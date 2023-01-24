Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Independent
The Home Page | Brighten Up Your Day
This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on January 22, 2023. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters. The rain has stopped and we’ve got so many bright, colorful homes to share with you today! I...
Santa Barbara Independent
‘The Gin Game’ Is in the Cards at Santa Barbara’s Center Stage Theater
The Gin Game explores the end of life that all of us are destined to,” says director Ken Gilbert of Donald L. Coburn’s Pulitzer-winning play. Starring and directed by local talent from DramaDogs Theater Company, The Gin Game, on stage at Center Stage Theater February 2-5, is about two senior citizens playing a series of gin rummy games at their living facility, with the tension and competitive spirit building with each round. The conversations during these card battles reveal truths about the characters: good, bad, and ugly.
Santa Barbara Independent
Edie Carey and Megan Burtt at Santa Barbara’s SOhO
Reminiscent of Stevie Nicks’s gorgeous harmonies and Americana folk sound, Megan Burtt and Edie Carey brought the experience of a Nashville writers’ session to Santa Barbara. Kicking off their first show together at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club on January 23, it was wildly unapparent that they had never performed together before. They complemented each other so perfectly.
Santa Barbara Independent
Carpinteria Musician Beau James Wilding Releases New Single, ‘Set Myself on Fire’
Carpinteria-based folk singer-songwriter Beau James Wilding has just released his new single “Set Myself on Fire” this month in anticipation of his upcoming album. Wilding has been writing and performing music since he was 15, and when he was 18, a disease rendered him legally blind. Regardless of disability, Wilding has been committed to excellent musicianship, fantastic lyricism, and passionate, genuine audience connection since the beginning of his musical journey. Now, at age 38, he recently dedicated himself to making music as a serious career. This single comes in anticipation of his third full-length record, seeing i god, set to release in April 2023.
Santa Barbara Independent
Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara Reopens
It was all sunshine and smiles at the January 22 reopening party for Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara (MCASB). The arts community came out in full force for the joyful Sunday celebration to support the contemporary arts museum, which abruptly shut down in August 2022, due to ongoing financial strains.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara to See Surge in State Water Deliveries
Recent storms have boosted California’s water supply, allowing the State Water Project (SWP) to increase its water delivery to 29 public water agencies serving 27 million Californians across the state, including in Santa Barbara. On Thursday, the state Department of Water Resources (DWR) announced that, based on the amount...
Santa Barbara Independent
The Santa Barbara Sips Scene
The SB wine scene has always been fruitful, but with a perennial growth of tasting rooms and recent Wine Enthusiast “Wine Region of the Year Award,” the grape here truly seems to get better with age. To keep you updated on some of the hippest places to sip on the Central Coast, here’s a round-up of some of the newest tasting rooms in town.
Santa Barbara Independent
People’s Self-Help Housing Receives $475,000+ to Bring High Speed Internet Access to Residents
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Central Coast, CA – January 26, 2023 – People’s Self-Help Housing (PSHH) has received over $475,000 in funding from the California Public Utilities Commission to bring new, high-speed internet access to 10 of their affordable housing sites.
Santa Barbara Independent
Disaster Recovery Centers / Local Assistance Centers to Open in North and South Santa Barbara County
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – A Disaster Recovery Center (DRC)/Local Assistance Center (LAC) will be opening in both north and south Santa Barbara County to provide resources to residents who were impacted by the January 2023 Storms. The DRC/LAC...
Santa Barbara Independent
Déjà Vu All Over Again: Sewage Spill Closes Santa Barbara Beach
Groundhog Day came a week early to Santa Barbara this year with the County Public Health Department on Thursday issuing its third beach closure notice of the month after roughly 5,000 gallons of raw sewage escaped a broken sewer pipe and found its way into an Eastside creek emptying into the ocean. In this week’s incident, it’s East Beach that has been closed to all recreational water contact after the untreated sewage spilled from a broken sewer pipe on the bridge spanning Sycamore Creek at East Mason Street and was carried out to the ocean.
Santa Barbara Independent
FEMA Ensures Equal Access to Recovery Assistance for All Survivors
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. The state of California and FEMA are committed to providing equal access to all state and federal disaster assistance programs while helping residents recover from the severe storms and flooding that began Dec. 27, 2022. All residents of Calaveras,...
