Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
New Kensington man appeals conviction for fatal shooting and claims the jury persecuted him with harsh sentenceJade Talks CrimeNew Kensington, PA
Renowned Sports Doctor DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Visit the Country's Steepest Street Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
August Wilson Society Announces 2023 Biennial Colloquium2UrbanGirlsPittsburgh, PA
Related
pittsburghmagazine.com
Property of the Week: Endless Possibilities for This West End Building
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty. This is your opportunity to own the most well-known building in the heart of Pittsburgh’s Historic West End Village. Stretching almost 1/2 a city block, approx. 19,000 sq. ft., once home to the famous Village Tavern & Trattoria, 424 South Main Street is now ready to make your business and redevelopment dreams come true. Amazing architectural details greet you as you walk through the main floor where the iconic 4000+ sq. ft. tavern remains with gorgeous woodwork, large ornate mirrors, charming exposed brick walls, soaring ceilings, glass front roll-up doors, covered porch entertainment area and outdoor green space. Imagine this becoming the best brewery in the Burgh with enough space on site for brewing equipment, tasting rooms and tours. The second and third floors house spacious offices with oversized windows that are ready to be remodeled into condos, office space or your own private residence. 426 South Main Street also is included in this sale boasting two floors of former office space, an expansive warehouse with an overhead crane system and a large metal roll-up door. There is ample public parking directly across the street. There is also access to the property from the alleyway and parking space is possible on site. This property is located minutes from Downtown, Pittsburgh International Airport and all major highways. The possibilities are endless! Don’t wait! Bring your vision today!
Dunkin’ in Lower Burrell to open in March; Youngwood location eyed for summer
The former First National Bank in Burrell Plaza in Lower Burrell is getting a much-needed facelift with a colorful Dunkin’ façade previewing the opening of the popular coffee, doughnut and snack shop. The Lower Burrell Dunkin’ likely will open in March, said Chelsea Halker, marketing manager of Heartland...
nextpittsburgh.com
Ease our long Pittsburgh winter by adopting hygge, the Danish lifestyle trend
As winter progresses, now is the time to relax, slow down and warm up to a hygge lifestyle. Pronounced “hoo-ga,” hygge is the ultimate coziness — a feeling of warmth and comfort. Think snuggling up on a snowy day. Those feelings are hygge personified. It’s simple comforts with the intention to curate a cozy, comfy vibe.
lbmjournal.com
84 Lumber announces expansion plans
Eighty Four, Pa. — 84 Lumber, currently operating 310 facilities which includes 234 stores, 14 component manufacturing plants, 28 engineered wood product centers (EWP) and 34 door shops, has announced expansion plans. The company plans to open new facilities and make improvements to 54 existing locations to increase its market share by the end of 2023.
75 customers impacted by water main break in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A water main break in Washington County is impacting 75 customers in the Monongahela area. According to a Washington County 911 supervisor, the break happened at 3:15 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of West Main Street and 4th Street. Crews with Pennsylvania American Water are...
Pitaland listed in Yelp's Top 100 restaurants list for 2023
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh eatery known for its Mediterranean offerings has landed on a popular list of the top restaurants to eat at in the United States this year. Pitaland, located in the city's Brookline neighborhood, cracked into Yelp's Top 100 U.S. Restaurants 2023 list, coming in ranked at #96. The Brookline-based Mediterranean bakery opened nearly 55 years ago and has been responsible for helping stock area restaurants and bakeries with pita-bread needs, often baking 10,000 items per day.Pitaland opened its own cafe nearly a decade ago, and one Yelper calls it "one of the best-kept secrets" in Pittsburgh.Joe and Jocelyne Chahine founded the bakery and restaurant after immigrating to the U.S. from Lebanon and through the 50+ years in business, it remains a family operation.Pitaland was the only Pittsburgh restaurant to make the top 100 list and one of only three Pennsylvania restaurants to be included.
City Brewing expanding warehouse at Westmoreland Innovation Center
City Brewery Co. is expanding its warehouse space at the former Sony Corp. plant outside New Stanton and will add more than 20 jobs at the site, the Regional Industrial Development Corp. of Southwestern Pennsylvania said Wednesday. The La Crosse, Wis.-based company brews beer at the former Latrobe Brewing Co....
Weekend Planner: LEGOs and art collections
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We've made it to Thursday and the weekend is in our view! The first gallery crawl of the new year is happening in the cultural district and there's, of course, wonderful art and exhibits but this crawl is dedicated to an artist who recently passed away - Natiq Jalil. The "Coloured Section Black Artists Collective" was founded by Jalil and he'll be created with art and music. It will be a very powerful tribute. There are also other exhibits spread out throughout the district and a night market to shop locally. It all kicks off tomorrow night at 5:30. Full details and more can be found on their website at this link. Also, this Saturday is International LEGO Day and for the adults who still love LEGOs, you don't want to miss the celebration at Ross Park Mall with Steel City LUG. That stands for "LEGO User Group." You'll be able to see a live build and creative displays as well as check out the LEGO Store inside the mall. The details can be found on Facebook.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Pennsylvania
If you live in Pennsylvania and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Pennsylvania that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
nextpittsburgh.com
Have a look at the only eyeglasses factory in Pittsburgh
Location: American Sun & Reader Company factory, located in the Cardello Building on Pittsburgh’s North Side. Featured guest: Caitlin Northup, American Sun & Reader’s vice president of product and marketing. 3 things that surprised me:. In the 1970s, most American eyeglasses production operations moved overseas and stayed there....
Winter storm rips into mobile home, topples trees, wires in Derry Township
Wednesday’s winter storm ripped through Derry Township during the afternoon hours, toppling trees and utility lines and damaging buildings. Areas of the township were pummeled by high winds roaring down from Derry Ridge to the east, said Bradenville Fire Chief Mark Piantine. “We had a lot of trees and...
French biotech startup to establish its U.S. headquarters in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A French biotech startup that’s developing a novel drug to help treat Type 2 diabetes has announced plans to establish its U.S. headquarters in Pittsburgh. To do so, AdipoPharma, which is based in the French city of Strasbourg, will build out its operations at a site within the former AGH Suburban hospital complex in Bellevue, which is also the home of a life sciences startup accelerator program from Innovation Works and Allegheny Health Network called AlphaLab Health.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Real Pittsburgh Wedding: Matt Brand and Maria Strnisha Were Up with Love
Matt Brand and Maria Strnisha met in September 2017 at Ginger Hill Tavern while out with friends. It was Maria’s last year of college at Slippery Rock University, and she was hesitant to start a relationship during her senior year; Matt persisted until the following summer, when Maria finally decided to give it a shot. Their first date sprawled across Pittsburgh, from stops in Station Square to the Pittsburgh Zoo. “It was like the best date of my entire life. I kind of knew from that moment, I was like, ‘OK, this guy is like the real deal. You know, he’s worth the time,’” Maria says.
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth over $660,000 sold in Butler County
CABOT, Pa. — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $660,830 was sold in Cabot, Butler County. The Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold for the Jan. 24 drawing matched all five numbers drawn: 2-14-16-27-37. Planet Mart on North Pike Road earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Plan for Lower Hill concert venue passes crucial step
Light shines on a parcel known as “Block E” in a much-debated section of the Lower Hill on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Pittsburgh. Decades after the Lower Hill was demolished to build the Civic Arena, plans to redevelop the former site into a music venue have some community members claiming that the Hill is not benefiting enough. (Photo by Stephanie Strasburg/PublicSource)
cranberryeagle.com
Cranberry Township couple has a whole world in their basement
Nestled in a basement of a home in Cranberry Township is a miniature world — one where people can time travel back to the 1950s and see a vintage version of Pittsburgh. This world is an elaborate HO-scale model train display with more than 100 feet of track built by Rene Harms and his wife, Nancy.
Local restaurant seeking approval for Sunday liquor sales
The Vault needs a total of 50 signatures for Sunday liquor sales.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago men traveled to Pittsburgh to steal $200,000 worth of catalytic converters, authorities say
A group of Chicago residents traveled to Pittsburgh to steal more than $200,000 worth of catalytic converters from vehicles, according to Pennsylvania authorities. Two of the accused men were the subject of a CWB Chicago report eight years ago after they were found in a van with 24 stolen catalytic converters on the North Side.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Something Vintage, Something New — The Bold is Coming to Sharpsburg
Working day and night to renovate her new storefront on Sharpsburg’s Main Street, interior designer Kacie Cope debated putting up paper in the storefront windows. But as friends entered the store to help paint, and neighbors passed by on their morning walks, Cope decided to leave the windows open.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Oakmont welcomes EV charging stations
First came the goats, eating their way toward clearing out unwanted vegetation in Oakmont. “That was very popular,” assistant borough manager Phyllis Anderson said. “They brought the community together. I had no idea that was going to happen.”. During the summer, quite a few local residents visited the...
Comments / 0