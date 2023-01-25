Read full article on original website
Surrender to Live Comedy in Mineola
The Lake Country players present Michael McKeever’s Suite Surrender at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, February 10, 11, 17, and 18, at the Historic Select Theatre in Mineola. Sunday performances are at 2 p.m., February 12 and 19. In 1942 two Hollywood divas arrive at the Palm Beach Royale...
Memorial City Hall Welcomes The Jersey Tenors
The Jersey Tenors perform at 7:30 p.m., Friday, February 24, at Memorial City Hall Performance Center in Marshall. The quartet offers an “opera/rock mash-up” of music with performances of classics alongside hits by Queen, Journey, Elton John, and Billy Joel. The “Jersey Proud” tenors also deliver songs by...
Townes Van Zandt Tribute Takes Place in Ben Wheeler
The fifth annual Tribute to Townes Van Zandt takes place from 2-4 p.m. March 5 at The Forge Bar & Grill in Ben Wheeler. Presented by the Van Zandt Arts & Cultural District Foundation, performers pay tribute to the most influential Texas songwriter of the 20th century. This year’s show...
Stephanie Nickel Art Featured at Gallery Main Street
Stephanie Nickel combines collage, printmaking, and mixed media to produce expressive works that combine lettering, shading, and depth for a unique visual impact. Her new exhibit at Gallery Main Street in downtown Tyler is titled Stephanie Nickel: Lean In and is on display through March 6. Gallery Main Street fans...
This is One of the Best Breakfasts I’ve Ever Had in Tyler, Texas
There are quite a few great options in Tyler, TX for lovers of breakfast food--and I think I have found one of my favorite breakfast dishes ever. I am a great lover of breakfast food. Like I could literally eat it for almost every meal--even breakfast! ;) Seriously love it...
23 Perfect Places For A Romantic East Texas Valentine’s Dinner
Now is the time to make those Valentine's Day dinner reservations! You'll want to act upon this sooner than later or you could be having Valentine's Day dinner with your significant other at a drive-thru near you or at your own dinner table. There's nothing wrong with that at all, but there are certain expectations for some people when it comes to Valentine's Day dinner.
Oaklea Mansion: Fall in Love With History in Winnsboro
Oklea Mansion Bed and Breakfast offers a unique historic experience near downtown Winnsboro that is both elegant and luxurious. The grand historic home was built by Marcus Dewitt Carlock Sr. in 1903 for the purpose of entertaining guests. Serving as the Carlock family home for almost a century, it became known as the Carlock House.
Things to do in East Texas this weekend: January 26-29
If you’re looking for fun things to do in East Texas this weekend, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s our rundown of some fun things happening around the area!. If you know of another event, or see an inaccuracy below, please let us know here. THURSDAY,...
How Does Fireball Whisky Get Away with Selling Tiny Bottles In Tyler, TX?
The first time I saw those tiny bottles of "Fireball Whisky" for sale at a gas station here in Tyler, TX, I thought to myself "Wait a minute, they can't sell liquor in Tyler," then never gave it another thought. Well it turns out the "How" behind Fireball getting their...
Yes, Please! Chick-fil-a Employees Share Secret Menu Hacks
Granted, Chick-fil-A representatives remain adamant that, despite rumors, there is no "secret menu." However, they DID share some relatively secret menu hacks for those who are interested in kicking their favorites up a notch in East Texas. It's no secret that Chick-fil-A remains enormously popular all around the country--and that...
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Marion from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Marion from the SPCA of East Texas. Marion is a beautiful pointer-lab mix with a birth date of Oct. 27, 2022. She was born from an unexpected litter of 13 and her owner reached out to the SPCA of East Texas for help.. She has the perfect temperament and she will make an excellent family dog. She is very sweet, gentle and smart! With some basic training she will be the perfect house pup for one lucky family!
Buffalo Soldiers Exhibit Honors Artist Bob Snead
Longview Museum of Fine Arts (LMFA) features the exhibit Buffalo Soldiers Revisited: History on Canvas through April 15. The LMFA exhibit is the first of Bob Snead’s works since his death in 2020 at age 84. With many of the first paintings now in private collections, the Texas Governor’s Mansion, and donated or loaned to art entities across the country, it has been three decades since a large collection of his art has been shown outside of El Paso.
PHATS Institute of Beauty first cosmetology graduating class making history and dreams come true in Tyler, Texas
Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.*Special thanks Kimberly Shead, Toyia Session Jordan and Urika of Longview - Unique Captains.
Former Longhorns QB Beau Trahan selected as new Tyler Legacy head coach
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler ISD has selected a new coach for the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders. Beau Trahan will replace Joe Willis, who announced his retirement earlier this month after three seasons. Willis had a career record as a head coach of 113 wins and 62 losses with four different schools. This comes two […]
Beautiful Home on 42 Acres in Bullard, TX Dropped Price by 50k
There are lots of gorgeous homes all over the state of Texas. Some offer hundreds of acres of land, others offer every amenity you could ever want (especially with all the celebs and athletes in Texas). Although if you’re looking for something with a nice piece of land, looks great, and doesn’t cost ten million dollars, there is a beautiful property in Bullard, Texas that looks like a dream come true.
Tyler ISD board approves Beau Trahan as new head coach for Tyler Legacy
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler ISD board has approved Beau Trahan as the new head coach for Tyler Legacy. Trahan comes from the University of Tulsa, where he was the co-passing game coordinator coach. Trahan also spent eight years on athletics staff at Baylor. He was a four-year letterman...
Police: Tyler man arrested after crashing through Jason’s Deli
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A car crashed into the front of Jason’s Deli on Broadway Ave. in Tyler Monday night. The driver, Zachary Joseph Clark, 32, was arrested for driving while intoxicated, his third offense, according to Tyler Police PIO Andy Erbaugh. Erbaugh said that on Monday night at...
Longview, Texas Adults Can Take Plumbing Classes for Free at Longview High School
Knowing some basic skills to help you around the house is never a bad thing. Basic carpentry skills, basic electrical skills or even some basic plumbing skills are great to know so you can temporarily correct a problem until a professional can fix it properly. Plumbing can be one those features that looks easy to work on but could turn into a pretty daunting task. If you're looking to learn or improve those basic plumbing skills, you can take a free six week course at Longview High School.
Tyler ISD names Rashaun Woods as new Lions head football coach
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — There is a new leader of the Lions’ Den in Tyler, and the school district officially named Rashaun Woods the new head coach for the Tyler High School football program. “Nearly seven weeks since the Tyler High Head Football Coach opening occurred, and nine weeks since the regular season completed, we […]
Affidavit: Tyler RV park manager attacked by tenant over water use
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An RV park tenant was arrested earlier this month after he allegedly attacked the park owner. According to an arrest affidavit, deputies with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls about an assault at an RV park in the 1200 block of Thompson Lane on Monday, Jan. 16. When they arrived, deputies said they spoke with the manager who claims he had attempted to confront resident Jon Irvin about his failure to pay his water bill and wasteful use of water. During the confrontation, the manager said Irvin pushed him to the ground, stood on his leg and punched him in the face with a closed fist. The manager said this resulted in him injuring his arm and face, including his eyeglasses being damaged.
