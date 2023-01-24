Ravens GM Eric DeCosta says only one player will have 2023 offseason surgery

Football is a sport where injuries are extremely common, and the Baltimore Ravens know all too well how important each player’s availability will be heading into the 2023 season. The team went through a plethora of different injuries in 2021, and while 2022 saw players from the team go down, there was an improvement in overall availability.

In his comments to reporters in the Ravens’ end-of-season press conference, general manager Eric DeCosta said that Baltimore only has a single member of their roster slated for a medical procedure in the offseason, which should bode well for team health moving forward. In a lengthy response to a question, DeCosta couldn’t reveal which player would go under the knife.

“I actually think there’s only … This is crazy, but we only have one player right now that’s going to have an offseason surgery, which is a record for us,” DeCosta explained. “I can’t talk [about] who the player is, but that’s unusual, to say the least. [Reporter & former front office executive] Vinny [Cerrato] knows with his experience that at the end of the year, you always have a bunch of guys who are having surgeries and clean-ups and various things. We only have one guy, so if you’re going to look for a real positive this year and moving forward into the offseason program, that’s a huge positive.”

As the offseason progresses and the Ravens optimize their roster for a shot at the Super Bowl next year, watch for the team’s injury status to be a crucial part of their 2023 campaign. They should move into next season at full strength, which would be a major plus for what should be yet another very talented roster.