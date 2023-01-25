ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWMT

Kalamazoo man dies after Beadle Lake Road car crash

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man died and two passengers were injured in a car crash on eastbound I-94 Wednesday morning, according to Michigan State Police. The crash happened at 6:45 a.m. on the Beadle Lake Road entry ramp in Emmett Township when a driver lost control of his car and rolled down an embankment, troopers said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Michigan RB Blake Corum says Camaro stolen in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan All-America running back Blake Corum reported his car stolen earlier this month in Ann Arbor. Corum's camouflage wrapped 2017 Camaro adorned with his BC2 logo was stolen from a parking garage between Jan. 13 and Jan. 16, according to Ann Arbor Police Department records.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WWMT

Michigan Stadium tunnel will widen without portable seating

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Stadium’s lone tunnel — the site of altercations between players as they enter and exit the field — will be a little wider next season. The school confirmed Monday that it will remove a portable section of seats from the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WWMT

Top-ranked Boilermakers too much for Wolverines

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Zach Edey had 15 of his 19 points in the first half and Fletcher Loyer finished with 17 points to help No. 1 Purdue hold off Michigan 75-70 on Thursday night. The Boilermakers (20-1, 9-1 Big Ten) had a 15-0 run to go ahead 41-28...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy