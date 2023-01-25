Read full article on original website
WNDU
1 dead in crash involving semi on U.S. 12 in Berrien County
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a crash Thursday morning on U.S. 12 in Berrien County. It happened around 11:40 a.m. near Franklin Road just south of Buchanan. Officials say a semi and another vehicle crashed head on, with both vehicles ending up in a ditch.
Berrien County Sheriff: driver killed in collision with semi-truck
Deputies found the trailer of a semi-truck overturned in a ditch alongside US Highway 12. A black SUV was pinned underneath.
2 killed in Berrien County crash
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI – Two people were killed Tuesday, Jan. 24, when their vehicle crashed into a tree, state police said. The names of the victims have not been released. The single-vehicle crash happened Tuesday night on M-139 at Sherr Road in Berrien County’s Berrien Township. The victims’ vehicle left the road and struck a tree, state police said.
abc57.com
U.S. 12 shut down south of Buchanan for crash investigation
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - A section of U.S. 12 is shut down near Buchanan Thursday afternoon for a crash, according to Berrien County dispatch. The road is shut down between Redbud Trail and Bakertown Road. A call came in reporting the crash at 11:45 a.m. According to law enforcement on...
22 WSBT
Update: U.S. 12 reopens following deadly crash
BUCHANAN, Mich. (WSBT) — Emergency crews from several agencies are on the scene of a deadly accident involving a semi and a black Ford SUV. The crash occurred on U.S. 12 between Bakertown Road and Red Bud Trail near Buchanan. The Berrien County Sheriff's Office confirms that an eastbound...
abc57.com
Two injured in crash on Dailey Road near M-60
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Two people were injured in a crash on Dailey Road Thursday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 8:20 a.m., deputies were called to the road, just north of M-60, for the crash. According to the investigation, an Edwardsburg driver was traveling south on...
WNDU
Goshen man dies from injuries in Elkhart County crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen man has died from the injuries he suffered in a crash last week in Elkhart County. It happened just before 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the intersection of State Road 13 and County Road 34. Officers say a Chevy Silverado driving west on County Road 34 crossed into the intersection after disregarding a stop sign and was struck by a Ford Ranger that was unable to stop in time.
WILX-TV
State Police investigate double fatal crash in Berrien Township
BERRIEN TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Troopers are investigating a double fatal car crash that occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 24 around 9:15 p.m. on M-139 Hwy (Old 31) near Scherr Rd. in Berrien Township. The preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a passenger car was traveling south on M-139 Hwy...
abc57.com
One injured in crash on Dailey Road, north of Dunning Street
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - One person was injured in a one-vehicle crash on Dailey Road Wednesday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 9:08 a.m., deputies were called to the road, north of Dunning Street, for the incident. According to the investigation, a Dowagiac woman was driving on...
WWMT
Kalamazoo resident arrested in Benton Harbor homicide investigation
BENTON HAROR, Mich. — As of 7:30 p.m., Benton Harbor police have in custody the last suspect who allegedly was involved in the killing of 74-year-old, Leon "Red" Johnson. Johnson died Sunday at 865 Lasalle Street, according to the Berrien County Sheriff's Department. Update: Suspects identified, arrests made in...
abc57.com
Two killed in crash on M-139 near Scherr Road
BERRIEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Michigan State Police Niles Post is investigating a double fatal, single crash on M-139 in Berrien County. It happened near Scherr Road in Berrien Township around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday. Preliminary investigation reveals that the driver was traveling south when they lost control. Both occupants, a 60-year-old...
Fox17
Van Buren County Commission chairman arrested for DUI
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Van Buren County Commission Chairman Randall Peat was arrested for driving while under the influence, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. We’re told Peat was arrested Monday night. Deputies say Peat was not working as board chair during the time...
WWMT
Update: Suspects identified, arrests made in Benton Harbor homicide
Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety reports that the three suspects involved in Leon Johnson's death have been identified and warrants have been authorized. The suspects have been identified as Immanuel Williams Jr., Charles Douglas-Howard Little Jr., and Denarion Evans. Williams was arrested by an MSP tactical team at an...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Suspect involved in high speed chase arrested
PAW PAW TOWNSHIP – A 27-year-old Sterling Heights, MI man, with several warrants, was arrested early Wednesday morning, Jan. 18, following a high-speed chase through Van Buren and Berrien counties, according to a press release from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel Abbott...
WNDU
Man bound for trial in 2021 Benton Harbor homicide
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A man will stand trial for a homicide case in Benton Harbor. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, 36-year-old Ricky Bridgeman is facing multiple charges, including open murder and felony firearm. This in connection to the shooting death of 33-year-old Darquinn James. Police...
Benton Harbor police work to ID suspects in death of 74-year-old
Benton Harbor police are looking for three suspects after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound.
95.3 MNC
Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety officers calling man’s death suspicious
Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety officers are calling a man’s death “suspicious.”. Police were called on Sunday, Jan. 22, to a home in the 700 block of LaSalle Street and, inside, they found the body of Leon Johnson. Police haven’t explained why the death is suspicious. There...
95.3 MNC
Former Berrien County deputy sentenced
A former Berrien County deputy is sentenced to 30 days in jail. This, after being accused of embezzling money from the Niles Wrestling Club. The former deputy, Trent Babcock, pleaded guilty to false pretenses last month, after being accused of taking more than $11,000 in the last five years. He...
abc57.com
One person dies in single vehicle crash in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind., --- Officials are investigating a fatal single vehicle crash in Mishawaka. Police said the crash occurred in the 14000 block of Douglas Road, between the Canadien National Railroad tracks and Fir Road just a few minutes before 6:00 p.m. Sunday. Authorities said a Jeep Cherokee left the roadway,...
WNDU
Driver killed in Sunday night crash in Mishawaka identified
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday evening in Mishawaka. The Mishawaka Police Department says it happened just before 6 p.m. in the 14000 block of Douglas Road between Fir Road and the Canadian National Railroad tracks. Investigators say a Jeep Cherokee left...
