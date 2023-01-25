Read full article on original website
Davos 2023: Saudi finance minister says China 'very important', U.S. 'strategic partner'
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's finance minister said on Wednesday that China "is very important for Saudi" and its largest trade partner, "but also the U.S. is a very important and strategic partner".
CNBC
'China cannot be out, China must be in': France says it's diverging with Washington on Beijing ties
The United States has taken a confrontational approach with China particularly when it comes to the technology sector. The European Union, however, has looked at striking a balance between its political friendship with the U.S. and its economic ties with China. DAVOS, Switzerland — The European Union does not see...
CNBC
Sweden finds Europe's largest deposit of rare earth metals, which could become 'more important than oil and gas'
Swedish mining company LKAB discovered one million metric tons of rare earth oxides, which are used in electric vehicles and wind turbines. CEO Jan Moström said it was good news for Europe, which imports 99% of its rare earth elements from China. In 2022, European Commission President Ursula von...
POLITICO
Biden turns to Africa to counter China
The U.S. effort to wrest control of the supply chain for electric car batteries from China is playing out in African mines, where reports of child abuse and forced labor are rampant, writes POLITICO’s E&E News reporter David Iaconangelo. Zambia and Congo are major sources of cobalt and copper,...
Australia ‘deeply troubled’ by Chinese espionage case
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s foreign minister said on Thursday her government was “deeply troubled” by the delays in China resolving espionage allegations against Chinese-Australian Yang Hengjun, while a supporter said the Chinese-born writer and blogger would remain detained until at least April. Foreign Minister Penny...
China’s Liu He at Davos: Every word was a lie
Chinese Vice Premier Liu He’s address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, was striking for its dishonesty and prevarication. It recalls novelist and political activist Mary McCarthy’s dismissal of fellow writer Lillian Hellman, when she said: “Everything she writes is a lie, including ‘and’ and ‘the.’” Liu argued, in essence, that “China is…
China and Russia Are Bringing Their Growing Military Cooperation to Africa
Top Russian diplomat Lavrov said U.S. officials think "only they can conduct exercises around the world," as he defended joint Russia-China-South Africa drills.
helihub.com
Schweizer appoints Senior Sales Rep for Europe and UK
Schweizer is pleased to announce Peter Behr has joined the helicopter manufacturer as Senior Sales Representative for Europe and the U.K. Based in Germany, Behr is responsible for providing current and new Schweizer customers long-term, personalized Schweizer support by overseeing aircraft sales, parts sales and service, and tailor-made solutions. Behr...
Russia and Singapore have spoken to western countries, exporting Russian petroleum to the world with a new technique
Since Russia's attack on Ukraine, western countries have imposed many types of sanctions on Russia. Important among them is the ban on the import of Russian oil. By banning the import of Russian petroleum, the Western countries wanted to break Russia's economic backbone, but Russia has removed that ban and has started exporting its petroleum products to countries around the world through a new trick.
helihub.com
UK CAA sets out vision for future of UK airspace
The UK Civil Aviation Authority has today (23 January) set out a vision for the future of UK airspace which will help deliver quicker, quieter and cleaner journeys, as well as create more capacity for the benefit for those who use and are affected by UK airspace. The aviation and...
helihub.com
AirNova plans French vertiport network
The eVTOLs are not yet authorized to fly in French airspace, but the vertiport market is already taking off. The Bordeaux-based company Airnova is proposing to create a network of these platforms throughout France, starting with the southwest. For the past four years, Bordeaux-based real estate developer Laurent Mathiolon has...
helihub.com
Heli-One Norway Supports Leonardo for AW101 Maintenance
Heli-One, a leading provider of helicopter maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services, has recently been contracted by Leonardo to support the fleet of AW101 SAR Queen helicopters operated by the Royal Norwegian Air Force. Personnel from Heli-One’s Stavanger facility will be working with Leonardo staff to perform line maintenance, increasing the amount of trained personnel available to support the new fleet.
helihub.com
Macfarlanes advises CHC on sale of Offshore Helicopter Services UK
Macfarlanes is advising CHC Helicopter Group, the global helicopter company specialising in transportation and search and rescue operations, in addition to maintenance and overhaul services, on its sale of Offshore Helicopter Services UK (OHS UK) to Ultimate Aviation Group, a South African headquartered international aviation business. CHC will retain its existing UK offshore oil and gas aviation business, operated through CHC Scotia.
Phys.org
India to get more than 100 cheetahs from S.Africa
South Africa said Thursday that it had reached a deal to transfer more than 100 cheetahs to India as part of an ambitious project to reintroduce the spotted cats in the south Asian country. The environment ministry said an initial batch of 12 cheetahs would be flown to India next...
helihub.com
CBAA Joins the CanaDAC Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) Task Group
In order to influence the direction and priorities of AAM development in Canada, the CBAA has joined the CanaDAC Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) Task Group #2. This group is part of a joint initiative between the Canadian Advanced Air Mobility Consortium and Transport Canada. The initial objective is to compile...
US News and World Report
Japan, Netherlands to Join U.S. in Restricting Chip Equipment Exports to China-Bloomberg
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan and the Netherlands will soon agree to join the United States in restricting exports of semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China, Bloomberg News reported. Talks between the countries will conclude as early as Friday, with the Netherlands restricting ASML Holding NV from selling machines to China used to...
US News and World Report
Taiwan Appoints New, British-Educated Intelligence Chief
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen appointed a new intelligence chief on Thursday, a British-educated senior diplomat, as part of a broader government reshuffle currently underway and as the island faces growing military threats from China. Tsai's office said that deputy foreign minister Tsai Ming-yen, who has previously served...
kalkinemedia.com
China's open borders and push to stoke economy may revive dealmaking, advisers say
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - China's reopened borders and renewed focus on boosting the sagging economy have brightened the deals outlook, with bankers starting to field interest for mergers, acquisitions and fundraising involving the world's second-largest economy. The prospect of a revival in deals comes as Chinese policymakers try to...
allnurses.com
European standard nurse degree to the USA
Specializes in ICU/cardiothoracic-neurosurgery. Has 10 years experience. I am a European Nurse (Hungarian) with EU 77/453, 80/155, 2005/36/EC directive degree and have been working in the UK as a registered nurse. I am planning to move to the USA since my husband got a job there. I have read many...
104.1 WIKY
Australia to speed up purchase of sea mines to shore up maritime defence
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia said on Monday it would accelerate plans to buy advanced sea mines to protect its maritime routes and ports from “potential aggressors” amid China’s plans to increase its influence in the Pacific region. The so-called smart sea mines are designed to differentiate...
