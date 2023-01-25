ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chandlernews.com

Biden infrastructure program passes on I-10 widening

Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
ARIZONA STATE
insidetucsonbusiness.com

Will Tucson benefit from Super Bowl LVII?

The last time the Super Bowl was played in Glendale in 2015, hotel occupancy in metro Tucson went up 11% in January and 5% in February over the previous year. The reason, according to Visit Tucson, the marketing organization for the city of Tucson: spillover impact from guests opting to stay in Tucson over Phoenix.
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

New eats! 20 new restaurants and expansions in Tucson this winter

Winter is always a busy time in Tucson. People who live in cold weather climates flock to Tucson like sandhill cranes; students return to class. It’s a great time to open a restaurant, with the rest of our glorious spring to capitalize on sunny weather. At least 20 local...
TUCSON, AZ
insidetucsonbusiness.com

Pascua Yaqui Tribe plans to build 3rd casino

The Pascua Yaqui Tribe plans to build a third casino near West Grant Road and Interstate 10 following federal approval of the “Old Pascua Community Land Acquisition Act.”. Known as HR 4881, the bill places the culturally significant land known as “Old Pascua” into trust for the Pascua Yaqui Tribe of Arizona. President Joe Biden signed the bill into law Dec. 27.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man hit by train near Interstate 10 and Houghton in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was hit by a train near Interstate 10 and Houghton Road in Tucson late Thursday, Jan. 26. The Tucson Police Department did not give updates on the man’s condition. An attempt to reach Union Pacific was not immediately successful. Copyright 2023...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: One hurt in shooting near Holy Hope Cemetery

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person was hurt in a shooting at a Tucson cemetery Saturday, Jan. 28. According to the Tucson Police Department, officers responded to Holy Hope Cemetery in the area near North Oracle Road and West Prince Road for the report of a shooting. One...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson’s annual winter gem show returns without COVID restrictions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Organizers are putting on the final touches for this year’s gem show. The official start of the 2023 Tucson Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase is Saturday, Jan. 28, but some shows open early. Organizers are planning for over 60,000 people to come and...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

Northbound Kolb Road re-opens to traffic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Northbound Kolb Road at Speedway Boulevard is seeing traffic flow this morning for the first time since a water main break on Dec. 12, 2022. Ward 2 Councilmember Paul Cunningham provided an update to the on-going project Thursday, saying the roadway was due to re-open to traffic Friday night. It opened Friday around 11 a.m., a few hours ahead of the schedule given by Cunningham.
TUCSON, AZ
tourcounsel.com

Campbell Plaza Shopping Center | Shopping mall in Arizona

Campbell Plaza Shopping Center is a very practical open-air shopping center where you can buy whatever you need. Although its commercial offer is not as wide as we would like, here you can find the stores in Tucson required to solve an emergency at the moment. Featured Shopping Stores: Ross...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson Rodeo Parade committee to announce grand marshal for 2023 event

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD 13 News) - The Tucson Rodeo Parade committee is meeting on Thursday, Jan. 26, to announce the grand marshal for the 2023 event. 13 News will stream the announcement in the video player above. The parade, the “world’s longest non-motorized parade,” begins at 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb....
TUCSON, AZ
rdzphotographyblog.com

Sahuarita, Arizona – January 2023 – A Necessary Evil?

Arizona school children have long been taught the five C’s of Arizona – Cotton, Cattle, Citrus, Climate and Copper. As you travel through the state you will eventually go past the giant open pit mines for copper. One such mine is located in the hills above the town...
SAHUARITA, AZ
KOLD-TV

Authorities investigating homicide at Tucson rec center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was found dead at a Tucson recreational center early in the morning on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to the Donna R Liggins Recreation Center, located at 2160 North 6th Avenue, around 3 a.m. The TPD...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Arizona native Jessica Cox named grand marshal for Tucson Rodeo Parade

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD 13 News) - The Tucson Rodeo Parade named Jessica Cox the grand marshal for this year’s event during a news conference on Thursday, Jan. 26. Cox, who was born in Sierra Vista, is the world’s first licensed armless pilot. She has a black belt in Taekwondo, a cyclist and author.
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy