Read full article on original website
Related
WGRZ TV
Sabres hold off Jets 3-2 for 5th straight victory
WINNIPEG, MB — Tage Thompson had a goal and an assist and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory. Thompson scored his 34th goal of the season and stretched his points streak to six games. He has three goals and seven assists during the streak.
WGRZ TV
PHF Commissioner: 'Salary cap increase is essential to us doing many things'
NEW YORK — Back in December, The Premier Hockey Federation (PHF) announced a significant salary cap increase for next season, doubling the amount from $750,000 to $1.5 million per team in 2023-24. The PHF, formerly the National Women's Hockey League, is a women's professional ice hockey league located in the United States and Canada.
Comments / 0