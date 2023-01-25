Read full article on original website
Related
Sports World Saddened By Shaquille O'Neal's Admission
Shaquille O'Neal didn't have much to say about the Lakers acquiring Rui Hachimura in a trade with the Wizards, and the reason for his silence is pretty disappointing. While on TNT's postgame show this week, O'Neal admit that he didn't know who Hachimura was prior to the Lakers trading for ...
Yardbarker
Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker
Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
Video: Dennis Schroder found out about Lakers’ trade on live Twitch stream
Though he has surprisingly been one of the Los Angeles Lakers’ best players lately, Dennis Schroder had himself a rather awkward moment this week. The Lakers guard Schroder was live on the streaming platform Twitch on Monday when commenters on his stream informed him of the team’s trade for forward Rui Hachimura. The Lakers acquired... The post Video: Dennis Schroder found out about Lakers’ trade on live Twitch stream appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LA Lakers' NBA Star LeBron James Spotted Wearing Special Edition Nike Liverpool Jersey
Leaked images of the new design over recent weeks proved to be accurate.
Charles Barkley Says If Michael Jordan Was A Plumber He Wouldn't Be Considered Good-Looking: "Every Man Who Got $500 Million..."
Charles Barkley claimed that Michael Jordan's massive net worth made him a good-looking guy, said if MJ was a plumber things would have been different.
Crazy fact about LeBron James, Kevin Durant goes viral
LeBron James and Kevin Durant had some classic battles against each other throughout the 2010s. But these days, that might as well be an eternity ago. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Tuesday that the Brooklyn Nets star Durant, who remains out with an MCL sprain, is making progress and will be re-evaluated again... The post Crazy fact about LeBron James, Kevin Durant goes viral appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LeBron James's Son Bronny Following in His Footsteps, Selected for Prestigious All American Games
Twenty years earlier, LeBron was named to the highly-selective annual showcase of high school basketball players Bronny James may still be deciding where he's going to college, but the basketball standout is headed for the McDonald's All American Game! The Sierra Canyon, Calif. high school senior — and eldest son of LeBron James — has been named to the roster for the prestigious annual showcase, held this March in Houston. The 6-foot-3 guard is one of 24 male athletes nationwide to have nabbed the honor, and he follows in...
ng-sportingnews.com
NBA All-Star voting results 2023: Full list of starters, reserves for Eastern, Western Conference rosters
We're past the halfway point of the 2022-23 NBA season, which means All-Star Weekend is coming soon. Ahead of this year's festivities, the "NBA on TNT" crew will reveal the starters and reserves from each conference. Once the pool of players is finalized, two All-Star captains will select their teams right before the All-Star Game begins.
ng-sportingnews.com
Four takeaways from Rui Hachimura's debut with Lakers, including major impact in non-LeBron James minutes
Rui Hachimura made his much-anticipated Lakers debut on Wednesday against the Spurs, checking in midway through the first quarter to a loud ovation from the Crypto.com Arena crowd. Hachimura had a solid debut, scoring 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting and grabbing six rebounds in his 22 minutes off the bench....
ng-sportingnews.com
Who says no? Debating potential trade packages for Raptors' Pascal Siakam, featuring Warriors, Suns
It's unclear if the Raptors will even entertain offers for Pascal Siakam ahead of this season's trade deadline, but if they do part ways with him, expect quite the haul. TSN's Michael Grange was told by one league insider in early January that the Raptors would likely get "a s—load" if they were to trade Siakam. That message has remained the same in the weeks since, with NBA insider Marc Stein saying it would take "lots" to pry Siakam away from the Raptors and The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor saying the return would be "enormous."
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Rui Hachimura playing tonight? TV channel, live streams, time for Lakers vs. Spurs
The Lakers made the first splash of the 2023 NBA trade deadline, acquiring Rui Hachimura from the Wizards in a deal finalized Monday. Hachimura averaged 13.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game in Washington this season before the trade was completed. While the 24-year-old forward doesn't post All-Star numbers, he is the kind of player who should fit well alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.
ng-sportingnews.com
How long is Brandon Ingram out? Toe injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Pelicans forward
The Pelicans have soared toward the top of the Western Conference standings without a key player in action. Brandon Ingram, who missed time earlier in the season due to the NBA's concussion protocols, has been sidelined for an extended period of time with a toe injury. Despite Ingram's latest setback, New Orleans has earned key wins to establish itself among the West's elite.
ng-sportingnews.com
NBA All-Star voting 2023: When are reserves announced, how fan vote works & more
The 2023 NBA All-Star Game is quickly approaching. After learning the names of the 10 players that will start in this year's game, the focus shifts to the 14 players that will earn the honor as All-Star reserves, a group that is sure to feature notable names, including potential first-time All-Stars.
FOX Sports
Kyle Kuzma has 33 points, Wizards beat Rockets 108-103
HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 20 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter to help the Washington Wizards rally for a 108-103 victory over the Houston Rockets Wednesday night. The Wizards trailed by as many 19 points and were down by 10 to open the fourth quarter...
Jokic returns with triple-double, Nuggets top Pelicans 99-98
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Nikola Jokic said he could still feel a slight difference between the injured left hamstring that sidelined him for two games and his healthy one when he returned to Denver's lineup. Not that it stopped him from notching his 15th triple-double of the season, or...
FOX Sports
Timberwolves spoil Ingram's return, top Pelicans 111-102
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 37 points, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 12 rebounds in his return from a groin injury, and the Minnesota Timberwolves spoiled Brandon Ingram's return from a two-month absence with a 111-102 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night. D'Angelo...
ng-sportingnews.com
Raptors trade rumors: Suns view Fred VanVleet as potential Chris Paul replacement
The Suns continue to be linked to Fred VanVleet. On Jan. 17, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that the Suns and Magic have emerged as "potential free-agent suitors" for the Raptors guard. A week later, NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the Suns have identified VanVleet as a potential trade target as they begin to assess their "post-Paul future."
ng-sportingnews.com
Ben Simmons-James Harden trade, revisited: Giving new grades to 76ers, Nets one year after blockbuster deal
It's been almost a year since Ben Simmons' holdout saga ended with a trade between the 76ers and Nets that brought James Harden to Philadelphia. That trade was one of the most scrutinized in recent memory and warranted instant grades from yours truly. How do those grades look in retrospect,...
Zion Williamson's Jordan Brand Shoes are Discounted Online
Zion Williamson's signature shoes are available at a discounted price online.
ng-sportingnews.com
How to watch LeBron James vs. Kawhi Leonard: Lakers vs. Clippers start time, TV channel, live stream
The LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers square off for the third time this season at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday night. All eyes will be on the marquee matchup between LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard, who have both been on fire for their respective teams in the lead-up to Tuesday night's clash.
Comments / 0