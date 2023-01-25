ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 24: Nikola Jokic’s Triple Double Handed the New Orleans Pelicans Their Fifth Straight Loss

By Jayden Armant
InsideTheHeat
InsideTheHeat
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bPCPh_0kQd6mPr00

Jokic’s return to the Denver Nuggets led them to victory against New Orleans.

TOP PLAYER OF THE DAY:

Nikola Jokic dealt with a left hamstring injury that kept him sidelined for the past week.

It did not phase him in his return Tuesday against the New Orleans Pelicans. The MVP frontrunner was back in normal form, finishing with 25 points, 11 points, 10 rebounds. It was his 15th triple-double this season.

Jokic scored the go-ahead basket with just under 17 seconds left, adding another winning shot to yet another strong season. Triple-doubles are becoming second nature to Jokic.

“I’m just playing the game,” Jokic said. “I’m glad I found open teammates. I actually made the last basket. I’m just glad that we won the game.”

OTHERS:

- LeBron James inched closer to the all-time scoring record with a 46-point performance against the Los Angeles Clippers, including a career-high nine 3-pointers. Despite the blowout loss, James became the first player to score 40 points against every NBA team.

- Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield stuffed the stat sheet with 19 points, five rebounds, four steals and three blocks against the Chicago Bulls. Myles Turner and Benedict Mathurin led the way in scoring but Hield’s all-around game helped produce on both ends.

- Kyle Kuzma’s 30 points helped the Washington Wizards defeat the Dallas Mavericks and get their third consecutive victory.

- Julius Randle had 36 points and 13 rebounds against the Cleveland Cavaliers to snap the New York Knicks’ four-game losing streak. Randle is third in the NBA in double-doubles, trailing Jokic and Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @ jaydenarmant .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sportszion.com

Who is Kyrie Irving wife? Dating history revealed

A seven-time All-Star and three-time member of the All-NBA Team who won an NBA championship with the Cavaliers in 2016 is none other than Kyrie Irving, an American professional basketball player who currently plays as a point guard for the Brooklyn Nets of the NBA. Kyrie Irving, the superstar basketball...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Spun

Sports World Saddened By Shaquille O'Neal's Admission

Shaquille O'Neal didn't have much to say about the Lakers acquiring Rui Hachimura in a trade with the Wizards, and the reason for his silence is pretty disappointing.  While on TNT's postgame show this week, O'Neal admit that he didn't know who Hachimura was prior to the Lakers trading for ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
sportszion.com

NBA rumors: Golden State Warriors to part ways with James Wiseman

An iconic player’s departure is always painful and heartbreaking for the fans. James Wiseman of the Golden State Warriors appeared with a question mark for the rest of the season. The Golden State Warriors haven’t been as consistent as they were last season, and they aren’t in the best...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Dennis Schroder found out about Lakers’ trade on live Twitch stream

Though he has surprisingly been one of the Los Angeles Lakers’ best players lately, Dennis Schroder had himself a rather awkward moment this week. The Lakers guard Schroder was live on the streaming platform Twitch on Monday when commenters on his stream informed him of the team’s trade for forward Rui Hachimura. The Lakers acquired... The post Video: Dennis Schroder found out about Lakers’ trade on live Twitch stream appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Dallas plays Phoenix after Doncic's 41-point showing

Dallas Mavericks (25-24, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (25-24, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas takes on the Phoenix Suns after Luka Doncic scored 41 points in the Mavericks' 127-126 loss to the Washington Wizards. The Suns are 19-13 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is...
PHOENIX, AZ
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving makes statement about future with Nets

Kyrie Irving is in the final season of his contract with the Brooklyn Nets, and there is a real lack of clarity about his future. Irving, through his agent, has apparently made clear what his preference would be. Irving’s agent Shetellia Irving said the guard wants a contract extension with the Nets, but so far... The post Kyrie Irving makes statement about future with Nets appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BROOKLYN, NY
InsideTheHeat

InsideTheHeat

Miami, FL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
746K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheHeat is a FanNation channel covering the Miami Heat

 https://www.si.com/nba/heat

Comments / 0

Community Policy