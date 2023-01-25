Read full article on original website
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Crew chief offers take on Lakers-Celtics controversy
While the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics played in one of the best games of the season on Saturday night, the end of regulation is memorable for all of the wrong reasons. LeBron James was clearly fouled going for a game-winning layup, but no foul was called. Then, Patrick Beverley was assessed a technical Read more... The post Crew chief offers take on Lakers-Celtics controversy appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBA roundup: Celtics earn controversial OT win over Lakers
Jaylen Brown scored 37 points and pulled down nine rebounds to help the Boston Celtics avoid a season-worst losing streak
Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau not feeling pressure from owner James Dolan
What, Tom Thibodeau, worry? Not this coach. Thibodeau repeatedly sidestepped the idea that there is a playoff mandate for the Knicks after team owner James Dolan said on WFAN that he expects them to make the playoffs. Thibodeau didn’t say if he agreed with that assessment, only that what Dolan said won’t impact how he goes about his job. “I never feel pressure because I know what I put into each day,” Thibodeau said before the Knicks lost to the Nets, 122-115, Saturday night in front of a sold-out crowd of 18,100 at Barclays Center. “I think anybody who puts everything they...
NBA makes big admission about Lakers-Celtics game
The officials in Saturday night’s Los Angeles Lakers-Boston Celtics game got something wrong, but at least they’re not afraid to admit it. LeBron James was in utter disbelief that a foul was not called during his drive to the basket at the end of regulation with the game tied at 105 (video here). The officials... The post NBA makes big admission about Lakers-Celtics game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBA
Pool Report on the Final Seconds of Regulation of Tonight’s Los Angeles Lakers at Boston Celtics Game
The Pool Report interview was conducted by Adam Himmelsbach (Boston Globe) with Crew Chief Eric Lewis following tonight’s Los Angeles Lakers at Boston Celtics game. QUESTION: “Why was Patrick Beverley assessed a technical foul at the end of regulation?”. LEWIS: “His actions were inappropriate in addressing resentment to...
NBA
Jordan Brand uniforms unveiled for NBA All-Star 2023 in Utah
For the sixth consecutive year, Jordan Brand will outfit the league’s stars for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, held this year in Salt Lake City. The uniforms feature gradient color treatments that represent Utah and its landscapes. From the sky’s purple and blue tones in the evening to the...
NBA
Golden State’s Stephen Curry Fined
NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2023 – Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been fined $25,000 for throwing his mouthpiece into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident, for which Curry was assessed a technical foul and...
NBA
Keys to the Game: Knicks 120, Celtics 117 (OT)
Few games are won or lost at the free-throw line. One of those rare instances just so happened to occur Thursday night at TD Garden. New York made its free throws during the final 30 seconds, and Boston did not. Sometimes, it’s as simple as that. Julius Randle made...
NBA
Pool Report on Jonas Valanciunas Ejection
The Pool Report interview was conducted by Will Guillory (The Athletic) with Crew Chief Marc Davis following tonight’s Washington Wizards at New Orleans Pelicans game. QUESTION: “How did you come to the determination that the Jonas Valanciunas foul was a Flagrant 2?”. DAVIS: “Replay determined that the elbow...
NBA
Stephen Curry fined $25K for throwing mouthpiece into stands
NEW YORK — Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been fined $25,000 for throwing his mouthpiece into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident, for which Curry was assessed a technical foul and ejected, occurred with...
NBA
GAMEDAY RUNDOWN: With Momentum, the Clippers Start Their Road Trip Against the Hawks
Last Matchup: 1/8/22 – ATL 112 – LAC 108 | Kawhi Leonard: 29 PTS – Trae Young: 30 PTS. Eight of the last 10 meetings between the Clippers and Hawks have been decided by single digits, including a 112-108 Hawks win in Los Angeles on January 8. The Hawks are looking to sweep the season series with the Clippers for the first time since 2014-15.
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Missed Opportunity Against the Knicks
The Cavaliers weren't able to mount a comeback against the Knicks in a 105-103 loss. Justin and Carter weigh in on another missed opportunity, how the rotations have looked as the team has gotten healthier, the bench's struggles and more!. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast...
NBA
Keys to the Game: Bulls at Hornets (01.26.23)
The Bulls (22-25) visit Charlotte, NC to take on the Hornets (13-36) for the second of four games this year. Chicago came out on top at home in the first meeting, 106-88, in early November. Neither DeMar DeRozan (nine points) nor Zach LaVine (10 points) had a particularly productive night, but Chicago’s bench certainly proved up to the task, outscoring Charlotte’s, 49-28, to lead the way. Javonte Green stampeded off the pine for the Bulls, shooting a perfect 7-of-7 from the field in recording a team-best 17 points. Goran Dragić also came off the bench to post a season-high 16 points, while starters Patrick Williams chipped in 16 points of his own along with five rebounds and center Nikola Vučević delivered a double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds.
NBA
Keys to the Game - 01.28.23 (Bulls at Magic)
The Chicago Bulls (22-26) complete a three-game road trip tonight with a visit to Orlando to take on the Magic (19-30) in the second of three this season. The Bulls arrive frustrated after a second-straight gut-wrenching defeat against a team they should have beaten. After blowing a 21-point first half lead and falling 116-110 at Indiana to start the trip on Tuesday, Chicago failed to close the deal again Thursday at Charlotte, blowing a couple of double-digit leads, losing 111-96 to the now 14-36 Hornets.
NBA
Dame Goes For 60 And A Conversation With Nas On The Brief Case
Greetings loyal podcast listeners. After a rough start to the week, the vibes seem to be trending every so slightly in the right direction after wins versus the Spurs and Jazz. So before anything could potentially spoil the slight improvement, I wanted to get out the 20th edition of The Brief Case podcast, which you can and should listen and subscribe to below...
NBA
Donovan Mitchell Selected as All-Star Starter for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City
CLEVELAND – Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell has been selected as a starter for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, Utah, the league announced tonight on TNT. The 72nd annual NBA All-Star Game will be played on Sunday, Feb. 19 at Vivint Arena home of the Utah Jazz, and will air live at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Thunder
The Wine & Gold close out their three-game roadie on Friday night – traveling to Oklahoma City for a matchup with the surprising young Thunder at Paycom Center. On Thursday night in Houston, the Cavaliers got a much-needed blowout victory – running out to a 26-point halftime lead and barely looking back after intermission, with Darius Garland leading the way on his 23rd birthday. Cleveland dominated in the near-wire-to-wire win – tallying 40 points off 22 Houston turnovers while committing just 10 miscues of their own. The Cavs handed out 29 assists, drilled 15 triples and got a combined 35 points from their bench in the win.
NBA
Grizzlies fall to Timberwolves 111-100 in fifth straight loss
The shorthanded Memphis Grizzlies (31-18) fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves (26-25) 111-100 on Friday to finish 0-5 on their season-long five-game road trip. Anthony Edwards scored 13 of his 25 points in the third quarter to go with seven rebounds and seven assists. Former Grizz Kyle Anderson followed with a season-high 23 points and six assists, including a season-high four 3-pointers in a game. D’Angelo Russell finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and Nathan Knight added 10 points off the bench.
NBA
PHOENIX SUNS CAMERON PAYNE RECIEVES DECEMBER NBA CARES COMMUNITY ASSIST AWARD
-NBA to donate $10,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona- NEW YORK, January 26, 2023 – The NBA today announced Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne as the NBA Cares Community Assist Award winner for the month of December in recognition of his commitments to philanthropy during NBA Cares Season of Giving and mentorship for youth. Each month of the regular season the award recognizes a player who best demonstrates the passion that the league and NBA players share for giving back to their communities.
