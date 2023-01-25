Read full article on original website
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
My Take: Ageism against the elderly
In a 2021 article “Aging: Ageism,” the World Health Organization states that ageism refers to “the stereotypes (how we think), prejudice (how we feel) and discrimination (how we act) towards others or oneself based on age.” The article also asserts that ageism against the elderly “is associated with earlier death (by 7.5 years), poorer physical and mental health, and slower recovery from disability in older age.” A 2019 University of Michigan National Poll on Healthy Aging...
