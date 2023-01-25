Is it just me or have you too noticed a surge of interest in area history? Not just from the “old” folks, but from millennials and other generations. Tourists have long looked to towns and regions for quirky historical markers and other signs of interesting history, but over the last couple of decades I haven’t heard about that same level of interest from those who live within the region.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO