Legendary Football Coach Was Overpaid By MillionsOnlyHomersBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: SoLouM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Four men were arrested after it was claimed that an LSU student was raped before she was fatally struck by a car.San HeraldBaton Rouge, LA
12 Injured in Shooting at Baton Rouge NightclubcreteBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Restaurant Week is back this weekTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Football World Reacts To The LSU Schedule Announcement
LSU's football team already made plans to start the 2027 season. The team announced Tuesday that they'll face Houston at NRG Stadium, home of the Houston Texans, on Labor Day Weekend in 2027. "It’s always exciting when our football program gets the opportunity to compete in Texas, where so ...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
'I want a statue:' LSU basketball transfer Angel Reese apologizes for nothing, and no one has stopped her yet
BATON ROUGE – Few emanate the spirit of Baltimore more than Angel Reese. Free-spirited but not afraid of work, a magnetic charisma that beams brightly: She’s loud and gritty but not noisy. She oozes unbridled confidence on and off the court. Maryland will always be home for the...
Look: Notable SEC Program Accidentally Paid Its Coach Extra $1 Million
It's one thing to accidentally tack on a few extra dollars to an employees salary through miscalculating hours, but when an SEC football program overpays by about $1 million, people are going to notice. That's exactly what happened over at LSU, where the Louisiana Legislative Auditor recently ...
LSU discovered $1M overpayment to Brian Kelly in 2022: auditor
BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU accidentally overpaid Tigers football coach Brian Kelly by $1 million during the first year of a 10-year, $100 million contract, but discovered the error and has moved to correct it, the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office said Wednesday. Kelly was overpaid $1,001,368 in supplemental payments in 2022 because duplicate payments made both to Kelly’s LLC and to the coach directly. The double payments began in May and continued until LSU officials detected the errors in November. “LSU management and the head football coach have enacted an adjusted payment schedule so the amount of overpayment will be recouped by the conclusion of fiscal year 2023,” the Legislative Auditor’s report stated. Kelly, who previously coached at Notre Dame for 12 seasons, was hired by LSU after the 2021 season, when the Tigers went 6-7 for its first losing season since 1999. LSU exceeded expectations in Kelly’s first season in Baton Rouge, winning the SEC West Division and finishing 10-4 after a 63-7 victory over Purdue in the Citrus Bowl.
Joe Burrow has deep roots (and quite the gene pool) in Amory, Mississippi
Joe Burrow, the superb Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, inherited much of his remarkable athletic ability from a northeast Mississippi gene pool on his father’s side of the family. His dad, Amory native Jimmy Burrow, was an all-star safety on a Nebraska national championship team after walking on at Ole Miss...
Anonymous Coach Has Brutally Honest Admission On Bronny James
Earlier this week, On3 Sports spoke with several coaches about the recruitment of Bronny James. "Simply put, Bronny is special, and he possesses the same greatness we see from LeBron," one coach said. Unfortunately, not all of the responses about LeBron James' eldest son have been positive. At ...
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne gives idea of how much she makes in NIL money
Livvy Dunne is the highest-earning female college athlete in the Name, Image and Likeness realm. But just how much money does she take in? She recently gave us an idea. Dunne, who is a junior and member of LSU’s gymnastics team, conducted an interview with TODAY and was asked to give an idea of her earnings. She was asked if the amount was in the six or seven-figure range.
NFL world reacts to Jerry Jones sore loser move
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night, and it seems like it’s still affecting team owner Jerry Jones. During the season, Jones does a weekly appearance on local radio station 105.3 The Fan. But following this weekend’s playoff loss, the Cowboys team owner abruptly canceled his appearance this week.
If Buc-ee's builds a location in north Louisiana, will it open the door to other stores farther south?
For years, Louisiana's neighboring southern states have added locations of Buc-ee's, the wildly popular Texas-based travel center chain. Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, and South Carolina all have locations of the travel culture phenomenon. Several stores are scattered throughout Texas. And another location is in the works across the Louisiana state line along Interstate 10 in south Mississippi.
LSU offers 4-star offensive tackle from 2025 class
Lamont Rogers is a 6-foot-7, 305-pound offensive tackle from the class of 2025. He is from Mesquite, Texas, where he plays for Horn High School. The Horn Jaguars finished the 2022 season 8-3 with a loss to Wylie in the first round of the 6A Division I playoffs. SMU is currently an 83% favorite to land Rogers per On3.
