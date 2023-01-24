Read full article on original website
goutrgv.com
UTRGV Athletics Finishes 10th in Fall 2022 NCAA Team Works Community Service Challenge
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) student-athletes display a commitment to service every day, and on Wednesday UTRGV Athletics was announced as the No. 10 department among all NCAA Division I programs for community service involvement in the Fall 2022 NCAA Team Works Community Service Challenge through Helper Helper.
goutrgv.com
Football Hires John Simmons as Director of Football Operations & Administration
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Head Football Coach Travis Bushannounced on Friday the hiring of John Simmons, a former football chief of staff at Rice who played for Bush on the inaugural UTSA team in 2011, as the Vaqueros' first director of football operations & administration.
goutrgv.com
Men's Tennis Falls to Lamar
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's tennis team was defeated 4-3 by the Lamar Cardinals on Saturday to complete a weather-suspended non-conference match at the Orville Cox Tennis Center. The match was tied 3-3 after UTRGV (3-4) picked up singles wins...
goutrgv.com
Baseball Upgrades Clubhouse Ahead of First Practice
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The UTRGV baseball season felt one step closer on Friday, and not just because the Vaqueros were holding their full team practice of the season. Three and a half hours before holding a scrimmage, the Vaqueros got their first look at their newly renovated clubhouse. The most important upgrades include new lockers with padded seating, tile flooring with a UTRGV logo painted in the middle, dynamic graphics and signage, and a fueling area for student-athletes.
goutrgv.com
Men's Tennis Match Suspended Tied 3-3 with Lamar
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's tennis team postponed its non-conference contest against the Lamar Cardinals Friday with the match tied at 3-3 following singles action at the Orville Cox Tennis Center. The match will conclude with doubles to determine the...
goutrgv.com
Indoor Track & Field Wraps Up Competition at Texas Tech Open
LUBBOCK – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros indoor track & field team wrapped up the Texas Tech Open on Saturday with freshman Symoria Adkins making her second entry into the program record books and senior Edinburg North alum Tristan Pena and freshman McAllen Memorial alum Sebastian Salinas both earning top-10 finishes in the men's mile.
goutrgv.com
Men's Basketball Treats Sellout Crowd to Big Win
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – In front of a boisterous sellout crowd of 2,606, The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's basketball team beat the California Baptist University Lancers 64-58 on Saturday at the UTRGV Fieldhouse, snapping the Lancers' three-game winning streak. Sophomore Will Johnston led the...
goutrgv.com
Women's Basketball Falls Short at Sam Houston
HUNTSVILLE – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's basketball team battled in the fourth quarter but fell 70-65 to the Sam Houston Bearkats on Saturday at Johnson Coliseum. Sophomore Deborah Ogayemi led the Vaqueros (7-12, 1-7 WAC) with 16 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and...
goutrgv.com
Women's Basketball Set for Road Matchup at Sam Houston on Saturday
HUNTSVILLE – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's basketball team (7-11, 1-6 WAC) is back on the road when they visit the Sam Houston Bearkats (8-10, 4-4 WAC) on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Johnson Coliseum. Complete game notes can be found below:. Notes:. 1)...
