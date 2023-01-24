ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

OR, WA, and BC Must Invest Beyond Gas

MEDIA CONTACT: Emily Moore, Director, Climate and Energy Program, Sightline Institute, emily@sightline.org. SEATTLE, WA – As public concern grows over the health dangers of gas appliances in homes and the impacts of climate-warming fuels on their economies, Oregon, Washington, and British Columbia should look to a future energy system that is gas-free. To get there, leaders in the region should stop subsidizing the buildout of new gas pipe infrastructure and explore alternative energy systems like “GeoNetworks,” neighborhood-wide ground source heat pumps. That’s according to new analyses from the think tank Sightline Institute.
Tri-City Herald

All 3 sites for a proposed new WA airport are near JBLM. Is that a deal breaker?

A new commercial airport built near Joint Base Lewis–McChord would be incompatible with the military’s aviation operations and mission-readiness requirements, a JBLM official told The News Tribune. “All three proposed sites … would disrupt fixed-wing and helicopter training and operational requirements,” JBLM spokesperson Joseph Piek recently wrote in...
KXRO.com

WA has 530 bridges in Poor condition; 38 local bridges included

While the State Route 109 bridge project to stabilize that structure was recently completed, and traffic has returned to normal, many other bridges locally are in poor condition and will need repair. The Washington State Department of Transportation is responsible for inspecting the approximately 7,300 bridges within the road systems,...
livingsnoqualmie.com

Expect Congestion Near the I-90/SR-18 Interchange Next Week

SR-18 The westbound climbing lane will be closed two miles south of the interchange from 8 am to 3 pm each day from Monday, January 30, to Saturday, February 4. On Tuesday and Wednesday of that same week, there will also be short-term shoulder closures near the interchange from 7 am to 3 pm.
KXL

Jay Inslee’s “Not A Tax” Costs Washingtonians A Bundle

Crazy carbon rules created here in the Pacific Northwest rarely help anyone or anything, including the environment. But there may be a tiny bit of good news in Governor Jay Inslee’s latest madness. Technically it’s not a new tax. But you won’t be able to tell that when you...
Tri-City Herald

New report ranks WA in top 10 worst states to spend retirement. Here are reasons why

If you or a loved one are living in Washington state and nearing retirement, it might be a good idea to consider a different locale. A new report from personal finance website WalletHub ranked the best states to spend retirement. While locations such as Virginia and Florida landed at the top of the list, Washington state ranked 43rd, effectively being the 7th-worst state for retirement.
seattlemedium.com

Social Equity Retail Cannabis License Application Window Opens March 1, 2023

The Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB) recently announced that it will open the application window for approximately 44 social equity retail cannabis licenses March 1, 2023. The 30-day application window closes March 30, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. “Today’s announcement is the culmination of efforts by the LCB, the...
intothelightadventures.com

Beautiful Scenic Drive in WA

Beautiful Scenic Drive in WA, continuing across White Pass the views are amazing. Traces of snow here and there along the way. A wall made out of rocks to help stop rocks from rolling across the highway as they slide down the mountain sides. We did drive by a huge pile of glass on the side of the road. One can only imagine a rock might have hit a car window. I was watching for that after I saw the glass.
97 Rock

Surprise! Saturday Snow in Tri-Cities and Most of Washington

I hope you haven't taken your winter snow tires off your car yet because winter is not over in Tri-Cities!. Maybe you are expecting snow this weekend but I wasn't. Now the forecast for Saturday calls for snow and high wind over large parts of Washington State, but how strong will this storm be? You can see from the collection of Washington State city forecasts below, snow and wind will be everywhere.
