Read full article on original website
Related
Time to dip a gardening toe into quirky hydroponics
Hydroponics is one of those growing techniques that seems to be capturing people’s imagination at the moment – fuelled perhaps by the slew of CGI images showing futuristic vertical farms atop skyscrapers that are flooding social media these days. Fortunately, you don’t have to have an engineering degree or be the owner of a glass-covered penthouse to try this out for yourself. Here’s my beginner’s guide to home hydroponics.
backyardboss.net
5 Benefits of Keyhole Gardening
Have you discovered the joys of keyhole gardening yet? The name “keyhole” describes how this garden looks from above due to its famous circular shape. This type of garden has a pathway open to the center of the circle where there’s a compost “basket” to encourage nutritional soil. The unique shape also provides more accessibility for the gardener.
Gardenista
Garden Visit: A Vibrant, Multifunctional Landscape in Oakland, CA, by Pine House Edible Gardens
Every time I see a Pine House Edible Gardens project, I smile. Simply put: They’re joyful—bursting with lush plantings, colorful blooms, and lots of organic fruits and vegetables ripe for the picking. “We jam pack our gardens with reasons for our clients to be in them,” says Holly Kuljian, landscape architect and principal of the San Francisco Bay area-based landscape design firm. “We want them to interact with their gardens throughout every season.”
Tree Hugger
Why I Want Some 'Pests' in My Organic Garden
In my article on organic gardening mistakes, I spoke about how it is a mistake to try to eliminate pests entirely. And as a continuation of that article, today I thought I would share some examples of pests I have in my organic garden and delve a little deeper into why I want these creatures around.
a-z-animals.com
7 Flowers to Plant in February
While you may not think of late winter as a time for planting things in your garden, there are a number of flowers to plant in February. Depending on your Hardiness Zone, some flowers can be started either indoors or out. While it is likely too late to plant your springtime bulb flowers, there are still a variety of other non-bulb blooms to consider!
WFAA
Tips on raising chickens in your backyard
Chickens may not be able to fly very far, but the price of eggs is soaring. What you need to start raising backyard chickens.
9News
Proctor's Garden: How to keep houseplants alive
Houseplants are a wonderful addition to the home, especially during the cold winter months. Here are some tips to keep them alive.
These 7 winter-blooming plants nourish bees
During the bleak days of winter, bees and other pollinators look to gardeners for the nourishment that keeps them going until the more abundant seasons of the year arrive. “Black-tailed bumblebees are out as early as January,” said Andony Melathopoulos, Oregon State University Extension Service pollinator specialist and assistant professor in the College of Agricultural Sciences. “Native bees are just starting and will be seen more often later in February when the wild willow starts blooming.”
The Daily South
How To Grow Lemons From Seeds
Growing plants from seeds is incredibly satisfying. And when those seeds would otherwise be thrown in the trash, there is something even more pleasurable about nurturing new life. Next time you slice open a lemon and see those small white seeds, picture a tree with handsome foliage and clusters of white flowers. Inhale the divine scent of those blossoms–a combination of jasmine and citrus. If that sounds like a tree you want in your home or garden, read on to learn how to grow lemons from seeds to produce one of the most fragrant flowering trees around.
backyardboss.net
Why You Should Chit Potatoes Before Planting
Are you hoping for a better yield of potatoes? Have you always wanted to increase your vegetable harvesting efforts, but never knew how? Well, look no further! Planting chitted potatoes is the best way to ensure success in your potato-growing endeavors. Chitting is a simple process that is based on...
livingetc.com
Should I cut back plants after a freeze? The gardening rule for the winter months that might surprise you
When the temperature outside plunges below freezing, certain plants in your garden can suffer. In my own garden, there have been a few casualties already this year, leaving unattractive dead foliage in pots and raised beds thanks to sub-zero temperatures. The question is, is it wise to cut back these...
These 6 plants signal that yes, spring is already here in Kentucky
Winter, schminter. I know we were punched in the nose with the Christmas blast from the North, but as far as I’m concerned, it feels like spring outside!. I've always defined the start of spring in one simple way — when we sow the first seeds of the year in the Yew Dell Botanical Gardens' greenhouses. But admittedly, that’s not really fair. After all, not everyone gets to garden on 60 acres with seven different types of greenhouses, each with its own specific environmental conditions and staff to keep it all running like Geppetto's cuckoo clock collection.
backyardboss.net
4 Ways To Grow a Garden in Your Apartment
Limited outdoor room or not, starting a garden isn’t confined to large backyards and open spaces. With proper planning and optimizing your square footage, you can grow various plants in smaller spaces, like an apartment. The options are endless, from ornamental plants to flowers to fruits and vegetables. Grow...
What Is The Best Time Of Year To Plant Sunflowers?
Almost everyone loves sunflowers. These gorgeous flowers can be planted nearly anywhere that receives sun. However, planting them at an ideal time is a must.
10 Types of Flowering Trees
Flowering trees can make a big statement when they're in full bloom. Every yard should have at least one such tree. Eastern redbud is a small native tree found in USDA Plant Hardiness Zones 4 through 8. Redbuds generally grow to about 20 feet tall and 30 to 35 feet wide at the top. They bloom in early spring before the leaves come out.
Reusing Last Year’s Potting Soil
Many grow vegetables in 5-25 gallon pots using potting mix, soil mix or compost. At the end of the growing season, a question of whether the soil can be reused the following growing season. Answers range from no to yes, BUT. First off, at end of growing season, get every...
I’m a gardening expert – the cold weather tips that will keep your lawn safe til spring, including salt safety
DON'T be discouraged by the layer of frost that keeps reappearing on your lawn or in your garden. Follow the tips from one outdoor expert and come spring, your yard will bounce back in no time. It only takes three easy steps to protect your plants from cold and show,...
gardeningknowhow.com
Forcing Amaryllis Bulbs Indoors During Winter
Despite being an avid gardener, I have always struggled when it came to growing plants indoors. In my small home, I simply couldn’t find the ideal location to grow healthy houseplants. With only one south-facing window, most plants withered away quickly from a lack of light or improper watering. It wasn’t until I began to explore the idea of forcing flower bulbs that I had my first success with indoor plants. Since that time, my love of growing flower bulbs throughout winter has grown exponentially.
reddirtramblings.com
Seed catalogs arrive daily
Starting in December, seed catalogs begin to arrive. By January, they arrive daily. Even though many companies have gone completely online, others like John Scheepers Kitchen Garden Seeds send paper seed catalogs. I’m so glad they do. Like additional Christmas presents during the bleakest part of the year, seed...
Comments / 0