Notice is given that Susan Louise Hagen is the duly appointed Trustee of the Uebele Family Trust, dated May 7, 1973. The Grantor of that Trust was Dorothy May Uebele. Dorothy May Uebele died on December 26, 2022. At the time of her death, Dorothy May Uebele’s mailing address was 875 Bollen Circle, Gardnerville, Nevada. The last four (4) digits of Dorothy May Uebele’s Social Security Number are 8100. A creditor having a claim against Decedent’s Estate must submit a claim to the Trustee at the address given below within 90 days after the first publication of this notice. Michael G. Millward, Esq., Millward Law, Ltd., obo Susan Hagen, 1591 Mono Ave., Minden, NV 89423.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO