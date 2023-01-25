ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 1

Spartaman
1d ago

They only mentioned richer residents. How about the poorer residents that live in Ybor City, they don't seem to have a voice. Their homes are being knocked down to build hotels and apartments. Which they can't afford.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Longboat Observer

Answers to the most-asked questions on affordable housing in Sarasota

For some two decades, Sarasota city leaders have talked about the need for more workforce and affordable housing. Beyond efforts by the Sarasota Housing Authority, though, little brick-and-mortar progress has been made. Even creating an overlay in the Rosemary District to include affordable housing in new developments yielded no results after two-plus years.
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Tampa roof repair program aims to keep residents in homes

The East Tampa Community Redevelopment Agency is working with Habitat for Humanity to fund roof replacements at two homes in the city as part of a program aimed at keeping homeowners in their houses. The program is focused on the Highland Pines neighborhood, which is on Tampa’s east side, not...
TAMPA, FL
Longboat Observer

It's round 2 for Fruitville Road roundabout art proposals

When the Sarasota Public Art Committee presented its recommendation for a sculpture in the roundabout at Fruitville Road and U.S. 41 in April 2022, the Sarasota City Commission sent it back to the drawing board. The committee’s choice — a colorful coral sculpture titled “Dwell” by South Korean artist Sujin...
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

'Critical gap' completed on Tampa's Cass Street

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and other city officials gathered Wednesday afternoon in West Tampa to announce the completion of a new redesign for Cass Street. The new design connects West Tampa, the University of Tampa and downtown. In a statement, city officials said the completed project will fill a "critical gap in the city's Green Spine Cycle Track with safer connections for walking and cycling, and driving."
TAMPA, FL
Laurens Travels

Five of Florida's Most Beautiful Museums & Gardens

Listen, I get it: when you think of Florida, the first things that might come to mind are gorgeous beaches, natural springs, and theme parks. However, I'm here to tell you about some amazing sights in Florida that you may be missing out on: our stunning museums and gardens. Take a look at the following list of Florida museums and find one that fits your style.
FLORIDA STATE
multihousingnews.com

Two Roads Starts Construction on Tampa Luxury Condos

The residences will sit atop a hotel, giving residents access to amenities and services. Two Roads Development has broken ground on a luxury condominium project that’s being built atop a hotel. Pendry Residences Tampa, is being developed by Two Roads and Pendry Hotels & Resorts and is expected to debut sometime in 2024. The partnership tapped Arquitectonica as the project’s architect.
TAMPA, FL
Longboat Observer

Manatee County will provide attendants for its busy parks

As more of the amenities at Manatee County parks began to reach capacity because of tremendous growth, plans began in 2022 to staff parks with attendants to keep things running smoothly. Molly White, deputy director of the Sports and Leisure Services Department, said the county’s athletic leagues, park use and...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Maker of automatic doors moves HQ from California to Tampa

Citing lower costs of doing business, a large talent pool, access to Port Tampa Bay and other qualities, Autoslide, a manufacturer of automatic door systems, has moved its headquarters from Glendale, California, to Tampa. According to a news release, the company has leased a 6,840-square-foot space at Benjamin Center III,...
TAMPA, FL
94.3 Lite FM

Airline Secretly Ends Cheap Flights From New York State To Florida

With little to no warning, an airline has stopped direct flights from the Hudson Valley to popular Florida destinations. In October 2021, low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines announced plans to offer nonstop flights from New York Stewart International Airport to Orlando, Miami and Tampa, Florida. “The addition of Frontier Airlines is...
TAMPA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

What's Up With Those Zigzag Sculptures on Cocoanut Avenue?

During my breakup with N. Tamiami Trail due to all that icky roundabout construction, I got to know Cocoanut Avenue. Just one street parallel and west, it could, in large part, take me to the same places. Plus, the residential road was more soft-spoken, with its sense of humor and love of art.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Top residential real estate sales for Jan. 9-13 in Lakewood Ranch

A home in Esplanade Azario topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 16112 Umbria Place to Michelle Joanne Reiff and Jay Edward Reiff, of Bradenton, for $1.42 million. Built in 2022, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 3,101 square feet of living area.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
floridaconstructionnews.com

Plans revealed for 33-acre Ybor Harbor mixed-use development

Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. A rezoning application for a new 33-acre mixed-use waterfront development surrounding Ybor Channel and located just south of Adamo Dr., was filed with the City of Tampa last week. The project, at the northern terminus of Ybor Channel, is an undertaking by Darryl Shaw.
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

City of Venice announces plans for Sharks Tooth Festival

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice has announced the dates for the 2023 Sharks Tooth Festival. Venice MainStreet announced this week that the Venice Sharks Tooth Festival is back and taking place in Historic Downtown at Centennial Park on April 22 and 23. Offerings will include music and vendors selling shark teeth and other fun items.
VENICE, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Brandon, FL

Brandon is a small but vibrant unincorporated community that's part of the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater Metro area in Hillsborough County, Florida. Brandon is home to over 103,000 Floridians despite its size, boasting its uniqueness and beauty that attracts travelers. Brandon is an idyllic destination for those who yearn for quality recreation...
BRANDON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy