Read full article on original website
Related
The Daily Score
OR, WA, and BC Must Invest Beyond Gas
MEDIA CONTACT: Emily Moore, Director, Climate and Energy Program, Sightline Institute, emily@sightline.org. SEATTLE, WA – As public concern grows over the health dangers of gas appliances in homes and the impacts of climate-warming fuels on their economies, Oregon, Washington, and British Columbia should look to a future energy system that is gas-free. To get there, leaders in the region should stop subsidizing the buildout of new gas pipe infrastructure and explore alternative energy systems like “GeoNetworks,” neighborhood-wide ground source heat pumps. That’s according to new analyses from the think tank Sightline Institute.
Tri-City Herald
All 3 sites for a proposed new WA airport are near JBLM. Is that a deal breaker?
A new commercial airport built near Joint Base Lewis–McChord would be incompatible with the military’s aviation operations and mission-readiness requirements, a JBLM official told The News Tribune. “All three proposed sites … would disrupt fixed-wing and helicopter training and operational requirements,” JBLM spokesperson Joseph Piek recently wrote in...
KXRO.com
WA has 530 bridges in Poor condition; 38 local bridges included
While the State Route 109 bridge project to stabilize that structure was recently completed, and traffic has returned to normal, many other bridges locally are in poor condition and will need repair. The Washington State Department of Transportation is responsible for inspecting the approximately 7,300 bridges within the road systems,...
livingsnoqualmie.com
Expect Congestion Near the I-90/SR-18 Interchange Next Week
SR-18 The westbound climbing lane will be closed two miles south of the interchange from 8 am to 3 pm each day from Monday, January 30, to Saturday, February 4. On Tuesday and Wednesday of that same week, there will also be short-term shoulder closures near the interchange from 7 am to 3 pm.
KXL
Jay Inslee’s “Not A Tax” Costs Washingtonians A Bundle
Crazy carbon rules created here in the Pacific Northwest rarely help anyone or anything, including the environment. But there may be a tiny bit of good news in Governor Jay Inslee’s latest madness. Technically it’s not a new tax. But you won’t be able to tell that when you...
Tri-City Herald
New report ranks WA in top 10 worst states to spend retirement. Here are reasons why
If you or a loved one are living in Washington state and nearing retirement, it might be a good idea to consider a different locale. A new report from personal finance website WalletHub ranked the best states to spend retirement. While locations such as Virginia and Florida landed at the top of the list, Washington state ranked 43rd, effectively being the 7th-worst state for retirement.
Thursday marks 323rd anniversary of Pacific Northwest’s last 9.0 magnitude mega-quake
SEATTLE — Thursday, Jan. 26, marks the 323rd anniversary of the last magnitude 9.0 Cascadia Megathrust earthquake, which hit the Pacific Northwest in 1700. Its massive, 700-mile fault from mid-Vancouver Island to Cape Mendocino, Calif. may have ruptured along its length, according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network. “This...
seattlemedium.com
Social Equity Retail Cannabis License Application Window Opens March 1, 2023
The Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB) recently announced that it will open the application window for approximately 44 social equity retail cannabis licenses March 1, 2023. The 30-day application window closes March 30, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. “Today’s announcement is the culmination of efforts by the LCB, the...
opb.org
Washington bill would restrict blinking nighttime lights on wind turbines
Tri-Cities area residents have called the blinking red lights on top of wind turbines hypnotic, distracting and a nuisance. While the lights are necessary to keep aircraft safe, Washington state Rep. April Connors, R-Kennewick, said it’s not necessary for them to flash from sundown to sun up. “The first...
Is Washington state's new tax code an income tax? Justices weigh in
SEATTLE — An effort to balance what is considered the nation's most regressive state tax code came before the Washington Supreme Court on Thursday, in a case that could overturn a prohibition on income taxes that dates to the 1930s. Washington is one of nine states without an income...
intothelightadventures.com
Beautiful Scenic Drive in WA
Beautiful Scenic Drive in WA, continuing across White Pass the views are amazing. Traces of snow here and there along the way. A wall made out of rocks to help stop rocks from rolling across the highway as they slide down the mountain sides. We did drive by a huge pile of glass on the side of the road. One can only imagine a rock might have hit a car window. I was watching for that after I saw the glass.
Washington State Taking Steps to Reduce Salmon Killing 'Tire Dust'
OLYMPIA - According to the Washington State Department of Ecology, for over 20 years, scientists have faced a toxic mystery: coho salmon returning to urban streams and rivers in the Puget Sound region were dying before they could lay their eggs. The culprit was unknown, but it seemed linked to toxic chemicals running off our roads and highways.
Arctic cold front to hit WA. Snow possible in Tri-Cities and heavy in the mountains
Highs could fall to nearly 20 degrees below normal for late January.
livingsnoqualmie.com
Washington State Patrol Statement on the Incident that Closed SR-18 for Nine Hours
According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), vehicle one, a 2015 Freightliner Cascadia pulling a white trailer, was traveling westbound SR18 at Tiger Mountain in lane one of two. At just after 5 pm, the driver of the vehicle noticed flames coming from the engine compartment and came to rest...
Chronicle
Washington Traffic Safety Is 'a Crisis That We Can't Ignore,' Lawmakers Say
Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle, alongside Gov. Jay Inslee, pledged Thursday to throw their weight behind solving Washington's traffic safety crisis, a show of bipartisan solidarity that the legislators said reflected the urgency of the need. The event at the state Capitol was billed as a Democratic unveiling...
Surprise! Saturday Snow in Tri-Cities and Most of Washington
I hope you haven't taken your winter snow tires off your car yet because winter is not over in Tri-Cities!. Maybe you are expecting snow this weekend but I wasn't. Now the forecast for Saturday calls for snow and high wind over large parts of Washington State, but how strong will this storm be? You can see from the collection of Washington State city forecasts below, snow and wind will be everywhere.
FOX 11 and 41
Bill for removal of ‘master’ and ‘servant’ from employment terms working its way through WA state House
OLYMPIA, Wash.- A bill recently introduced in the state Legislature would remove the words “master” and “servant” from state family and medical leave laws and unemployment insurance. Rep. Mary Fosse, D-Everett introduced House Bill 1107 that would replace the terms with “any employment relationship” to create...
This City in Washington Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Washington was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
KGMI
Lawmakers in Olympia could allow new sales taxes to hire police officers
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Would you pay an additional tax to add more police officers to your local force?. A Washington state Senate committee is considering a bill that would allow cities and counties to add a sales and use tax to goods and services that would help pay for more officers.
kpq.com
State Considers Bill that Allows Agricultural Employers to Schedule 50-Hour Work Weeks
State legislature is considering a bill that would increase the amount of hours an agricultural worker would need for overtime pay to 50 hours per week. 12th District Rep. Keith Goehner is one of the key sponsors for HB 1523, which is tied to a similar Senate bill, SB 5476, proposing the same thing.
Comments / 1