods/property and misdemeanor conspiracy. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Feb. 20.

• Jan. 19 — Tamyra Monae Wright, 20, of 878 Sunbury Drive, Fayetteville, was charged on out-of-county warrant with obtaining property by false pretense. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Jan. 31.

• Jan. 19 — Sharde Simone Joyner, 28, of 112 Pierce St., Clinton, was charged with shoplifting and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed; court date is April 13.

• Jan. 19 — Shaundarious Antoine Sinclair, 31, of 109 Jacobs St., Clinton, was charged with multiple counts of shoplifting. No bond listed; court date is April 13.

• Jan. 19 — Tiffany Ann Pack, 27, of 151 Jessup Lane, Beckley, was charged with domestic violence protective order. No bond set; court date is Feb. 21.

• Jan. 19 — Jesse Mckenzie, 29, of 4815 Roanoke Road, Newton Grove, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date was Jan. 24.

• Jan. 20 — Christopher Evan Paul Jackson, 32, of 17 Junk Yard Lane, Clinton, was charged with fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle. No bond set; court date is Feb. 3.

• Jan. 20 — Donte Trasean McLellan, 22, of 1822 Emmaus Church Road, Dudley, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Bond set at $4,000; court date is Feb. 3.

• Jan. 20 — Ambria Carlotta Tann, 21, of 204 Slocumb St., Mount Olive, was charged with driving while impaired, two counts of misdemeanor child abuse, failure to heed blue lights and siren, no liability insurance and left of center. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Feb. 25.

• Jan. 20 — Nicolas Earl Williams, 24, of 125 Wayne Lane, Clinton, was charged with hit and run property damage, expired registration card/tag, improper backing and expired inspection sticker. Bond set at $500; court date is March 8.

• Jan. 20 — Joseph Linwood Johnson, 46, of 1401 Clayton Road, Godwin, was charged with second degree trespass. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Feb. 23.

• Jan. 20 — Rayford Lee Bennett, 36, of 288 MC Bennett Lane, Clinton, was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, communicating threats and injury to personal property. Written promise; court date is Feb. 13.

• Jan. 20 — Justin Scott Odum, 29, of 400 Royal Lane, Clinton, was charged with possession of fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $4,000; court date is Feb. 3.

• Jan. 20 — Shannon Lee Jackson, 37, of 7633 Elevation Road, Benson, was charged with breaking and entering. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Feb. 16.

• Jan. 20 — Joseph Alton Williford, 35, of 96 Mount Elam Church Road, Roseboro, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. No bond set; court date is Feb. 7.

• Jan. 21 — Brandon Simmons, 39, of 121 Corinth Church Road, Salemburg, was charged with misdemeanor stalking. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Feb. 21.

• Jan. 21 — Brandon Tyler Reynolds, 19, of 621 Underwood Drive, Currie, was charged with injury to real property and breaking and entering. Bond set at $4,000; court date is Feb. 13.

• Jan. 21 — Julian Wayne Snipes, 21, of 2007 Middle Road, Eastover, was charged with fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, careless and reckless and speeding. Bond set at $75,000; court date is Feb. 3.

• Jan. 22 — Fernando De La Cruz Tuy, 42, of 530 Margaret St., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired and no operator’s license. Bond set at $750; court date is Feb. 22.

• Jan. 22 — David L. Carr, 48, of 194 Center St., Garland, was charged with fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle and resist, delay and obstruct and careless and reckless. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Feb. 17.

• Jan. 22 — Robert Glen Bradshaw, 59, of 164 Rowan Road, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female and simple assault. Bond set at $1,000; court date is March 28.

• Jan. 22 — Dwight Alsanda Merritt, 60, of 1483 Auctioneer Road, Clinton, was charged with breaking and entering. No bond set; court date is Feb. 8.

• Jan. 23 — Arthur Lee Ruffin, 61, of 206 Lewis St., Clinton, was charged with second degree trespass, local city ordinance violation- panhandling and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $500; court date is Feb. 22.

• Jan. 23 — Joshua Donte Solomon, 31, of 182 Brent Lane, Clinton, was charged with resisting public officer, carrying concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of firearm by felon. Bond set at $52,500; court date is Feb. 3.

• Jan. 23 — Joshua Dale Smith, 29, of 299 Old Salemburg Road, Salemburg, was charged with attempted breaking and entering into a building, second degree trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and trafficking in methamphetamine. No bond set; court date is Feb. 21.