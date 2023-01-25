Read full article on original website
When will egg prices start to drop?
Most of us know by now that egg prices are near all-time highs. They are calling it "eggs-flation" and "eggs-spensive." But with Easter coming, could prices and supplies of eggs get even worse?. The price of eggs has soared 60% in the past year, according to the government, to $4...
8 Of Your Favorite Foods Are Disappearing From Iowa Store Shelves
Let's kick off 2023 with some grocery shortages, shall we?. A lot of factors were in play last year that will result in several things being in short supply at our grocery stores. For example, remember how avian flu was so widespread in 2022? Now it's one reason behind the egg shortage. Weather events, high prices, supply chain issues, and more problems will contribute to a shortage of other grocery staples too so get ready for it.
Why the Cost of Eggs and Orange Juice Are Skyrocketing Even as Food Costs Decline
"While the cost of food is on the decline, breakfast lovers continue to reel from their dented wallets as the price of eggs and orange juice remain up.Inflation has not been kind to the egg aficionados with prices as high as $7.37 for a dozen in states like California as recently as December and there are currently no signs of reprieve. Elsewhere, prices are cheaper than those in the Golden State but still expensive relative to the area. In December, the average U.S. price of eggs was $4.25Supply chain disruptions have been identified as at least one of the issues...
The good news about the butter shortage and the bad news about egg prices
Prices of butter and eggs dramatically rose in 2022, will that happen in 2023? Butter shortage 2022. Why are eggs so expensive right now? Why are eggs so expensive? Egg shortage. Egg prices. Price of eggs. Price of butter.
The real culprit behind higher egg prices might not be what you thought
A farmer-advocacy organization says record-breaking increases in the price of eggs isn’t being caused by inflation or avian flu, as claimed by egg companies, but by price collusion among the nation’s top egg producers. In a letter sent to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) last week, the organization...
Agriculture Online
After holiday peak, egg prices trending downward
Wholesale egg prices are down more than $1 a dozen since hitting a record daily average price of $5.40 a dozen in the week before Christmas, said USDA economists in the monthly Livestock, Dairy and Poultry report. “While wholesale prices are expected to decline further, they will likely stay elevated as producers rebuild their egg-laying flock capacity.”
$18 a dozen: how did America’s eggs get absurdly expensive?
Producers blame avian flu for the soaring costs, but one farmers’ group is airing accusations of price-gouging
americanmilitarynews.com
Eggs rationed at grocery stores; prices at record highs
Eggs are being rationed at some grocery stores in Denver, Colorado, with inflation, the deadliest bird flu epidemic in U.S. history, and a new state law driving prices to record highs. A sign posted on a barren shelf at a Whole Foods store in Denver, photographed by Axios, said, “Due...
Quartz
Why are US egg prices so high?
Another month, another food shortage. The latest hard-to-find item? Eggs. Usually a relatively affordable grocery staple, eggs have now turned into an expensive commodity. In December, egg prices soared 60% year-over-year, according to data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. By comparison, food inflation generally is up 10.4% year-over-year during that same time. The cost of a dozen eggs in the US is now $4.25, up from a more reasonable $1.79 a year ago. These record high prices have led some opportunistic Americans to try smuggling cheaper eggs across the US-Mexico border to sell them for a profit.
Kroger Unveils America's First Carbon-Neutral Eggs: Kroger Will Also Let You Check In On The Hens Who Laid Them!
Kroger, a Cincinnati-based supermarket chain, has begun selling America's first carbon-neutral eggs. The eggs are a step beyond cage-free, free-range and pasture-raised eggs in terms of animal welfare, sustainability and progressive food policies in general. The egg-laying hens in this case conduct their business within a unique, closed-loop production system developed in the Netherlands.
California Egg Prices Reach All-Time Highs - Eggs in Short Supply
Eggs have been in short supply and have seen a significant price increase in California due to a bird flu outbreak that has killed millions of hens. This has left local grocers struggling to stock eggs that comply with California law, causing many shoppers to be shocked by the sudden spike in price. The average retail price for a dozen large eggs in California has jumped to $7.37, up from $4.83 at the beginning of December and just $2.35 at this time last year.
Egg-Crisis In The US: Major Grocery Stores Limit Purchases Due To Shortage
Major grocery stores including Kroger and Lidl have started limiting egg purchases in certain regions. Eggs are a staple in most kitchens and are an economical choice. However, recent events have caused a significant change in the price of eggs and a shortage in supply. Major grocery stores including Kroger and Lidl have started limiting egg purchases in certain regions.
Rising egg prices prompt some individuals to begin raising chickens in their backyard
As the average price for a dozen eggs has more than doubled since last year, many Americans have turned to backyard chicken coops to recoup the costs and forgo the high grocery store prices.
Popculture
Egg prices have soared. Now a lawmaker wants to know why.
With egg prices more than doubling in the past year, calls are coming for an investigation into possible price gouging.U.S. Sen. Jack Reed sent a letter Tuesday asking the Federal Trade Commission to investigate whether egg prices have been improperly manipulated by producers. A farmer-led advocacy group called Farm Action made a similar request last week arguing that there "appears to be a collusive scheme among industry leaders to turn inflationary conditions and an avian flu outbreak into an opportunity to extract egregious profits."Egg prices have soared 60% in a year. Here's why.Customs officials are seizing eggs at the U.S.-Mexico borderThe spike...
I just paid $9.99 for a carton of 18 eggs. Will prices ever drop? | Opinion
Eggs aren’t exactly luxury items. Just try making an omelet, or a cake, or deviled eggs without the eggs.
'Egg hustler,' Pennsylvania couple renting out coops, work to combat nationwide egg crisis
Phil and Jenn Tomkins run 'rent-a-chicken' in Armstrong County, and joined Fox News host Tucker Carlson on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' to discuss their business.
