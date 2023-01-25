Read full article on original website
Three Connecticut chefs, restaurants named as semifinalists for 2023 James Beard Awards
HARTFORD, Conn. — The James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalists for its 2023 restaurant and chefs awards – including three from Connecticut. The coveted awards recognize chefs, restaurants, bakers, bars, restaurant groups and more in what are considered to be the Oscars of the culinary world. The three...
Brewbound.com
Cingari Family ShopRite Announces Beer Collaboration With Half Full Brewery
STAMFORD, Connecticut – The Connecticut brewery and family-owned and-operated supermarket chain to release two collaboration brews available exclusively in Cingari Family ShopRite and Grade A Market locations. Cingari Family ShopRite, the Cingari family owned and operated supermarket chain, announced today that it has teamed up with its Connecticut neighbor,...
yankeeinstitute.org
Another Job Giant Leaves CT, Echoing Other Departures
This might be more painful than actually stepping on a LEGO. The LEGO Group announced on Jan. 24 it will be shipping its U.S.-based headquarters to Boston by the end of 2026, moving from its current office in Enfield, Conn., where the toy giant has called home since 1975. “Boston...
Connecticut's Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal Is In New Haven, Website Says
If you only had one final opportunity to eat a meal in Connecticut, where would it be? There is a right answer to this question, according to Eat This Not That. By searching reviews and food publications, Eat This Not That compiled a list of the best once-in-a-lifetime meals in each state. Their Connecticut pick is Union League Cafe, which they describe as “an old-world Parisian cafe.”
Connecticut's Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal Offers Classic French Indulgence, Website Says
If you only had one final opportunity to eat a meal in Connecticut, where would it be? There is a right answer to this question, according to Eat This Not That.By searching reviews and food publications, Eat This Not That compiled a list of the best once-in-a-lifetime meals in each state. Their Con…
wiltonbulletin.com
25+ things to do in Connecticut this weekend, Jan. 27 - 29
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This weekend offers a host of events celebrating Lunar New Year, as well as festivals like the 19th Annual Sun Wine & Food Fest Grand Tasting. Here are 25+ things to do this weekend in Connecticut:. 19th Annual Sun...
Proposed law would allow dogs in Connecticut restaurants
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Restaurants in Connecticut could be allowed to welcome dogs in under a new proposal. Proposed House Bill No. 5035, “An Act Concerning Dogs and Outdoor Dining Areas,” would let restaurant owners allow dogs into outdoor dining areas. The bill, introduced by Rep. Devin Carney (R-District 23), remains in the House Committee […]
thebeveragejournal.com
Opici Family Distributing Welcomes New Brands
Opici Family Distributing of Connecticut added several new brands and brand extensions heading into 2023. Une Femme Wines, created by women and gives back to women-backed charities, launched in the state with two varietals, each at 12% ABV: The Callie, a non-vintage rosé 100% Pinot Noir California sparkling wine, and The Betty, a Blanc de Blancs, with a percentage of proceeds from all sales going to the Breast Cancer Research Fund. House of Smith, by award-winning winemaker Charles Smith, released the long-awaited Substance Pinot Noir 2021 from Washington State. New Chilean import Santa Ema Wines from Pacific Highway Wines offers selections from the sustainable family-owned Maipo Valley winery, bringing Select Terroir, Reserva and Amplus wines to the Connecticut market. Corgi Spirits Distillery, based out of New Jersey, specializes in gins inspired by the late Queen Elizabeth and her love for her corgis, celebrating both tradition and innovation in craft distilling and to actively champion animal welfare charities. Corgi Spirits Earl Gray Gin, distilled with the finest Earl Grey tea and bright bergamot citrus peel, and Pembroke Gin, a bright floral and citrusy gin made with pink peppercorns, elderflower, lavender, chamomile and citrus peel, are the first state additions.
Connecticut’s 2023 Teacher of the Year named a finalist for National Teacher of the Year
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bristol high school teacher, who was named the 2023 Connecticut Teacher of the Year, is now a finalist to become the National Teacher of the Year. Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) and Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker announced on Wednesday that Carolyn Kielma, a science teacher from Bristol Eastern High School, has […]
NBC Connecticut
Bristol Teacher Is a Finalist for National Teacher of the Year
A teacher in Bristol is a finalist being considered for the 2023 National Teacher of the Year. Carolyn Kielma, a science teacher from Bristol Eastern High School, is the 2023 Connecticut Teacher of the Year, and the Council of Chief State School Officers has named her one of five finalists for the nation’s highest recognition to honor teachers.
thebeveragejournal.com
Efforts Form to Fight Against Wine in Connecticut Grocery Stores
The war of words on whether wine should be sold in grocery stores is being waged on the web and in the media and, as of press time, is looking to be on the docket as the Connecticut General Assembly convened on Jan. 4. Wine sales in grocery stores has been brought up in the public forum in the past—albeit with no success.
Southbury diner voted best in Connecticut: report
SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — In a state packed with incredible diners, locals and tourists are bound to ask themselves which one is the best of the best. Well, for those who wondered, you’re questions are answered. Food & Wine Magazine recently reported on the best diners in every state, including our own. And the trendy, […]
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: LEGO is leaving Connecticut
Darryl McDaniels from Run-D.M.C. visits middle schoolers in West Haven.
Connecticut essential workers to receive ‘hero pay’ starting in February
Connecticut's "hero pay" bonuses will start going out Wednesday, Feb. 1, Comptroller Sean Scanlon announced Tuesday.
Rehabbing injured, orphaned wildlife in Connecticut
(WTNH) — Farm River Wildlife Rescue is dedicated to rehabbing the many injured or orphaned wildlife animals in Connecticut to get them strong and healthy. And hopefully, to get them released back into their natural habitats. Karyn Putney, the director of the wildlife rescue, and Board of Directors member Kaitlyn Medlyn joined News 8 with […]
Study: This Connecticut city is one of the nation’s worst for cheese
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — This isn’t gouda news for Connecticut. Bridgeport ranks as one of the worst cities in the nation for cheese, according to a study from LawnStarter. Coming in at third worst on the list, it only ranks higher than Laredo, Texas, and Salinas, California. The best city for cheese lovers is New […]
NBC Connecticut
Connecticut Has a $100,000 Powerball Winner
One Powerball ticket that was sold in Connecticut won $100,000 Wednesday night, according to the CT Lottery. The winning Powerball numbers Wednesday night were 9-17-20-38-40 and the Powerball was 18. Powerplay is X2. Both winning tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball. The $100,000 winner had Powerplay. It was not...
Petition Circulates for Fairfield and Litchfield Counties to Break Away from the Rest of CT
It's my Change.org petition. Yes, another one. The idea is pretty simple, I want Fairfield and Litchfield Counties to secede from the rest of CT. Here are the reasons I posted in my Change.Org petition:. The rest of Connecticut disrespects and/or ignores Fairfield and Litchfield Counties, we have a completely...
Connecticut utility company tree clearing practices to be discussed at Hartford environmental summit
The Connecticut League of Conservation Voters say they will hold the 2023 Environmental Summit today at the Connecticut Science Center in Hartford.
Hardest college to get into Connecticut, other states
(STACKER) – It is conventional wisdom that having a college education can be an enormous advantage in terms of furthering your career. With a college degree, you’re likely to make more money, get improved health and retirement benefits, and may find better career opportunities. Going to a selective school is considered by many to be […]
