Golf Digest

This video of Patrick Reed throwing a tee at Rory McIlroy is the belated Christmas gift golf fans needed

Tuesday was a difficult time for golf fans who learned of a horrifying act of violence between two of the best players in the world on a driving range. It was reported that Patrick Reed threw not a punch, but a tee(!) at Rory McIlroy. Oh, the humanity. Fortunately, McIlroy sustained no injuries from this senseless assault, but it was still traumatic for everyone involved.
golfmagic.com

Jon Rahm to ESPN anchor after knocking out her teeth: "Yeah, I failed you!"

Jon Rahm has come face-to-face with the anchor he hit directly in the face with an errant tee shot during the 2022 PGA Championship. Rahm's drive on the third hole during the opening round at Southern Hills left ESPN anchor Sage Steele bloodied and bruised. It was so bad she...
wegotthiscovered.com

Trump cheats at golf like a ‘four-year-old at Monopoly,’ according to famed sportswriter

Donald Trump declared himself the winner of the Senior Club Championship at his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach that took place over last weekend, despite missing the first round of the tournament. And the brazen lie gave former Sports Illustrated and ESPN writer Rick Reilly the perfect opportunity to point out that the former president’s golf record isn’t quite as spotless as he’d have us all believe.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
The Comeback

LIV Golf Championship makes major move off Trump golf course

Saudi Arabia will host the 2023 LIV Golf Team Championship in a change after former President Donald Trump hosted the event in Miami in 2022. But news broke earlier this week that the championship will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club. According to ESPN, “The LIV Golf League’s Read more... The post LIV Golf Championship makes major move off Trump golf course appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
golfmagic.com

Watch Rory McIlroy's utterly hilarious reaction to Patrick Reed question

Rory McIlroy simply refused to entertain the idea of mending bridges with LIV Golf player Patrick Reed during his pre-tournament press conference at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour. Footage has now emerged of McIlroy's exchange with Reed in which the Northern Irishman decided to blank...
golfmagic.com

This English pro found Rory McIlroy's 'range spat' with Patrick Reed hilarious

England's Eddie Pepperell found Rory McIlroy's apparent snub of Patrick Reed rather amusing. We'll have to wait until later in the week to see what - if anything - McIlroy has to say about the reported exchange between the pair on the range in Dubai. McIlroy previously grew sick and...
Golf Channel

Rory McIlroy recovers after slow start, six-hour delay to Dubai Desert Classic

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Top-ranked Rory McIlroy was mounting a recovery from a slow start to the Hero Dubai Desert Classic when play was suspended with only 11 players managing to finish their weather-affected first rounds on Thursday. The start of the DP World Tour event was delayed...
golfmagic.com

McIlroy on Reed spat: "I'm living in reality, I don't know where he's living!"

Rory McIlroy says "you can't pretend like nothing's happening" as he addressed his spat with LIV Golfer Patrick Reed. McIlroy, 33, snubbed the American on the range at Emirates GC before the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour. And now the Northern Irishman has insisted that he...
BBC

Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed snub at Dubai Desert Classic escalates

Rory McIlroy says Patrick Reed is not "living in reality" after the American tried to chat with him in Dubai despite his lawyers serving the world number one a court summons on Christmas Eve. McIlroy admitted ignoring Reed on the range before the Dubai Desert Classic. Reed, 32, says he...
golfmagic.com

Report: LIV Golf accuse US politician of attempting to influence DoJ probe

LIV Golf have accused former secretary of state Condoleezza Rice of attempting to stop the U.S. Department of Justice from investigating the PGA Tour over antitrust violations. The latest revelation was unearthed in court documents that were filed by LIV Golf in their latest bid for subpoenas. Rice is a...

