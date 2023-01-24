Read full article on original website
Rent control denies economic reality | Colorado Springs Gazette
Average rents in Colorado’s largest metro area dropped substantially in the fourth quarter of last year, The Gazette reported Wednesday. It’s welcome news, of course, given the affordable-housing challenges that have frustrated much of the state in recent years. Ironically, the positive development made headlines the same week...
Proposals advance for wildfire-detecting cameras, forestry workforce expansion
A state Senate committee unanimously advanced two bills Thursday aiming to improve Colorado’s wildfire prevention efforts through workforce development and new technology. These are the first wildfire bills to pass out of committee this session, after the state legislature approved nearly a dozen laws last year trying to mitigate the threat of wildfires in Colorado. Just over one year ago, the Marshall fire became the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history, destroying more than 1,100 homes and businesses in Boulder County. Before that, the three largest wildfires in state history all occurred in 2020.
Past time to evaluate state oil and gas commission | NOONAN
Colorado passed landmark environmental legislation in 2019, SB19-181, concerning “additional public welfare protections regarding the conduct of oil and gas operations.” The object of the law is to place public health and safety as the most important consideration influencing oil and gas drilling and production permits. This mission replaced previous priorities that emphasized efficient and economical development of oil and gas resources.
Politics undermines Colorado wolf plan | PODIUM
It has been a long 18 months of volunteer work on the Wolf Stakeholders Advisory Group. Each of the members faced terribly difficult compromises in developing our collective recommendations to Colorado Parks & Wildlife. Now our recommendations are in the hands of the CPW Commission, and there are a few things they should understand.
Colorado Lawmakers kill bill to lower emissions mandates for victims of catalytic converter theft
A bill seeking to lower emissions requirements for replacement catalytic converters when the original converter is stolen was shut down by a state committee Thursday. House Bill 1038 would have allowed victims of catalytic converter theft to use a replacement catalytic converter that complies with federal emissions standards, but not Colorado’s stricter state standards. This would only apply when the theft has been reported to law enforcement and the victim has made a “reasonable effort” to get a state-compliant replacement catalytic converter.
Coloradans are in no mood to pay more | OPINION
Coloradans are getting hit with what one reporter described as a “tsunami of higher taxes, new fees and paycheck cuts” thanks to new surcharges and fees taking effect in 2023. Sure, several politicians ran for office on a platform of saving people money during the 2022 election by...
Polis turns his back on Colorado agriculture | OPINION
Last week, Gov. Jared Polis gave his State of the State address before a joint session of the General Assembly and to all Coloradans around the state. As I and other rural legislators listened to his speech, we couldn’t help but notice something so significant to our state barely received more than a brief mention. As the speech lagged on, it was evident the governor was clearly avoiding talking about it. It became the industrial elephant in the room, if you will.
Fact check: There really are two jobs for every unemployed person in Colorado
There are, indeed, two jobs available for every unemployed individual in Colorado, as Gov. Jared Polis said in his State of the State address last week — but it's unclear what level of quality and or what industry these jobs are most likely in. Polis said there are “two...
Rural Opportunity Office bill clears first committee
A bill that codifies a state office devoted to rural economic opportunities won approval from a state Senate panel on Thursday. Senate Bill 6, sponsored by Sens. Dylan Roberts, D-Eagle and Janice Rich, R-Grand Junction, would put statutorily place the Rural Opportunity Office within the governor's Office of Economic Development and International Trade.
No to make-my-shopping-day — but I get it | BRAUCHLER
The news this week that Denver’s homicide rate is the third fastest-growing in the U.S. surprises few. Our state policymakers’ ongoing failure to protect us from expanding crime is encouraging Coloradans to look to themselves for protection. The latest effort to expand when lethal force can be used with legal impunity to include businesses is the predictable consequence of a belief that our state government has abdicated its primary role of keeping us safe. Yet, we should not do it.
Bill aims to bar metro district developers from buying bonds they approved as district directors
A state lawmaker is yet again pressing for legislation that would prevent metro district developers from owning their own public financing, largely relying on his nearly successful effort last year to thwart the practice. Rep. Mike Weissman, D-Aurora, said House Bill 23-1090 aims specifically at a practice that has been...
Drifters endanger Colorado communities | Denver Gazette
It is of course a relief to know that the man who committed a brutal attack on a woman along a bike path in Aurora — and had attacked another woman who was bicycling with her children — will spend at least some of the next 25 years in prison.
Veteran Colorado lobbyists merge firms
The merger of two lobbying firms pairs a member of a fourth-generation Colorado Capitol family with one of the state’s longest-serving members of the lobby corps. Henry “Corky” Kyle, who has lobbied at the state Capitol since 1981, and Lacey Hays, the latest of the Hays family to work at the Capitol, announced they have merged to create the Kyle-Hays Group, effective with the beginning of the 2023 session.
'No Labels' becomes Colorado's newest political party
Coloradans now have a sixth minor political party to choose from when casting ballots and registering to vote: the "No Labels" party. The No Labels Colorado Party has been officially recognized as a minor political party in Colorado as of Wednesday, after submitting a sufficient number of signatures to qualify, the Secretary of State’s Office announced.
Polis lowballs Colorado’s soaring crime | Denver Gazette
Remember that line in Gov. Jared Polis’ State of the State speech last week downplaying Colorado’s crime rate — even as he pledged to fight the good fight?. “Every person deserves a safe home and a safe community, and in three years I want Colorado to be closing in on our goal of becoming one of the top 10 safest states in the country,” Polis said in his fifth annual address to the legislature. “Right now, Colorado falls in the middle of the pack on crime rates, but that’s not good enough. We can and we must do better.”
Colorado panel advances proposal to earmark $13 million for housing via public-private partnerships
The first major bill on housing — the issue that is likely to define the 2023 session — won committee approval on Tuesday. Senate Bill 1 would transfer $5 million from the General Fund and $8 million from the Housing Development Grant Fund to the Unused State-Owned Real Property Fund. The money would then go to public-private partnerships that would build affordable housing on state-owned land.
Dear Jared | BIDLACK
I hope my regular readers will forgive me, but today I write this missive for an audience of one, our state’s terrific governor, Jared Polis. You see, there have been several items in the news recently that have given me an idea. So, I hope you’ll bear with me, dear readers, and I promise to write for you again later in the week.
