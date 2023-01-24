Donald Trump declared himself the winner of the Senior Club Championship at his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach that took place over last weekend, despite missing the first round of the tournament. And the brazen lie gave former Sports Illustrated and ESPN writer Rick Reilly the perfect opportunity to point out that the former president’s golf record isn’t quite as spotless as he’d have us all believe.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO