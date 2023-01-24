Read full article on original website
Justin Thomas reacts to tee-gate between Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed...
The golf world discovered what it thought was a wooden missile launched by Patrick Reed at Rory McIlroy was merely a soft-handed motion that the Northern Irishman didn't even notice. The footage that was shared on social media from Dubai may have been disappointing and not the friction we all...
Rory McIlroy explains Patrick Reed dust-up in Dubai, says he was served with subpoena on Christmas Eve
Word went around Tuesday that Patrick Reed had thrown a golf tee at Rory McIlroy on the driving range at the 2023 Dubai Desert Classic. McIlroy set the story straight on Wednesday, detailing the encounter and explaining why he was in no mood to speak with the former Masters champion.
RUMOUR: PGA Tour pro WDs from Torrey Pines after "mega" LIV Golf offer
The LIV Golf League rumour mill is kicking into overdrive once again. Much like their inaugural season, the breakaway tour is now slowly beginning to gather a bit of steam after a slow start. First they finally struck a U.S. TV deal with the CW Network. Okay, the network may...
This video of Patrick Reed throwing a tee at Rory McIlroy is the belated Christmas gift golf fans needed
Tuesday was a difficult time for golf fans who learned of a horrifying act of violence between two of the best players in the world on a driving range. It was reported that Patrick Reed threw not a punch, but a tee(!) at Rory McIlroy. Oh, the humanity. Fortunately, McIlroy sustained no injuries from this senseless assault, but it was still traumatic for everyone involved.
Jon Rahm to ESPN anchor after knocking out her teeth: "Yeah, I failed you!"
Jon Rahm has come face-to-face with the anchor he hit directly in the face with an errant tee shot during the 2022 PGA Championship. Rahm's drive on the third hole during the opening round at Southern Hills left ESPN anchor Sage Steele bloodied and bruised. It was so bad she...
Trump cheats at golf like a ‘four-year-old at Monopoly,’ according to famed sportswriter
Donald Trump declared himself the winner of the Senior Club Championship at his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach that took place over last weekend, despite missing the first round of the tournament. And the brazen lie gave former Sports Illustrated and ESPN writer Rick Reilly the perfect opportunity to point out that the former president’s golf record isn’t quite as spotless as he’d have us all believe.
LIV Golf Championship makes major move off Trump golf course
Saudi Arabia will host the 2023 LIV Golf Team Championship in a change after former President Donald Trump hosted the event in Miami in 2022. But news broke earlier this week that the championship will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club. According to ESPN, “The LIV Golf League’s Read more... The post LIV Golf Championship makes major move off Trump golf course appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Watch Rory McIlroy's utterly hilarious reaction to Patrick Reed question
Rory McIlroy simply refused to entertain the idea of mending bridges with LIV Golf player Patrick Reed during his pre-tournament press conference at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour. Footage has now emerged of McIlroy's exchange with Reed in which the Northern Irishman decided to blank...
Golf-LIV Golf says Condoleezza Rice worked to prevent DOJ probe of PGA Tour
Jan 24 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Secretary of State and Augusta National member Condoleezza Rice attempted to use her influence to stop the U.S. Department of Justice from launching an anti-trust investigation into the PGA Tour, rival circuit LIV Golf said.
This English pro found Rory McIlroy's 'range spat' with Patrick Reed hilarious
England's Eddie Pepperell found Rory McIlroy's apparent snub of Patrick Reed rather amusing. We'll have to wait until later in the week to see what - if anything - McIlroy has to say about the reported exchange between the pair on the range in Dubai. McIlroy previously grew sick and...
Phil Mickelson’s Absence Hits Hard at Torrey Pines and His Hometown Event
The six-time major champion is not in the field this week at the Farmers Insurance Open, but it’s easy to feel his presence.
Report: Monahan and Pelley make huge LIV Golf decision after legal warning
When the LIV Golf League emerged in 2022, one big prediction was the real battle would not take place in court but in a small room in Virginia Water, Surrey. That, reader, is the headquarters of the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR). You'll likely know by now that LIV Golf...
Exclusive: LIV Golf players unwelcome at prestigious Seminole Pro-Member event
The increasingly bitter divide between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour is now impacting a high-profile event at one of America’s most prestigious clubs. Players who signed with LIV will not be welcome at next month’s Pro-Member tournament at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Florida. The field...
Rory McIlroy recovers after slow start, six-hour delay to Dubai Desert Classic
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Top-ranked Rory McIlroy was mounting a recovery from a slow start to the Hero Dubai Desert Classic when play was suspended with only 11 players managing to finish their weather-affected first rounds on Thursday. The start of the DP World Tour event was delayed...
McIlroy on Reed spat: "I'm living in reality, I don't know where he's living!"
Rory McIlroy says "you can't pretend like nothing's happening" as he addressed his spat with LIV Golfer Patrick Reed. McIlroy, 33, snubbed the American on the range at Emirates GC before the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour. And now the Northern Irishman has insisted that he...
Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed snub at Dubai Desert Classic escalates
Rory McIlroy says Patrick Reed is not "living in reality" after the American tried to chat with him in Dubai despite his lawyers serving the world number one a court summons on Christmas Eve. McIlroy admitted ignoring Reed on the range before the Dubai Desert Classic. Reed, 32, says he...
Rory McIlroy appears to make huge equipment change before first start of 2023
Rory McIlroy was spotted testing a set of Titleist Vokey wedges ahead of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour. The Northern Irishman, 33, is making his first start of 2023 at Emirates GC where he is looking prevent Jon Rahm from taking the World No. 1 spot.
Report: LIV Golf accuse US politician of attempting to influence DoJ probe
LIV Golf have accused former secretary of state Condoleezza Rice of attempting to stop the U.S. Department of Justice from investigating the PGA Tour over antitrust violations. The latest revelation was unearthed in court documents that were filed by LIV Golf in their latest bid for subpoenas. Rice is a...
Rory McIlroy references “subpoena on Christmas Eve” in responding to Reed’s reported tee toss
Yesterday, it was reported by boots on the ground that LIV golfer Patrick Reed threw a tee and PGA Tour superstar Rory McIlroy. Both Reed and McIlroy are playing on the DP World Tour this week at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club. When Reed tried to say hello to Rory on the driving range, he was purportedly ignored.
Golf-Reed 'not living in reality', says McIlroy after snubbing American
Jan 25 (Reuters) - Rory McIlroy said Patrick Reed is "not living in reality" after the American tried to talk to him at the Dubai Desert Classic this week, a month after his lawyers served the world number one court papers at his home on Christmas Eve.
