ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta says only one player will have 2023 offseason surgery

By John Dillon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4be2wk_0kQdBCyv00

Football is a sport where injuries are extremely common, and the Baltimore Ravens know all too well how important each player’s availability will be heading into the 2023 season. The team went through a plethora of different injuries in 2021, and while 2022 saw players from the team go down, there was an improvement in overall availability.

In his comments to reporters in the Ravens’ end-of-season press conference, general manager Eric DeCosta said that Baltimore only has a single member of their roster slated for a medical procedure in the offseason, which should bode well for team health moving forward. In a lengthy response to a question, DeCosta couldn’t reveal which player would go under the knife.

“I actually think there’s only … This is crazy, but we only have one player right now that’s going to have an offseason surgery, which is a record for us,” DeCosta explained. “I can’t talk [about] who the player is, but that’s unusual, to say the least. [Reporter & former front office executive] Vinny [Cerrato] knows with his experience that at the end of the year, you always have a bunch of guys who are having surgeries and clean-ups and various things. We only have one guy, so if you’re going to look for a real positive this year and moving forward into the offseason program, that’s a huge positive.”

As the offseason progresses and the Ravens optimize their roster for a shot at the Super Bowl next year, watch for the team’s injury status to be a crucial part of their 2023 campaign. They should move into next season at full strength, which would be a major plus for what should be yet another very talented roster.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Deion Sanders confirms Mike Zimmer is joining his staff at Colorado

Former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer will have a role on Deion Sanders’ staff at the University of Colorado. Sanders confirmed that during an interview with Thee Pregame Show posted on YouTube on Monday. He did not indicate Zimmer’s role. Zimmer served as an analyst for Sanders at...
BOULDER, CO
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Yardbarker

New info indicates Buccaneers' Tom Brady wanted to play for Dolphins in 2022

There's yet another indication that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady thought he'd join the Miami Dolphins last offseason. According to a piece by Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times published on Friday, recently retired Buccaneers quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen "was disappointed prior to the start of the 2022 season" when Tampa Bay blocked him from becoming Miami's offensive coordinator. That opportunity reportedly came with "a significant pay increase."
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mike McCarthy will call plays as Kellen Moore leaves Cowboys

Kellen Moore is out in Dallas and Mike McCarthy will call plays for the Cowboys in 2023. The club and Moore came to what is described as a mutual decision to part ways, and teams around the NFL searching for a coordinator are aware of Moore’s status, multiple people acquainted with the outcome told The Dallas Morning News. Head coach Mike McCarthy will assume play calling duties in the wake of Moore’s departure, a person with knowledge of the shakeup said.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 reasons why the Texans are a more attractive coaching job than the Broncos

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is being courted heavily by the Houston Texans and the Denver Broncos. Looking over the past decade, it is understandable why the Broncos job would be better than going back to Houston, where Ryans started out his NFL career as a linebacker from 2006-11 before finishing out with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2012-15.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Browns OC gets a second interview to return to the NFL level

After sitting down with his former team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, to interview for their vacant offensive coordinator position, Todd Monken is now off to the Baltimore Ravens to interview for the same gig there. The former offensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns under head coach Freddie Kitchens, Monken has been at the college level and winning national championships with the Georgia Bulldogs since his departure from Northeast Ohio.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Panthers reportedly didn't speak to Steve Wilks about assistant role under Frank Reich

On Thursday, the Carolina Panthers passed on interim coach Steve Wilks, instead hiring former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich for the same role. As the Panthers' coaching search concluded, a ludicrous notion began to spread that Carolina would like to have Wilks and Reich on the same staff in a perfect world. According to Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer, the Panthers never had conversations with either candidate related to working together.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles' Super Bowl success doesn't detract from last year's Saints draft trade

Let’s start with the facts. The Philadelphia Eagles are going to Super Bowl LVII and they own the New Orleans Saints’ first round pick at No. 10 overall in the 2023 NFL draft. It’s easy to criticize the Saints for making that trade in light of the Eagles’ championship ambitions, but let’s keep sight of what’s important here. This wasn’t a bad trade because Philadelphia is going to the Super Bowl. It’s a bad trade because New Orleans didn’t get much out of it.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Christian McCaffrey did it all for a 49ers team forced into playing its 4th-string QB

For a time during Sunday afternoon’s NFC title game, the San Francisco 49ers looked dead in the water. After the journeyman underdog story in Brock Purdy would fumble the ball early (and get injured in the process) — drawing comparisons to a “new Tom Brady” — it seemed like the Philadelphia Eagles would be unopposed in notching a berth in Super Bowl 57.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL mock draft roundup: Bears have multiple suitors looking to trade for No. 1 pick

The Chicago Bears finished the 2022 season with the worst record in the league. But they also landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. General manager Ryan Poles has an important decision to make with the selection. But, naturally, the expectation is Chicago will explore trading back with a team willing to pay handsomely to move up to first overall and land the quarterback of their choosing, be it Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud or Kentucky’s Will Levis.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

210K+
Followers
261K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy