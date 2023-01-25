ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot

Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
WXIA 11 Alive

Shohei to New York? Could the Mets have interest in trading for Ohtani?

NEW YORK — The New York Mets have had a big offseason. They signed big name free agents like Justin Verlander, Brandon Nimmo and Jose Quintana. They also signed All-Star closer Edwin Diaz so he and the trumpets can return to Citi Field. They almost signed Carlos Correa who ended up going back to the Minnesota Twins after questions from his physical. The Mets also signed Kodai Senga, a six-time Japan Series champion who will be making his stateside debut in 2023. So do the Mets really need someone else?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
San Diego Union-Tribune

Padres roster review: Nelson Cruz

Sizing up the Padres' 40-man roster heading into the 2023 season: Veteran Nelson Cruz a cheap lottery ticket as he hopes to rebound following a corrective eye procedure over the offseason
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Sports

A's trade Irvin to Orioles, receive prospect Hernaiz

The Athletics have opened up a spot in their 2023 starting rotation. The A's officially traded left-handed pitcher Cole Irvin and right-handed prospect Kyle Virbitsky to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for shortstop prospect Darell Hernaiz on Thursday. Hernaiz is listed as the Orioles' 16th-best prospect via MLB.com. A fifth-round...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Pirates outright 3B Miguel Andujar to Triple-A

The Pittsburgh Pirates outrighted Miguel Andujar to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday after the third baseman cleared waivers. Andujar, 27, will be a non-roster invitee to spring training. The Pirates designated Andujar for assignment to open a roster spot for outfielder Andrew McCutchen. Andujar is making $1.52 million this season. The...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy