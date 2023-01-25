ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

History: It’s the New Thing For Local Entertainment

Is it just me or have you too noticed a surge of interest in area history? Not just from the “old” folks, but from millennials and other generations. Tourists have long looked to towns and regions for quirky historical markers and other signs of interesting history, but over the last couple of decades I haven’t heard about that same level of interest from those who live within the region.
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
Oaklea Mansion: Fall in Love With History in Winnsboro

Oklea Mansion Bed and Breakfast offers a unique historic experience near downtown Winnsboro that is both elegant and luxurious. The grand historic home was built by Marcus Dewitt Carlock Sr. in 1903 for the purpose of entertaining guests. Serving as the Carlock family home for almost a century, it became known as the Carlock House.
WINNSBORO, TX
Surrender to Live Comedy in Mineola

The Lake Country players present Michael McKeever’s Suite Surrender at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, February 10, 11, 17, and 18, at the Historic Select Theatre in Mineola. Sunday performances are at 2 p.m., February 12 and 19. In 1942 two Hollywood divas arrive at the Palm Beach Royale...
MINEOLA, TX
Laugh With Jim Breuer in Longview

Former Saturday Night Live (SNL) comedian Jim Breuer performs “Freedom of Laughter” at 7 p.m. on Friday, February 10, at LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center in Longview. Breuer’s latest shows include the comedy specials “And Laughter For All” (2013) on EPIX and “Comic Frenzy” (2015) on Amazon Prime.
LONGVIEW, TX
Townes Van Zandt Tribute Takes Place in Ben Wheeler

The fifth annual Tribute to Townes Van Zandt takes place from 2-4 p.m. March 5 at The Forge Bar & Grill in Ben Wheeler. Presented by the Van Zandt Arts & Cultural District Foundation, performers pay tribute to the most influential Texas songwriter of the 20th century. This year’s show...
BEN WHEELER, TX

