The Golden Globes return, taking racism controversy head on
(CNN) — Steven Spielberg’s autobiographical “The Fabelmans” and the understated Irish period piece “The Banshees of Inisherin” claimed the top prizes at the Golden Globe Awards, on a night that saw the event return to television and directly address the controversy that prompted its TV absence in 2022.
Academy 'Conducting A Review' After Best Actress Nominee Andrea Riseborough's Oscar Campaign Sparks Scrutiny
The Academy announced they are officially "conducting a review" after questions were raised about Andrea Riseborough's nomination for Best Lead Actress and whether or not the team behind the movie violated the rules with their grassroots lobbying.RadarOnline.com has learned about the controversy stemming from the shock nod for her performance in To Leslie, a movie about hardship and redemption inspired by true events.Some people were taken aback as the nomination for Riseborough "seemingly pushed out Viola Davis and Danielle Deadwyler, two actresses of color that were backed by well-funded campaigns by Sony and MGM/Amazon," according to Puck.RadarOnline.com can report that...
Famed Actress Dies
The entertainment world is mourning the loss of one of their one as the star of several British hit movies and groundbreaking films has died at the age of 89, according to her family.
Prevention
‘Today’ Fans Are Reaching out to Al Roker and Deborah Roberts After Their Instagram Update
After spending the last few months recovering from health issues related to blood clots in his leg, Today show star Al Roker is officially back in action. And he's appreciating every minute of it alongside his wife of 27 years, Deborah Roberts. In a new photo uploaded to Instagram, Deborah...
The Week on Stage: From Sound of the Underground to Alex Edelman’s Just For Us
This week, Travis Alabanza’s “punk as hell” new play opens at the Royal Court, stand-up Alex Edelman tells a gripping story at the Menier Chocolate Factory, a new musical at the Park Theatre tells an untold story, and Carlos Acosta’s dance company showcase their skills. Sound of the Underground – Royal Court â â â â â What happens when an underground artform becomes mainstream? In Travis Alabanza’s Sound of the Underground (yes, the Girls Aloud song makes multiple appearances), the widely recognised idea of drag, popularised by RuPaul’s Drag Race, is dismantled. Is this a play, or cabaret, or a musical, or performance art?...
Vicky Kaushal Revealed as Titular DJ in Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal (“Uri: The Surgical Strike”) has been revealed as the titular DJ in influential Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s “Almost Love” (“Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat”). The film had its world premiere at the 2022 Marrakech Film Festival and Asian premiere at the Hainan Island International Film Festival. It is an India-U.K. co-production set across both countries and follows two love stories in parallel universes that face challenges of social status, caste, religion and inequality. It also marks the “Gangs of Wasseypur” filmmaker’s return to the romantic musical genre with composer Amit Trivedi, with whom he memorably teamed on “Dev.D”...
Bessie Coleman, pioneering pilot, now has her own Barbie
(CNN) — What does Bessie Coleman have in common with Tina Turner, Jane Goodall and Madam C.J. Walker? As of Wednesday, it’s a Barbie doll. Barbie officially announced the launch of its Bessie Coleman doll on Wednesday, as part of its “Inspiring Women” series, in honor of both her January 26 birthday and Black History Month’s imminent beginning. Coleman was the first Black and Native American female pilot, and her success inspired other pilots of color to earn their wings.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Wins Best Picture At AARP Movies For Grownups Awards
Paramount’s newly minted Oscar Best Picture nominee Top Gun: Maverick won Best Picture at the AARP Movies for Grownups Awards, held Saturday at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel. The Tom Cruise-starring sequel beat out competition for the group’s marquee award that included fellow Oscar nominees in Warner Bros’ Elvis, A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once, Universal/Amblin’s The Fabelmans, Focus Features’ Tár and Orion/UAR’s Women Talking as well as Sony’s The Woman King. Elvis‘ Baz Luhrmann won the Best Director award and the film took the Best Time Capsule award, giving it the most wins on the night of any movie. Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere...
