It's unclear if the Raptors will even entertain offers for Pascal Siakam ahead of this season's trade deadline, but if they do part ways with him, expect quite the haul. TSN's Michael Grange was told by one league insider in early January that the Raptors would likely get "a s—load" if they were to trade Siakam. That message has remained the same in the weeks since, with NBA insider Marc Stein saying it would take "lots" to pry Siakam away from the Raptors and The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor saying the return would be "enormous."

