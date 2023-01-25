Read full article on original website
Stocks could soar 10% by mid-2023, but investors should expect a decade of flat markets after that, major investment bank says
Stifel’s chief equity strategist says stocks have “likely locked in a weak 2020s decade,” which means investors should be cautious about any near-term market rally.
Steer clear of Tesla with disappointing earnings set to drag the stock lower, strategist Gene Munster says
Investors should stay away from Tesla right now, according to Deepwater Asset Management's Gene Munster. The EV maker's shares rallied 7.7% Monday with Model Y price cuts juicing demand as techs rose. But Munster expects Tesla to post disappointing profit numbers in its 4th quarter earnings Wednesday. Investors shouldn't be...
Should Income Investors Buy This Blue-Chip Dividend Stock?
Managing other people's money has historically been a lucrative business.
Tesla says 4th quarter profit rose 59%, expects strong margins
FREMONT — Tesla on Wednesday posted record net income in the fourth quarter of last year, and the company predicted that additional software-related profits will keep its margins higher than any other automaker.The Austin, Texas, maker of electric vehicles and solar panels said it made $3.69 billion from October through December, or an adjusted $1.19 per share. That beat estimates of $1.13 that had been reduced by analysts, according to FactSet. The company's profit was 59% more than the same period a year ago.Revenue for the quarter was $24.32 billion, which fell short of the $24.67 billion that analysts expected.But...
European stocks fall on earnings jitters, rate hike worries
Jan 25 (Reuters) - European stocks slipped on Wednesday as lacklustre results from U.S. software giant Microsoft fanned fears about the outlook for the tech sector, while investors remained concerned that central banks were not yet close to pausing their interest rate hikes.
A college student raked in a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after investing $25 million in the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock in August 2022. Jake Freeman's fund revealed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it weeks later. Bed Bath & Beyond, a meme stock, surged as high as $27 and ended the...
Wall Street’s top strategist Mike Wilson warns investors to brace themselves for stocks to plummet more than 20%
He said many investors are insufficiently prepared for what’s around the corner.
Elon Musk's net worth skyrockets nearly $11 billion in 2 days as the Tesla CEO defends his 'funding secured' tweet in trial
Elon Musk's wealth soared by nearly $11 billion since he took the stand on Friday in the "funding secured" trial. The Tesla CEO 's net worth rose $10.6 billion to $145.2 billion, marking the biggest two-day gain since November. Musk's gain in wealth comes as he defends his 2018 tweet...
Cathie Wood's flagship ARK ETF is having one of its strongest months ever as traders bet high inflation is in the rear view
Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management is having a killer start to the year, with all eight of the firm's exchange-traded funds on track to gain in January. In particular, the famed money manger's flagship Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) may have one of its strongest monthly performances ever. ARKK is up 26% in the past month, trading at $38 on Tuesday.
Markets Turn More Bullish Ahead Of Earnings
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed improvement in overall market sentiment among US investors. US stocks closed higher ahead of a busy week of earnings. Markets are expecting the US Federal Reserve to increase rates by 25 basis points at its upcoming meeting. Shares of Tesla, Inc. TSLA...
Don't buy into the current stock rally as the final stages of the bear market have yet to play out, Morgan Stanley's top strategist says
"The final stages of the bear market are always the trickiest, and we have been on high alert for such head fakes," the firm's Michael Wilson wrote.
Davos 2023: BlackRock U.S. inflows dwarf $4 billion lost in ESG backlash -CEO
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 17 (Reuters) - BlackRock (BLK.N), the world's biggest asset manager, lost around $4 billion in assets under management as a result of a political backlash against environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing in the United States, its chief executive said.
Got $500? 2 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
McDonald's and Vector Group both look positioned for lasting success, for different reasons.
EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso steady after GDP data, Asian FX firms on weaker dollar
Jan 26 (Reuters) - The Philippine peso inched higher on Thursday, keeping those gains after data showed faster-than-forecast economic growth, while other Asian currencies also rose slightly against a weaker greenback. The peso PHP= was up 0.2%. The Philippine economy grew at a stronger-than-forecast annual rate of 7.2% in the...
Wall Street swings in mixed trading on economy, earnings
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are swinging through mixed trading on Wall Street Thursday following reports suggesting the economy and corporate profits may be doing better than feared. The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged in late morning trading after an earlier gain of 0.9% vanished. The Dow...
Got $1,000? 2 Heavily Discounted Nasdaq Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Tesla's cutting-edge tech, formidable competitive moat, and proven ability to deliver strong operating results in a tough environment bode well for the company's long-term prospects. Tilray's staying power could lead to sizable returns for patient shareholders. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Visa 1Q profits rise 6%, new CEO to take over Feb. 1
NEW YORK — (AP) — Payment processing giant Visa Inc. said Thursday that its profits rose 6% in its latest quarter from a year earlier, helped by the continued rise of digital payments across the globe. The company also said its current CEO, Al Kelly, will step down...
India's Tata Motors Surges 8% on First Quarterly Profit in 2 Years
BENGALURU (Reuters) -Shares of Tata Motors Ltd, India's No.3 carmaker by volume, rose as much as 8.2% to a more-than-four-month high on Friday after the company reported its first quarterly profit in two years. The stock posted its biggest intraday jump in over 8 months, before easing to trade up...
Why This Block Analyst Expects The Recent Stock Rally To 'Evaporate'
Shares of Block Inc SQ have gained close to 30% over the past month. However, the broader spending slowdown could persist until the first quarter of 2024, and the company’s focus on micro and small merchants could result in more wide swings in volumes in case of a downturn, according to Oppenheimer.
1 Growth Stock Down 15% to Buy Right Now
Apple's shares, underperforming the overall market, represent a compelling opportunity.
