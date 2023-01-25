PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We've made it to Thursday and the weekend is in our view! The first gallery crawl of the new year is happening in the cultural district and there's, of course, wonderful art and exhibits but this crawl is dedicated to an artist who recently passed away - Natiq Jalil. The "Coloured Section Black Artists Collective" was founded by Jalil and he'll be created with art and music. It will be a very powerful tribute. There are also other exhibits spread out throughout the district and a night market to shop locally. It all kicks off tomorrow night at 5:30. Full details and more can be found on their website at this link. Also, this Saturday is International LEGO Day and for the adults who still love LEGOs, you don't want to miss the celebration at Ross Park Mall with Steel City LUG. That stands for "LEGO User Group." You'll be able to see a live build and creative displays as well as check out the LEGO Store inside the mall. The details can be found on Facebook.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO