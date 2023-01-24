Beautiful Scenic Drive in WA, continuing across White Pass the views are amazing. Traces of snow here and there along the way. A wall made out of rocks to help stop rocks from rolling across the highway as they slide down the mountain sides. We did drive by a huge pile of glass on the side of the road. One can only imagine a rock might have hit a car window. I was watching for that after I saw the glass.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO