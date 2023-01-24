ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

#FakeDamarHamlin Trends After Conspiracy Theory Twitter Thinks The Buffalo Bill Has A Body Double

By Team CASSIUS
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Otmim_0kQdUJuP00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=228Q3z_0kQdUJuP00

Source: Bryan Bennett / Getty


F alling down a rabbit hole on Twitter will have you reading the most nonsensical conspiracy theories.

Those extend to different mediums and even sports. So the latest conspiracy on Twitter is the disappearance of Damar Hamlin .

Yup. Twitter is alleging that Hamlin didn’t really make a full recovery and is basing the baseless theory on his appearance at the recent Buffalo Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals , which he attended with his 7-year-old brother, Damir, and mother, Nina.

During the AFC Divisional round game, Hamlin was seen riding around in a golf cart and photographed cheering on his team from atop the stadium in the team’s box. It seems perfectly normal, right? However, Twitter has found issue that Hamlin didn’t show his face once as he was rocking sunglasses, and a hoodie and kept his head low.

“Serious question: Does anyone believe this was actually Damar Hamlin ? Has what happened to him been properly explained yet or is this getting the Las Vegas treatment?” tweeted one user while another asked, “Where’s the personal video message from him, like EVERY other seriously injured player?? #DamarHamlin is dead. #StoptheShotsNow.

Other Twitter users recognize how silly the trending topic is, saying, “ Whatever you do today don’t click on damar Hamlin in trending you will lose brain cells.”

Another shoots down the possibility that Hamlin is no longer with us, tweeting, “ Somebody mentioned to me today that he thinks #DamarHamlin actually died and the @nfl is covering it up. People actually believe this stuff!”

Super Bowl Champ Torrey Smith even caught wind of the rumor and thinks it’s ridiculous and doesn’t want to hear the nonsense.

He let it be known by sarcastically asking, “Can we as a community block every single person, media outlet, and/or family member that tweets a conspiracy theory about Damar Hamlin?”

Hamlin has been miraculously recovering since suffering cardiac arrest on the field just three weeks ago, but the Associated Press reports that he still needs oxygen to breathe and is having his heart monitored regularly.

We’re wishing Hamlin a speedy recovery, but see the conspiracy theories Twitter is spewing below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
atozsports.com

Hall of Fame coach diagnoses major issue with Josh Allen and the Bills

Josh Allen is the franchise quarterback the Buffalo Bills have waited decades for. However, that doesn’t mean the talented, big-armed quarterback doesn’t have faults. With the unfortunate end to the season, analysts and former coaches are doing a deep dive into exactly what’s wrong with this current Bills team.
BUFFALO, NY
Deadline

Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education. Related Story Anna Faris Signs With CAA Related Story Marilyn Manson Settles 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Esmé Bianco's...
Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

340
Followers
3K+
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to Rickey Smiley Morning Show weekday mornings from 6-10AM EST!

 https://rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy