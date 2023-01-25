Read full article on original website
Spartaman
1d ago
They only mentioned richer residents. How about the poorer residents that live in Ybor City, they don't seem to have a voice. Their homes are being knocked down to build hotels and apartments. Which they can't afford.
Longboat Observer
Answers to the most-asked questions on affordable housing in Sarasota
For some two decades, Sarasota city leaders have talked about the need for more workforce and affordable housing. Beyond efforts by the Sarasota Housing Authority, though, little brick-and-mortar progress has been made. Even creating an overlay in the Rosemary District to include affordable housing in new developments yielded no results after two-plus years.
businessobserverfl.com
Tampa roof repair program aims to keep residents in homes
The East Tampa Community Redevelopment Agency is working with Habitat for Humanity to fund roof replacements at two homes in the city as part of a program aimed at keeping homeowners in their houses. The program is focused on the Highland Pines neighborhood, which is on Tampa’s east side, not...
Longboat Observer
It's round 2 for Fruitville Road roundabout art proposals
When the Sarasota Public Art Committee presented its recommendation for a sculpture in the roundabout at Fruitville Road and U.S. 41 in April 2022, the Sarasota City Commission sent it back to the drawing board. The committee’s choice — a colorful coral sculpture titled “Dwell” by South Korean artist Sujin...
'Critical gap' completed on Tampa's Cass Street
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and other city officials gathered Wednesday afternoon in West Tampa to announce the completion of a new redesign for Cass Street. The new design connects West Tampa, the University of Tampa and downtown. In a statement, city officials said the completed project will fill a "critical gap in the city's Green Spine Cycle Track with safer connections for walking and cycling, and driving."
Five of Florida's Most Beautiful Museums & Gardens
Listen, I get it: when you think of Florida, the first things that might come to mind are gorgeous beaches, natural springs, and theme parks. However, I'm here to tell you about some amazing sights in Florida that you may be missing out on: our stunning museums and gardens. Take a look at the following list of Florida museums and find one that fits your style.
St. Petersburg restaurant named in Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg restaurant was among 14 Florida restaurants recognized in Yelp’s “Top 100 Places to Eat” in 2023. Yelp ranked Uptown Eats in downtown St. Pete at number 21. At Uptown Eats, diners can fill up on a Gouda Cheddar Grits bowl, the Hot Hot Heat sandwich or the […]
Changes proposed for I-275/I-4 interchange, feedback requested by F-DOT
Changes are coming to one of the areas most congested interchanges. The I-275/I-4 interchange is commonly known as 'malfunction junction' to those who regularly drive in the area.
multihousingnews.com
Two Roads Starts Construction on Tampa Luxury Condos
The residences will sit atop a hotel, giving residents access to amenities and services. Two Roads Development has broken ground on a luxury condominium project that’s being built atop a hotel. Pendry Residences Tampa, is being developed by Two Roads and Pendry Hotels & Resorts and is expected to debut sometime in 2024. The partnership tapped Arquitectonica as the project’s architect.
Longboat Observer
Manatee County will provide attendants for its busy parks
As more of the amenities at Manatee County parks began to reach capacity because of tremendous growth, plans began in 2022 to staff parks with attendants to keep things running smoothly. Molly White, deputy director of the Sports and Leisure Services Department, said the county’s athletic leagues, park use and...
businessobserverfl.com
Maker of automatic doors moves HQ from California to Tampa
Citing lower costs of doing business, a large talent pool, access to Port Tampa Bay and other qualities, Autoslide, a manufacturer of automatic door systems, has moved its headquarters from Glendale, California, to Tampa. According to a news release, the company has leased a 6,840-square-foot space at Benjamin Center III,...
Airline Secretly Ends Cheap Flights From New York State To Florida
With little to no warning, an airline has stopped direct flights from the Hudson Valley to popular Florida destinations. In October 2021, low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines announced plans to offer nonstop flights from New York Stewart International Airport to Orlando, Miami and Tampa, Florida. “The addition of Frontier Airlines is...
sarasotamagazine.com
What's Up With Those Zigzag Sculptures on Cocoanut Avenue?
During my breakup with N. Tamiami Trail due to all that icky roundabout construction, I got to know Cocoanut Avenue. Just one street parallel and west, it could, in large part, take me to the same places. Plus, the residential road was more soft-spoken, with its sense of humor and love of art.
Longboat Observer
Top residential real estate sales for Jan. 9-13 in Lakewood Ranch
A home in Esplanade Azario topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 16112 Umbria Place to Michelle Joanne Reiff and Jay Edward Reiff, of Bradenton, for $1.42 million. Built in 2022, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 3,101 square feet of living area.
fox13news.com
Anna Maria Island residents do not like state leader's idea of merging cities to make way for a parking garage
HOLMES BEACH, Fla. - A Florida leader suggested merging all cities on Anna Maria Island, but both residents and leaders made it very clear that they oppose it. One by one Tuesday evening, Anna Maria Island residents passionately spoke in a standing-room-only Holmes Beach City Commission meeting. "We’re all kind...
Construction begins on luxury tower that will change Tampa’s skyline
Pendry Residences Tampa will be a 5-star hotel and residential tower along the Riverwalk in the heart of downtown.
floridaconstructionnews.com
Plans revealed for 33-acre Ybor Harbor mixed-use development
Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. A rezoning application for a new 33-acre mixed-use waterfront development surrounding Ybor Channel and located just south of Adamo Dr., was filed with the City of Tampa last week. The project, at the northern terminus of Ybor Channel, is an undertaking by Darryl Shaw.
Mysuncoast.com
City of Venice announces plans for Sharks Tooth Festival
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice has announced the dates for the 2023 Sharks Tooth Festival. Venice MainStreet announced this week that the Venice Sharks Tooth Festival is back and taking place in Historic Downtown at Centennial Park on April 22 and 23. Offerings will include music and vendors selling shark teeth and other fun items.
Florida neighbors call for change after 20 tons of trash removed from ‘hoarder’s’ yard
"If he comes out and this starts all over again, I guess we're all in for another big fight," Watts said. "I don't think the laws are tailored to any extreme situation like this."a
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Brandon, FL
Brandon is a small but vibrant unincorporated community that's part of the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater Metro area in Hillsborough County, Florida. Brandon is home to over 103,000 Floridians despite its size, boasting its uniqueness and beauty that attracts travelers. Brandon is an idyllic destination for those who yearn for quality recreation...
St. Pete mayor making major decision on Tropicana Field redevelopment
Mayor Ken Welch will announce what group will take on the major task of redeveloping the Historic Gas Plant District during the State of the City Monday morning.
