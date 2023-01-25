Opici Family Distributing of Connecticut added several new brands and brand extensions heading into 2023. Une Femme Wines, created by women and gives back to women-backed charities, launched in the state with two varietals, each at 12% ABV: The Callie, a non-vintage rosé 100% Pinot Noir California sparkling wine, and The Betty, a Blanc de Blancs, with a percentage of proceeds from all sales going to the Breast Cancer Research Fund. House of Smith, by award-winning winemaker Charles Smith, released the long-awaited Substance Pinot Noir 2021 from Washington State. New Chilean import Santa Ema Wines from Pacific Highway Wines offers selections from the sustainable family-owned Maipo Valley winery, bringing Select Terroir, Reserva and Amplus wines to the Connecticut market. Corgi Spirits Distillery, based out of New Jersey, specializes in gins inspired by the late Queen Elizabeth and her love for her corgis, celebrating both tradition and innovation in craft distilling and to actively champion animal welfare charities. Corgi Spirits Earl Gray Gin, distilled with the finest Earl Grey tea and bright bergamot citrus peel, and Pembroke Gin, a bright floral and citrusy gin made with pink peppercorns, elderflower, lavender, chamomile and citrus peel, are the first state additions.

