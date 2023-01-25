ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Tesla says 4th quarter profit rose 59%, expects strong margins

FREMONT — Tesla on Wednesday posted record net income in the fourth quarter of last year, and the company predicted that additional software-related profits will keep its margins higher than any other automaker.The Austin, Texas, maker of electric vehicles and solar panels said it made $3.69 billion from October through December, or an adjusted $1.19 per share. That beat estimates of $1.13 that had been reduced by analysts, according to FactSet. The company's profit was 59% more than the same period a year ago.Revenue for the quarter was $24.32 billion, which fell short of the $24.67 billion that analysts expected.But...
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

European stocks fall on earnings jitters, rate hike worries

Jan 25 (Reuters) - European stocks slipped on Wednesday as lacklustre results from U.S. software giant Microsoft fanned fears about the outlook for the tech sector, while investors remained concerned that central banks were not yet close to pausing their interest rate hikes.
Markets Insider

Cathie Wood's flagship ARK ETF is having one of its strongest months ever as traders bet high inflation is in the rear view

Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management is having a killer start to the year, with all eight of the firm's exchange-traded funds on track to gain in January. In particular, the famed money manger's flagship Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) may have one of its strongest monthly performances ever. ARKK is up 26% in the past month, trading at $38 on Tuesday.
Benzinga

Markets Turn More Bullish Ahead Of Earnings

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed improvement in overall market sentiment among US investors. US stocks closed higher ahead of a busy week of earnings. Markets are expecting the US Federal Reserve to increase rates by 25 basis points at its upcoming meeting. Shares of Tesla, Inc. TSLA...
NASDAQ

EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso steady after GDP data, Asian FX firms on weaker dollar

Jan 26 (Reuters) - The Philippine peso inched higher on Thursday, keeping those gains after data showed faster-than-forecast economic growth, while other Asian currencies also rose slightly against a weaker greenback. The peso PHP= was up 0.2%. The Philippine economy grew at a stronger-than-forecast annual rate of 7.2% in the...
WGAU

Wall Street swings in mixed trading on economy, earnings

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are swinging through mixed trading on Wall Street Thursday following reports suggesting the economy and corporate profits may be doing better than feared. The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged in late morning trading after an earlier gain of 0.9% vanished. The Dow...
WASHINGTON STATE
Motley Fool

Got $1,000? 2 Heavily Discounted Nasdaq Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Tesla's cutting-edge tech, formidable competitive moat, and proven ability to deliver strong operating results in a tough environment bode well for the company's long-term prospects. Tilray's staying power could lead to sizable returns for patient shareholders. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
US News and World Report

India's Tata Motors Surges 8% on First Quarterly Profit in 2 Years

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Shares of Tata Motors Ltd, India's No.3 carmaker by volume, rose as much as 8.2% to a more-than-four-month high on Friday after the company reported its first quarterly profit in two years. The stock posted its biggest intraday jump in over 8 months, before easing to trade up...
Benzinga

Why This Block Analyst Expects The Recent Stock Rally To 'Evaporate'

Shares of Block Inc SQ have gained close to 30% over the past month. However, the broader spending slowdown could persist until the first quarter of 2024, and the company’s focus on micro and small merchants could result in more wide swings in volumes in case of a downturn, according to Oppenheimer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy