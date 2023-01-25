ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Sports World Saddened By Shaquille O'Neal's Admission

Shaquille O'Neal didn't have much to say about the Lakers acquiring Rui Hachimura in a trade with the Wizards, and the reason for his silence is pretty disappointing.  While on TNT's postgame show this week, O'Neal admit that he didn't know who Hachimura was prior to the Lakers trading for ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker

Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Dennis Schroder found out about Lakers’ trade on live Twitch stream

Though he has surprisingly been one of the Los Angeles Lakers’ best players lately, Dennis Schroder had himself a rather awkward moment this week. The Lakers guard Schroder was live on the streaming platform Twitch on Monday when commenters on his stream informed him of the team’s trade for forward Rui Hachimura. The Lakers acquired... The post Video: Dennis Schroder found out about Lakers’ trade on live Twitch stream appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Crazy fact about LeBron James, Kevin Durant goes viral

LeBron James and Kevin Durant had some classic battles against each other throughout the 2010s. But these days, that might as well be an eternity ago. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Tuesday that the Brooklyn Nets star Durant, who remains out with an MCL sprain, is making progress and will be re-evaluated again... The post Crazy fact about LeBron James, Kevin Durant goes viral appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FLORIDA STATE
People

LeBron James's Son Bronny Following in His Footsteps, Selected for Prestigious All American Games

Twenty years earlier, LeBron was named to the highly-selective annual showcase of high school basketball players Bronny James may still be deciding where he's going to college, but the basketball standout is headed for the McDonald's All American Game! The Sierra Canyon, Calif. high school senior — and eldest son of LeBron James — has been named to the roster for the prestigious annual showcase, held this March in Houston. The 6-foot-3 guard is one of 24 male athletes nationwide to have nabbed the honor, and he follows in...
HOUSTON, TX
ng-sportingnews.com

Who says no? Debating potential trade packages for Raptors' Pascal Siakam, featuring Warriors, Suns

It's unclear if the Raptors will even entertain offers for Pascal Siakam ahead of this season's trade deadline, but if they do part ways with him, expect quite the haul. TSN's Michael Grange was told by one league insider in early January that the Raptors would likely get "a s—load" if they were to trade Siakam. That message has remained the same in the weeks since, with NBA insider Marc Stein saying it would take "lots" to pry Siakam away from the Raptors and The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor saying the return would be "enormous."
MINNESOTA STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Is Rui Hachimura playing tonight? TV channel, live streams, time for Lakers vs. Spurs

The Lakers made the first splash of the 2023 NBA trade deadline, acquiring Rui Hachimura from the Wizards in a deal finalized Monday. Hachimura averaged 13.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game in Washington this season before the trade was completed. While the 24-year-old forward doesn't post All-Star numbers, he is the kind of player who should fit well alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ng-sportingnews.com

How long is Brandon Ingram out? Toe injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Pelicans forward

The Pelicans have soared toward the top of the Western Conference standings without a key player in action. Brandon Ingram, who missed time earlier in the season due to the NBA's concussion protocols, has been sidelined for an extended period of time with a toe injury. Despite Ingram's latest setback, New Orleans has earned key wins to establish itself among the West's elite.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ng-sportingnews.com

NBA All-Star voting 2023: When are reserves announced, how fan vote works & more

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game is quickly approaching. After learning the names of the 10 players that will start in this year's game, the focus shifts to the 14 players that will earn the honor as All-Star reserves, a group that is sure to feature notable names, including potential first-time All-Stars.
FOX Sports

Kyle Kuzma has 33 points, Wizards beat Rockets 108-103

HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 20 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter to help the Washington Wizards rally for a 108-103 victory over the Houston Rockets Wednesday night. The Wizards trailed by as many 19 points and were down by 10 to open the fourth quarter...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Timberwolves spoil Ingram's return, top Pelicans 111-102

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 37 points, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 12 rebounds in his return from a groin injury, and the Minnesota Timberwolves spoiled Brandon Ingram's return from a two-month absence with a 111-102 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night. D'Angelo...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ng-sportingnews.com

Raptors trade rumors: Suns view Fred VanVleet as potential Chris Paul replacement

The Suns continue to be linked to Fred VanVleet. On Jan. 17, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that the Suns and Magic have emerged as "potential free-agent suitors" for the Raptors guard. A week later, NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the Suns have identified VanVleet as a potential trade target as they begin to assess their "post-Paul future."
PHOENIX, AZ

