Far Right News Media Dramatically Labels New Courthouse Statue, “Pro-Abortion Satanic Golden Medusa.”Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
29-year-old woman was charged after she posed as a high school student for 4 days before she was caught.San HeraldNew Brunswick, NJ
Nellie Bly goes undercover at Blackwell Island to expose the truth, America's first woman investigative journalist.Sara BNew York City, NY
Four Migrants Apprehended for Shoplifting Over 12K from MacysAnne SpollenNassau County, NY
New York City Mayor Adams Vents His Frustration at the Biden AdministrationTom HandyNew York City, NY
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
WXIA 11 Alive
Shohei to New York? Could the Mets have interest in trading for Ohtani?
NEW YORK — The New York Mets have had a big offseason. They signed big name free agents like Justin Verlander, Brandon Nimmo and Jose Quintana. They also signed All-Star closer Edwin Diaz so he and the trumpets can return to Citi Field. They almost signed Carlos Correa who ended up going back to the Minnesota Twins after questions from his physical. The Mets also signed Kodai Senga, a six-time Japan Series champion who will be making his stateside debut in 2023. So do the Mets really need someone else?
Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Reportedly Signs Lucrative Contract Extension With Rays
Former Boston Red Sox reliever Jeffrey Springs reportedly signed a lucrative extension with the Tampa Bay Rays.
Rays Sign Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For 2023 Season
The Tampa Bay Rays have added two former members of the Boston Red Sox bullpen this week.
Yardbarker
Ex-Yankees Left-Handed Hurler Reportedly Linked To Red Sox After Tuesday's Big Trade
The Boston Red Sox certainly don't sound like they're done making moves. Boston finally added a new middle infielder Tuesday afternoon as it dealt left-handed reliever, Josh Taylor, to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for shortstop Adalberto Mondesi and a player to be named later. With Taylor on the...
Ex-Red Sox Reliever Reportedly Inks Deal With Diamondbacks After Short Stint In Boston
Another former member of the Red Sox is on the move
Diamondbacks Reportedly Sign Former Phillies Relief Pitcher
Arizona Diamondbacks have reportedly signed former Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher to Minor League deal.
San Diego Union-Tribune
Padres roster review: Nelson Cruz
Sizing up the Padres' 40-man roster heading into the 2023 season: Veteran Nelson Cruz a cheap lottery ticket as he hopes to rebound following a corrective eye procedure over the offseason
Rangers Sign Former Giants Reliever
Reyes Moronta is a reliever that used to pitch for new Rangers manager Bruce Bochy in San Francisco from 2017-19.
Former Mets All-Star Closer Gets Audition for Diamondbacks' Bullpen
The Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a minor league contract with free agent relief pitcher Jeurys Familia, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports.
Dodgers Depth: LA and Free Agent Catcher Agree to Minor League Deal
The Dodgers continue to add depth to an already stacked position.
Report: Cubs Sign Veteran Catcher to Minor League Deal
The Chicago Cubs have reportedly inked veteran catcher Luis Torrens to a minor league deal.
NBC Sports
A's trade Irvin to Orioles, receive prospect Hernaiz
The Athletics have opened up a spot in their 2023 starting rotation. The A's officially traded left-handed pitcher Cole Irvin and right-handed prospect Kyle Virbitsky to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for shortstop prospect Darell Hernaiz on Thursday. Hernaiz is listed as the Orioles' 16th-best prospect via MLB.com. A fifth-round...
Yardbarker
Pirates outright 3B Miguel Andujar to Triple-A
The Pittsburgh Pirates outrighted Miguel Andujar to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday after the third baseman cleared waivers. Andujar, 27, will be a non-roster invitee to spring training. The Pirates designated Andujar for assignment to open a roster spot for outfielder Andrew McCutchen. Andujar is making $1.52 million this season. The...
TRADE: Oakland Athletics, Baltimore Orioles Make a Deal
The Orioles received left-handed pitcher Cole Irvin and right-handed pitcher Kyle Virbitsky from the A's in exchange for infielder Darell Hernaiz, Baltimore Orioles beat reporter Dan Connolly at The Athletic reports.
Report: Blue Jays Sign OF Wynton Bernard To MiLB Deal
Bernard made his MLB debut last season with the Rockies after 10 seasons and over 800 games in the minor leagues.
Former SF Giants 1B/3B Jason Vosler signs with Mariners
After spending two years in the SF Giants organization, Jason Vosler has inked a minor-league deal with the Mariners.
Baltimore Orioles Reportedly Interested in Free Agent Jurickson Profar
The Baltimore Orioles have explored the possibility of signing free agent outfielder Jurickson Profar and free agent starting pitcher Zack Greinke, but the club is not especially confident that it will sign either player, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports.
